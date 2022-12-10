Tropical Weather-Pacific for Saturday, December 10, 2022

Eastern Pacific:

Season has ended

The official Eastern Pacific tropical season has come to a close. Should any out of season threats develop, an update will be provided; otherwise, this will be the last update of the season.

Western Pacific:

Monitoring for tropical development near the Philippines

As of Saturday morning EST, there are no active tropical cyclones in the West Pacific Ocean, but there is a tropical low just east of the Philippines that can gradually strengthen to a depression as

it tracks north-northwestward over the next few days. Regardless, this feature will spread areas of heavy rain northward across the Philippines through Monday, local time.

This feature is expected to turn northeastward and will eventually be absorbed into a cold front early next week.

Southern Pacific:

No new information for this time period.

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather