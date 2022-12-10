Read full article on original website
Cowboys sign ex-Eagles defensive lineman
The Dallas Cowboys are gearing up for the final four games of the regular season. And that means making some roster moves. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. The Cowboys have signed Anthony Rush to the practice squad, the Star Telegram’s Clarence Hill Jr. reports. The nose tackle...
Cardinals sign ex-Eagles quarterback after Kyler Murray’s torn ACL
UPDATE (3:03 p.m.): NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reports “The #AZCardinals are signing QB David Blough off the #Vikings practice squad, source said. He takes Kyler Murray’s spot.”. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Pro Football Talk reports “Strong will sign to the practice squad, becoming...
Eagles Add 5th Former Viking to Roster
Next to the Buffalo Bulls (+380), the Philadelphia Eagles are sportsbooks’ odds-on favorite (+450) to win Super Bowl LVII. The Eagles hold a 12-1 record through 13 weeks, leading the Minnesota Vikings by two games — plus a tiebreaker — for NFC’s No. 1 seed. And...
How Much Money Stefon Diggs + Josh Allen Make in Buffalo Endorsements
How much money do Stefon Diggs and Josh Allen make from endorsements? Whether they represent national or local brands, there is a rigorous vetting process that both go through. Diggs and Allen make sure that they are partnering with brands that align with their values. Here is how much money...
The 5 Ugliest Divorces in NFL History
Here's a look five notable contenders for the most publicized and ugliest divorces and settlements involving current or retired NFL stars.
Pelicans Land 76ers’ Joel Embiid In Bold Trade Scenario
Some NBA trades are like a whisper in the wind. Diehard fans of the teams involved will debate them, but otherwise, nobody really cares. Other NBA trades are like an earthquake. They change everything fo everyone. Those trades have a ripple effect that the entire Association feels. Those are the...
Check out the illegal play that put Steelers QB Kenny Pickett out of the game
At first viewing, the tackle that Baltimore Ravens linebacker Roquan Smith put on Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett was brutal. Upon further review it was illegal and a case could be made it was a dirty play altogether. Smith slung Pickett down early in the Steelers loss to the Ravens,...
NFL Coach of the Year is a no-brainer, insiders say
That applies to the Philadelphia Eagles, who lead the NFL with a 12-1 record heading into Week 15. And it also applies to Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni, according to ESPN NFL insiders Dan Graziano and Jeremy Fowler, who ranked the top candidates for NFL Coach of the Year. Fowler:...
Eagles Could Look to an Old Friend for Help at Safety
Veteran Anthony Harris visited with the Eagles on Monday in the wake of the Reed Blankenship injury
Ex-Eagles GM: Jalen Hurts isn’t MVP but will get paid | Contract projection
Jalen Hurts can look forward to a payday. The young Philadelphia Eagles quarterback has impressed this season while leading his team to 12-1. Former Eagles president Joe Banner shared his prediction for Hurts’ near future, via The 33rd Team:. BUY EAGLES TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. “Although I...
Yardbarker
Steelers’ Legend Ben Roethlisberger Detailed That He ‘Thought’ About Joining Dangerous 49ers Team After QB Injuries
The Pittsburgh Steelers are enduring the first season of the post-Ben Roethlisberger era in 2022. Unlike 2019, he is not expected to return for the black and gold and the future Hall of Fame quarterback has not been shy at hinting that may not have been a mutual decision. During his weekly Footbahlin with Ben Roethlisberger podcast, he has at times dropped direct comments that he thought he could still be playing.
3-Team Trade Scenario Sends Joel Embiid To Thunder
Around the NBA, “tanking” is a source of much controversy. For the uninitiated, tanking is the practice of prioritizing first-round picks and young players over wins. In fact, if a team is truly tanking, they’re hoping to lose and prioritize their lottery odds. People don’t like it....
NFL Draft 2023: Giants, Jets, Eagle focus on defense in latest 1st-round mock
Technically, the calendar says it’s still fall (although the frost on my windshield this morning would disagree). But let’s just skip over winter and go straight to the spring and the 2023 NFL Draft. The rich are set to get richer as the Philadelphia Eagles, who lead the...
NBC Sports
Week 14 Eagles grades by position after crushing the Giants
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — The Eagles are officially a juggernaut. After blowing out the Titans last week at home, the Eagles went to North Jersey and crushed the Giants 48-22 and it wasn’t nearly that close. The Eagles are 12-1 after Week 14, have already clinched a playoff...
Eagles adding 3-time Pro Bowler to their roster
The 12-1 Philadelphia Eagles are addressing perhaps their one Achilles heel. Philadelphia has signed veteran punter Brett Kern to replace incumbent Arryn Siposs, according to a report on Monday by ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Siposs is out indefinitely after getting injured on Sunday against the New York Giants, Schefter adds.
NFL Draft 2023: Eagles looking at top-5 pick
Now that we’re going into Week 15, 2023 NFL Draft pick orders have been updated. The Philadelphia Eagles beat the New York Giants, 48-22, on Sunday to clinch a playoff spot, and that continued success will ensure a low first-round pick for the Birds. BUY EAGLES TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID...
NBC Sports
Report: Eagles are signing Brett Kern
The Eagles need a punter for this weekend with Arryn Siposs out indefinitely with a lower leg injury. They are signing veteran Brett Kern, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports. Schefter did not indicate whether Kern is signing to the practice squad, but that would seem likely. Kern, 36, visited Philadelphia...
Yardbarker
The Blockbuster Trade Idea For The Sixers: They Could Create A Superteam With DeMar DeRozan
The Philadelphia 76ers are a team that is clearly in win-now mode. Joel Embiid is playing MVP-level basketball right now, and thus it makes sense that the team would want to build a championship-level squad around him. Though they are a solid team as of right now, the Philadelphia 76ers...
Eagles signing ex-Titans P Brett Kern to practice squad
The Philadelphia Eagles are reportedly signing former Tennessee Titans punter, Brett Kern. The news comes from ESPN’s Adam Schefter. According to Jeff McLane of the Philadelphia Inquirer, Kern has been inked to the practice squad but is expected to be promoted to the active roster by Saturday. A three-time...
