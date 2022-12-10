High school boys basketball: Parkway reaches finals of Parkway Invitational; Airline falls to Evangel in OT

Read full article on original website
First black owned development in over 100 years in Shreveport LousianaPort city bloggingShreveport, LA
Mudbugs Continue Winning Streak at HomeUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
UTRNWLA Quarterfinals Results / Semi-Final PreviewUnder The Radar NWLALouisiana State
4 Great Steakhouses in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
bossierpress.com
High school boys soccer: Weather-delayed Airline Classic starts Wednesday
The annual Airline Classic tournament was supposed to start Tuesday, but the severe weather that rolled through the area didn’t allow that to happen. Instead, the four-day event featuring 12 boys teams start Wednesday with three games at M.D. Ray Field at Airline Stadium. Evangel Christian plays Minden at...
bossierpress.com
High school football: Parish to be well-represented in I-20 Bowl East-West All-Star game
Bossier Parish will be well-represented in the Louisiana High School Coaches Association/Louisiana Football Coaches Association I-20 Bowl. The East vs. West All-Star game for seniors only kicks off at 2 p.m. Sunday at Ruston’s Hoss Garrett Stadium. Thirteen players from parish schools are on the West Roster. They are...
bossierpress.com
Men’s college basketball: BPCC downs Baton Rouge CC for second win in as many days
The Bossier Parish Community College Cavaliers enjoyed a successful road trip to South Louisiana. The Cavs defeated Baton Rouge Community College 74-60 Tuesday for their second win in as many days. BPCC defeated Delgado Community College 70-63 Monday in New Orleans. Hugo Clarkin, a 7-foot sophomore from Newbury, England, who...
bossierpress.com
High school soccer: Parkway boys, Benton and Bossier girls win
The Parkway boys and the Benton and Bossier girls teams picked up victories Monday night. Parkway defeated Ruston 4-0 at Bobby Marlow Field at Preston Crownover Stadium. In another boys game, Haughton fell to Captain Shreve 3-2 at Lee Hedges Stadium. Benton defeated Southwood 8-0 in a District 1-I game...
bossierpress.com
High school boys basketball: Providence Classical Academy reaches 10-win mark
The Providence Classical Academy Knights notched their 10th victory Monday night, defeating Riverdale 69-38 at home. Bowman Lovell led the Knights (10-3) with 24 points. JoJo Grau had 17 and Blake Guin 12.
bossierpress.com
High school wrestling: Parkway wins David Beeson Memorial tournament; Benton takes second, Haughton third
Parkway won the second annual David Beeson Memorial tournament Saturday at Bossier High. The tournament is named in honor of the longtime Bossier coach who passed away in 2019 at 57. Beeson was the head wrestling coach and an assistant baseball and football coach. Parkway scored 188 points. Benton finished...
bossierpress.com
Men’s college basketball: BPCC falls to Angelina in OT
The Bossier Parish Community College Cavaliers came close to notching their first conference victory Saturday. The Cavs fell to Angelina College 56-53 in overtime in Lufkin, Texas. BPCC dropped to 5-5 overall and 0-4 in Region XIV. Angelina improved to 7-5 and 2-2. The game went into overtime tied at...
bossierpress.com
High school wrestling: Airline’s Perry fared well at Mid-America Nationals
Airline senior Ernie Perry III finished third in the 126-pound class in the Mid-America Nationals tournament Saturday in Enid, Okla. Perry, a three-time state champion, pinned his first two opponents to reach the semifinals where he lost to eventual champion Eli Kirk of Guthrie, Okla., by a 7-2 decision. Kirk...
bossierpress.com
Bossier Schools Names 2022-23 District Students of the Year
An aspiring NASA engineer; a national archery champion; and a phenom on the soccer field and servant in the mission field. These aspirations and accolades describe the three 2022-23 Bossier Parish Students of the Year who will represent the district as they advance to the regional competition. Bossier Schools Superintendent...
Tornado Watch for Shreveport Bossier Metro Area
New Tornado Warning for DeSoto Parish and Red River Parish until 6pm. This will impact the town of Mansfield. UPDATE: Tornado Warning has expired. Tornado Watch remains in effect until 10pm for much of northwest Louisiana. From the National Weather Service, a Tornado Warning has been issued for part of...
Shocking Picture Of Massive Storm That Passed From ETX Into Shreveport
Texas and Louisiana experienced a day that is being described by national media as a "tornado outbreak". Though not everything has been confirmed, there have been plenty of reports of tornadoes from the DFW area through the Shreveport and Bossier areas. Radar indicated, radar confirmed, storm spotter confirmed, and so on. There are damage reports now, especially in the Keachi and Waskom areas.
bossierpress.com
BPCC ANNOUNCES EARLY CAMPUS CLOSURE FOR DEC. 13
Bossier Parish Community College will close its Bossier, Natchitoches and Sabine Valley campuses on Tuesday, December 13, 2022, at 11am in anticipation of severe weather projected for the north Louisiana region. The decision to close was made in order to ensure the safety of all faculty, staff and students. Students who have finals on-campus today that begin after 11:00 am should contact their instructor directly for a rescheduled exam time and date.
ktalnews.com
Severe weather moves into NWLA; additional school closure announced
CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – As a precautionary measure, many schools in NWLA will close in preparation for severe storms scheduled to move into the region. Webster Parish Schools have canceled all after-school events and extra-curricular activities. Evangel Christian Academy will release today at 1:00. The Evangel Learning Center...
This Is The Coldest City In Louisiana
Stacker compiled a list of the coldest cities in the country, including this chilly town in Louisiana.
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Coldest Place in Louisiana
With more nicknames than you can shake a stick at, Louisiana is one of the most iconic of all the southern states. Louisiana is home to the city of New Orleans, famous as both the victim of Hurricane Katrina and as the site of the yearly Mardi Gras festival. It’s also home to thousands of square miles of bayou and waterways chock full of alligators. Louisiana’s southern border is delineated by the Gulf of Mexico, with Texas to the west and Mississippi to the east. While it sounds strange to think of snow and cold temperatures in this subtropical state, there is, in fact, one spot that’s considered the coldest place in Louisiana.
Severe Weather Threat Enhanced for Louisiana Tuesday
Strong storms will rumble across Louisiana late Tuesday into Wednesday. There is a significant risk that some of the storms could be severe as they move across Louisiana.
KTBS
Area schools dismissing early today; others canceling activities
SHREVEPORT, La. -- The threat of severe weather has caused several area schools to make the decision to close early today. Others will remain open but cancel after-school activities. Caddo Parish elementary schools will close at noon, followed at 12:30 p.m. by the middle schools and 1 p.m. for all...
Shreveport Schools Closing Due to Severe Weather Threat
As the threat for severe weather increases in our area for this afternoon, school officials are making arrangements to send students home early. Caddo Parish officials told KEEL News all Caddo Parish elementary schools will be let out at noon today, Middle School children will be released at 12:30, and high-schools will be let out at 1P.
3 killed in Louisiana as severe storms tear across South
Officials said one person died Wednesday after a possible tornado tore through Killona, Louisiana. A mother and her 8-year-old son were killed when a powerful EF-2 tornado touched down in Caddo Parish, Louisiana, on Tuesday night.
ktalnews.com
Update: Severe storms Tuesday could arrive later
A strong cold front will move through the ArkLaTex Tuesday bringing the threat of severe storms with damaging wind, a few tornadoes, and heavy rain. Much colder air will settle in behind the front and will likely stick around through Christmas. 10 pm Monday update: The latest run of Futurecast...
