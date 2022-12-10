Northeastern's Antonio Moore to hold 2nd annual showcase football game, coach in NCCA East-West Game

When Northeastern head football coach Antonio Moore and assistant coach Shawn Tolson were kids, Moore said they envisioned a localized all-star game.

One football game that pitted some of the best high school seniors in the 252 area code against some of the best in the 919 area code (Wake, Durham, Orange, Wayne, etc. counties) at the end of the season.

That idea came to fruition last year and next Saturday will be the second edition of the 919vs252 Showcase Football Game sponsored by ENC Elite Sports and Run With It Sports.

“We wanted to become a fixture in this area by trying to establish a huge all-star game and get kids a huge opportunity to go to college,” Moore said.

This year’s game will be played at 2 p.m. next Saturday on the campus of John Paul II Catholic High School in Greenville. The 80 combined players will have practices on Thursday and Friday leading up to it.

Team 252’s 40-man roster features Northeastern’s Jalen Melson, Randall Ferguson, Maurel Dance, Camden’s Donte Tyler, Currituck’s Benjamin Thibodeau and John A. Holmes’ D.J. Capehart.

Their head coach for the week is Havelock’s Allen Wooten, while Team 919’s is Edwin Campbell of Southeast Raleigh.

Moore called last year’s inaugural game a “huge success.”

There were 27 colleges that came to the 2021 game and 32 players were able to find a college to play for from Clemson to Chowan.

The game, Moore noted, provided a big help in getting kids from the 252 area recruited.

“I think eastern North Carolina gets a raw deal and this is one thing we wanted to do to show that eastern North Carolina kids, the 252 kids, are as qualified and I’d say just as good a player as the 919 kids,” he said.

3,500 spectators showed up to the game last season and Moore is expecting the attendance to double this time. Admission to get in next week is $10.

Moore’s hoping the event keeps growing to the point that it becomes a long-term staple in the area and it turns into 10,000 people at the game.

EAST-WEST GAME

Moore will be involved in another high school football all-star game before his Northeastern Eagles take the field again next August.

During the third week of July in Greensboro, he’ll be an assistant coach, more specifically the offensive coordinator, in the North Carolina Coaches Association East-West All-Star Game.

Moore was selected by his coaching peers to be a part of it.

“Any time you get an opportunity to represent your area, your school, in an all-star game in high school sports… A lot of people don’t get that honor,” he said. “It’s a good situation. It’s an honor to be in that situation and an honor to coach that caliber of a kid in an all-star game.”

He’ll be the offensive coordinator under head coach Battle Holley, who has led East Duplin to today’s 2A state championship game against Reidsville.

It’s not the first time Moore has been an assistant coach in an all-star game. He was an assistant coach in the 2019 Shrine Bowl of the Carolinas, where John A. Holmes head coach Paul Hoggard will be the head coach of the North Carolina team next week.

In both the East-West Game and Shrine Bowl, coaches must be selected to be an assistant coach before potentially getting an opportunity to be a head coach in the future.

Player selections for the East-West Game, Moore said, are just getting underway.

The selection for Moore to be an assistant coach for the game next summer comes after coaching Northeastern to its 10th consecutive Northeastern Coastal Conference championship.

“You talk about a decade, that’s huge for our program,” he said.

Moore just wrapped up his 18th year as the Eagles’ head coach. The only losing season he’s had came in 2007 when the team went 5-7 and lost in the second round of the playoffs.

This year’s version, despite the 10th straight conference title, also was ousted in the second round as they lost to Wallace-Rose Hill at home in November.

Wallace-Rose Hill ended up losing 28-26 in the 2A eastern regional final to East Duplin last week; a fifth-round game that Moore said Northeastern’s tough 35-31 second-round loss against Wallace effectively was.

The Eagles are 77-13 in 90 conference games under Moore’s direction as they have reached seven regional finals and three state championships since 2010.

Moore said a lot of the success comes from running the program like a small university, jokingly calling it the “University of Northeastern High School.”

“Those kids practice hard daily, they go year-round and they expect to win,” he said.