Mattress Mack is supporting his hometown team in the NCAA Tournament. Again.
WDAM-TV
LIST: Pine Belt storm shelters open for severe weather
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - With severe weather threatening the Pine Belt, several storm shelters in the area will be open Wednesday. The Forrest County 361 Safe Room, located at 946 Sullivan Drive in Hattiesburg, is open and will remain open throughout the watch. The Jones County Safe Room is...
WLOX
LIST: School districts announce early dismissal ahead of severe weather
SOUTH MISSISSIPPI (WLOX) - School districts in South Mississippi are preparing for Wednesday’s inclement weather, keeping students’ safety as top priority. The following school districts have announced early dismissals for Wednesday, Dec. 14:. George County School District - 1 p.m. Hancock County School District - Noon. Pearl River...
prentissheadlight.com
Closures announced in the county ahead of Wednesday’s severe weather
Due to the threat of all-day inclement weather Wednesday, Prentiss Christian will be closed and there will be no after care. Jefferson Davis County Schools will move to virtual learning tomorrow. Students are to follow instructional schedule. Prentiss and Bassfield Public Libraries will also be closed Wednesday. Jefferson Davis County...
WDAM-TV
Man reported missing in Hattiesburg
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Police Department needs your help locating a missing man. According to HPD, 49-year-old Antonio Booth, of Hattiesburg, was reported missing on Monday by a family member. Booth was last heard from on Wednesday, Dec. 7. No last known clothing description was given. Booth is...
mageenews.com
Matt Temple of Overflow Church
Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. Matt Temple, Pastor of Overflow, visited MageeNews.com with a special Christmas message. Matt talks about the difficulties of the season of...
WDAM-TV
Hattiesburg man wanted in burglary investigation
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Police Department is seeking a man wanted in a burglary investigation. According to HPD, 36-year-old Malcolm Porter, of Hattiesburg, has an active arrest warrant for one count of residential burglary. The charge is in connection to a break-in at an apartment on William Carey Parkway on Nov. 3.
KPLC TV
Body found on railroad tracks west of Merryville
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A male body was found on railroad tracks west of Merryville close to the Louisiana-Texas state line, according to the Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office. The call came in the morning hours of December 10, BPSO Sheriff Mark Herford said. The initial investigation did not...
jacksonadvocateonline.com
Celebrated Black neurosurgeon returns to Mississippi
Recently, Laurel, MS, welcomed celebrated and world-renowned neurosurgeon, Dr. Deborrah Hyde, back home with a street naming in her honor. Dr. Deborrah Hyde Avenue is on the east side of town. It’s not often that a small town like Laurel can brag that it produced the nation’s second Black female...
WDAM-TV
Hattiesburg man arrested on aggravated assault warrant
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A Hattiesburg man wanted for aggravated assault has been taken into custody. According to the Hattiesburg Police Department, 29-year-old Shaquille Adams, of Hattiesburg, was taken into custody by members of the U.S. Marshal’s Fugitive Task Force and HPD on his active arrest warrant. Adams was...
WDAM-TV
Booth located safe after HPD issued missing persons alert
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Police Department reported that 49-year-old Antonio Booth was located and is safe. Booth was previously reported missing on Monday, Dec. 12, by a family member. He had last been seen on Wednesday. Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe...
WDAM-TV
Toy giveaway draws hundreds of families Saturday to Sigler Center
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Hundreds of families waited outside the Sigler Center Saturday for an opportunity to experience the “Giving While Living” toy drive. Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.
WDAM-TV
Fugitive known as ‘Cornbread’ now in custody in Jones Co.
ELLISVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - After a manhunt of more than a week, Stephen Shane “Cornbread” Poole was in the custody of the Jones County Sheriff’s Department Sunday night. Poole is being charged with aggravated assault in connection with the Dec. 3 shooting of William Parker. His bond was set at $50,000 during his initial appearance in Jones County Justice Court on Monday.
WDAM-TV
HPD investigating gunplay near VFW post
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - An alleged fight inside a Veterans of Foreign Wars post early Sunday morning spilled outside and escalated form fists to gunfire. Hattiesburg police said officers responded around 1 a.m. Sunday to a report of shots fired in the area of the VFW Post 5397, 108 Market St., Hattiesburg.
WDAM-TV
Pedestrian injured in Jones County car crash
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A Jones County woman was injured by a passing vehicle on Monday morning. The Jones County Sheriff’s Department said the vehicle versus pedestrian crash occurred on Mississippi 15 south near the intersection of George Boutwell Road. Officers said the passenger side mirror of a...
WDAM-TV
Hattiesburg man arrested for burglary of local restaurant
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - An early morning break-in at a Hub City restaurant led to a quick arrest of a local man. The Hattiesburg Police Department arrested 60-year-old Darryl Thomas for one count of commercial burglary after he broke into a restaurant on J.M. Tatum Industrial Drive around 3:30 am on Sunday, Dec. 11.
Three injured after head-on wreck on Highway 62 in Bridge City Saturday
BRIDGE CITY, Texas — Three people were taken to area hospitals after a wreck involving two vehicles on Highway 62 in Bridge City. It happened Saturday. A 2015 Toyota highlander was driving in the two-way left turn lane of Highway 62 and West Hoo Hoo Road going north, according to a Texas Department of Public Safety release.
WDAM-TV
Missing Jones Co. teen found safe
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Reported missing person Corban Chancellor, 18, has been located safe, according to the Jones County Sheriff’s Department. Jones County Sheriff Joe Berlin wanted to thank the public for their assistance in sharing information on Corban Chancellor’s missing status. Want more WDAM 7 news...
WDAM-TV
Early morning fire destroys abandoned skating rink, no injuries
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A former skating rink in the Glade community is now a smoking pile of rubble after a Monday morning fire. The fire occurred at the former location of Robinson’s Skating Rink on 387 Orange Drive around 2:30 a.m. on Monday, Dec 12. Firefighters from...
WDAM-TV
Shooting leaves Laurel man hospitalized in critical condition
