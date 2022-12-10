ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cowboys sign ex-Eagles defensive lineman

The Dallas Cowboys are gearing up for the final four games of the regular season. And that means making some roster moves. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. The Cowboys have signed Anthony Rush to the practice squad, the Star Telegram’s Clarence Hill Jr. reports. The nose tackle...
Eagles Add 5th Former Viking to Roster

Next to the Buffalo Bulls (+380), the Philadelphia Eagles are sportsbooks’ odds-on favorite (+450) to win Super Bowl LVII. The Eagles hold a 12-1 record through 13 weeks, leading the Minnesota Vikings by two games — plus a tiebreaker — for NFC’s No. 1 seed. And...
Steelers’ Legend Ben Roethlisberger Detailed That He ‘Thought’ About Joining Dangerous 49ers Team After QB Injuries

The Pittsburgh Steelers are enduring the first season of the post-Ben Roethlisberger era in 2022. Unlike 2019, he is not expected to return for the black and gold and the future Hall of Fame quarterback has not been shy at hinting that may not have been a mutual decision. During his weekly Footbahlin with Ben Roethlisberger podcast, he has at times dropped direct comments that he thought he could still be playing.
Week 14 Eagles grades by position after crushing the Giants

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — The Eagles are officially a juggernaut. After blowing out the Titans last week at home, the Eagles went to North Jersey and crushed the Giants 48-22 and it wasn’t nearly that close. The Eagles are 12-1 after Week 14, have already clinched a playoff...
Eagles adding 3-time Pro Bowler to their roster

The 12-1 Philadelphia Eagles are addressing perhaps their one Achilles heel. Philadelphia has signed veteran punter Brett Kern to replace incumbent Arryn Siposs, according to a report on Monday by ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Siposs is out indefinitely after getting injured on Sunday against the New York Giants, Schefter adds.
NFL Draft 2023: Eagles looking at top-5 pick

Now that we’re going into Week 15, 2023 NFL Draft pick orders have been updated. The Philadelphia Eagles beat the New York Giants, 48-22, on Sunday to clinch a playoff spot, and that continued success will ensure a low first-round pick for the Birds. BUY EAGLES TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID...
Report: Eagles are signing Brett Kern

The Eagles need a punter for this weekend with Arryn Siposs out indefinitely with a lower leg injury. They are signing veteran Brett Kern, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports. Schefter did not indicate whether Kern is signing to the practice squad, but that would seem likely. Kern, 36, visited Philadelphia...
