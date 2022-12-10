ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

AP Business SummaryBrief at 3:58 a.m. EST

By AP
Leader Telegram
Leader Telegram
 4 days ago

Helping Ukraine is 'self-preservation,' finance chief says

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — Ukraine's finance minister says crucial Western financial aid is “not charity” but “self-preservation" as donor countries share the price of turning back Russian aggression. Serhiy Marchenko told The Associated Press in an interview Thursday that his country is protecting freedom and democracy far beyond its borders. He said he believes EU officials will resolve their dispute with Hungary that is holding up 18 billion euros in loans and would cover a large part of Ukraine's looming budget gap. That outside financing is needed to avoid printing money at the central bank to cover basic needs like pensions, a practice that risks fueling already painful inflation.

Fight to curb food waste increasingly turns to science

Hate mealy apples and soggy french fries? Science can help. Food companies are increasingly turning to chemistry and physics to tackle the problem of food waste. There are spray-on peels and chemically enhanced sachets that can slow the ripening process in fruit and digital sensors that can tell when meat is safe to consume. Packets affixed to the top of a takeout box use thermodynamics to keep fries crispy. Experts say growing awareness of food waste has led to an uptick in efforts to mitigate it. More than one-third of food produced in the U.S. goes uneaten; much of that winds up in landfills.

Ex-FTX CEO Bankman-Fried says he will testify to Congress

The former CEO of the failed cryptocurrency exchange FTX says he is willing to testify to Congress next week. But he says he will be limited in what he can say and that he “won't be as helpful” as he’d like to be. Sam Bankman-Fried tweeted in response to a tweet from House Financial Services Committee Chair Maxine Waters, who on Monday requested that Bankman-Fried attend next week’s hearings over the collapse of FTX. Waters said in a series of tweets to Bankman-Fried that based on multiple media interviews since FTX collapsed that it was “clear to us that the information you have thus far is sufficient for testimony.”

Wholesale inflation in US further slowed in November to 7.4%

WASHINGTON (AP) — Wholesale prices in the United States rose 7.4% in November from a year earlier, a fifth straight slowdown and a hopeful sign that inflation pressures across the economy are continuing to cool. The latest year-over-year figure was down from 8% in October and from a recent peak of 11.7% in March. On a monthly basis, the U.S. producer price index, which measures costs before they reach consumers, rose 0.3% from October to November for the third straight month. Rising prices are still straining Americans’ finances. Yet several emerging trends have combined to slow inflation from the four-decade peak it reached during the summer.

Wall Street falls as US inflation slows but remains hot

Stocks closed lower on Wall Street after a report showed inflation is slowing, though not by as much as hoped. The S&P 500 fell 0.7% Friday, marking its first losing week in the last three. The weakness came after the U.S. government reported that prices at the wholesale level were 7.4% higher in November than a year earlier. That’s a slowdown from October but worse than economists expected. High inflation, along with the Federal Reserve’s economy-crunching response to it, have been the main reasons for the stock market's painful tumble this year. Treasury yields rose.

US sanctions firms for rights abuses on Anti-Corruption Day

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Treasury Department says it is imposing sanctions on a broad array of people and companies around the world for corruption and human rights abuses — from illegal fishing operations in Chinese waters to kickbacks in Guatemala. The sanctions on Friday are a recognition of International Anti-Corruption Day. Among those being sanctioned is the 15-member Russian elections commissionm, which oversaw a sham referendum in Russia-occupied Ukraine in September. Others sanctioned include a group of companies and people linked to illegal fishing operations and human rights abuses in Chinese waters, and a church founder in the Philippines charged with sex trafficking.

US reports another Takata air bag death, bringing toll to 33

DETROIT (AP) — U.S. safety regulators and Honda Motor Co. are urging drivers once again to make sure their vehicles haven’t been recalled after another person was killed by an exploding Takata air bag. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says the person was killed in a crash involving a 2002 Honda Accord when the driver’s air bag inflator ruptured and hurled shrapnel. No location or date of the crash were given. The death brings the number of people killed by the air bags to 33 worldwide and up to 24 in the U.S. The death was confirmed recently and announced on Friday.

WTO rules against Trump's steel and aluminum tariffs

WASHINGTON (AP) — The World Trade Organization has rejected the 2018 import taxes that then-President Donald Trump imposed on foreign steel and aluminum, saying they violated global trade rules. Trump’s tariffs of 25% on foreign steel and 10% on aluminum outraged America’s long-standing allies, including the European Union and Japan. That's because he relied on a little-used provision of U.S. trade law to declare their steel and aluminum a threat to U.S. national security. China and other trading partners challenged the tariffs at the 164-nation WTO. In a ruling issued Friday, the organization said it was not persuaded that the United States faced an international emergency that would justify the tariffs.

American, JetBlue expand deal that US is trying to kill

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — American Airlines and JetBlue are expanding their partnership in the Northeast even while the government tries to kill the airlines' agreement. American and JetBlue said Friday they plan to add some new routes in New York and Boston next spring. And they will trade places on New York-to-Atlanta flights, with American dropping that route after JetBlue picks it up. The move comes while a federal judge is deciding the government's lawsuit to block an American-JetBlue partnership in New York and Boston. The government says the deal reduces competition and will lead to higher fares. The airlines say it will let them improve service in the Northeast. The judge is expected to rule early next year.

Ukraine utility crews adapt, overcome after Russian strikes

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian utility crews struggling to patch up power lines during a two-month Russian military blitz targeting Ukrainian infrastructure are learning to adapt. Technicians pivoting between routine work and emergency response are at the forefront of efforts to keep lights on, computers running and space heaters warming as Russia increasingly focuses on trying to freeze Ukrainians into submission after 9 1/2 months of war. But just as on the battlefield, crews from Ukrainian electric companies have responded quickly to keep homes, hospitals, offices and schools functioning in yet another act of defiance against a powerful invader. The foreman of a crew in Kyiv says it’s about getting the job done, “no matter what’s happening around us.”

Comments / 0

Related
Leader Telegram

AP News Summary at 12:04 a.m. EST

US scientists set to announce fusion energy breakthrough WASHINGTON (AP) — Scientists Tuesday are expected to announce a major advance in the long-running quest to harness fusion, the energy that powers the sun and stars. For the first time, researchers at the Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory in California were able to produce more energy in a fusion reaction than used to ignite it, something called net energy gain. That's according to one government official and one scientist. Both spoke on the condition of anonymity because...
GEORGIA STATE
Daily Mail

Vladimir Putin sends nuclear threat after Ukraine reportedly gets the green light from the US to launch drone strikes in Russia following attacks on Ukrainian cities

Vladimir Putin's henchmen warned last night that the fighting in Ukraine could escalate into an 'all-out nuclear war' after America gave Ukraine the green light to launch drone strikes deep inside Russia. The Russian officials were responding to reports that the Pentagon had told Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky that he...
TheDailyBeast

Bombing of Putin’s Most Feared Fighters Infuriates Russia

The Russian mercenaries hailed by their leader as the most skilled and experienced soldiers in the war against Ukraine have gotten themselves blown up over the weekend. Pro-Kremlin Russian media channels were the first to reveal the strike Sunday on a hotel in the occupied Luhansk region, furiously noting that “the enemy used HIMARS to hit the hotel in Kadiivka where Wagner fighters were located.”
Leader Telegram

Kyiv mayor reports explosions in center of Ukrainian capital

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — The mayor of Kyiv is reporting multiple explosions in the Ukrainian capital on Wednesday, the first such time in weeks during Russia’s ongoing war against the country. Vitali Klitschko wrote in a post on Telegram that there were explosions in a central district of the capital that is home to many government agencies and buildings. He said municipal teams were in place and more details were expected.
Leader Telegram

Peru to declare 30-day emergency to curb widespread unrest

Peru is set to declare a nationwide 30-day state of emergency, suspending basic rights, in a bid to restore order amid widespread unrest, Defense Minister Alberto Otarola said Wednesday. Roadblocks and vandalism across swathes of the Andean nation “need a forceful response,” the minister told reporters at the presidential palace in Lima. A curfew is also under consideration, he said. Protests and hobbled logistics are threatening exports from the key...
Leader Telegram

UK inflation eases, remains close to 40-year high

LONDON (AP) — U.K. inflation eased in November as gasoline and diesel prices rose more slowly than the previous month. The consumer price index rose 10.7% in the 12 months through November, down from a 41-year high of 11.1% in October, the Office for National Statistics said Wednesday. November’s inflation rate was less than the 10.9% expected by economists. The news comes after the U.S. on Tuesday reported a second...
Reuters

U.S., UK export controls hit China's access to Arm's chip designs -FT

Dec 14 (Reuters) - Chinese tech giant Alibaba Group Holding Ltd cannot buy some of the most advanced chip designs after the SoftBank-owned (9984.T) British chip tech firm Arm Ltd determined that U.S. and Britain would not approve licences to export technology to China, the Financial Times reported on Wednesday.
Leader Telegram

A tortured and deadly legacy: Kissinger and realpolitik in US foreign policy

(The Conversation is an independent and nonprofit source of news, analysis and commentary from academic experts.) Jarrod Hayes, UMass Lowell (THE CONVERSATION) In 2023, Henry Kissinger will mark a century since his birth and more than 50 years of influence on American foreign policy. Kissinger’s centennial represents an important opportunity to reflect on not only his influence, but also the effects of the vision of foreign policy he has espoused. ...
Leader Telegram

Mark Hamill talks fundraising for Ukraine, love of politics

“These are the drones you're looking for," reads an appeal for donations to a Ukraine fundraising effort next to a picture of none other than legendary “Star Wars” actor Mark Hamill. Since Hamill was tapped as an ambassador for United24's “Army of Drones” campaign earlier this fall, a lot has happened: He had a Zoom call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, 500 drones have already been sent to Ukraine and a new effort to raise funds toward 10 reconnaissance drones has been launched. ...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Leader Telegram

Bolsonaro supporters clash with police in Brazil's capital

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Supporters of Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro clashed with police Monday, setting fire to several vehicles and allegedly attempting to invade the federal police’s headquarters in capital city Brasilia. Images of chaos as a small number of protesters, many wearing the yellow and green of Brazil's flag that has come to symbolize Bolsonarismo, roamed the city, circulated on local television channels and social media. Brasilia's public...
Leader Telegram

MEP at heart of EU corruption case to remain in custody

BRUSSELS (AP) — A Greek European lawmaker charged with corruption in an alleged plot by a Gulf country that's tarnishing EU institutions will stay in detention until at least next week after her hearing by a judge was postponed, judicial officials told The Associated Press on Wednesday. Parliament Vice President Eva Kaili, whose term in office was terminated this week by fellow lawmakers, had been set to appear Wednesday before a judge in Brussels alongside three other people who have been arrested in connection with...
Leader Telegram

Lawmakers announce 'framework' on bill to keep gov't open

WASHINGTON (AP) — Lawmakers leading the negotiations on a bill to fund the federal government for the current fiscal year announced Tuesday they're reached agreement on a “framework" that should allow them to complete work on the bill over the next week and avoid a government shutdown. Congress faces a midnight Friday deadline to pass a spending bill to prevent a partial government shutdown. The two chambers are expected to pass another short-term measure before then to keep the government running through Dec. 23, which...
KENTUCKY STATE
Leader Telegram

Leader Telegram

Eau Claire, WI
1K+
Followers
11K+
Post
252K+
Views
ABOUT

Of the dozens of newspapers being printed in Eau Claire in the mid-1800s, two stood the test of time. The newspaper business was fiercely competitive in those days. Many efforts failed; however, the Eau Claire Leader and the Eau Claire Daily Telegram survived. W. H. Lamb began the Eau Claire Leader in April 1881. At the time, the newspaper had a daily circulation of 300. The Leader was sold to William K. Atkinson in 1885. This morning paper grew to a circulation of 3,000 by 1889. In 1896, the Leader moved into a building at 407 South Barstow Street where it remained until 1912, when the Leader and the Telegram merged. The evening Eau Claire Daily Telegram was started in 1894 by William Irvine of Chippewa Falls. W. P. Welch and A. J. Rich purchased the Telegram in August 1895. Later, W. P. Welch, G. A. Bary and Charles Fiske incorporated the paper into the Telegram Publishing Co. The Leader and Daily Telegram merged into the Eau Claire Press Company in 1912 under the Company’s first president, C. W. Fiske. The two papers were published from the same building at 405 South Barstow Street until moving to a new and larger facility at 701 South Farwell Street. Ancestors of the Atkinson and Graaskamp families founded the Eau Claire Press Company and merged the two existing local papers: the Eau Claire Leader and the Daily Telegram. The Company's initial focus centered around the printing and publishing of these two local papers. On June 8, 1970, the two papers were merged into the afternoon Leader-Telegram. After 130 years of ownership by the Atkinson and Graaskamp families, APG purchased the Leader-Telegram in June 2018.

 https://www.leadertelegram.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy