Cooking Tips That'll Give Amateurs A Head Start In The Kitchen
From gold-dusted salmon to gargantuan toffee crowns: we taste-test the best budget Christmas food
Low-cost supermarkets have gone upmarket, selling fancy scallop gratins and passionfruit panna cottas at tempting prices. But are they any good?
5 Letter Words with LVI in Them – Wordle Clue
We’ve compiled this list of 5-letter words with LVI in them that can help you figure out the solution to any word puzzle or game, including Wordle, to help you maintain your winning streak! Word games can be incredibly fun but sometimes quite challenging, so if you’re finding yourself stuck, our list below should help.
Octopath Traveler II introduces Throné, the Thief, and Temenos, the Cleric in a new trailer
Octopath Traveler II has been teasing its content in anticipation of its release the following year. Recently, Octopath Traveler II introduced two of the eight new protagonists of the game in a new trailer. Octopath Traveler II is an upcoming role-playing video game by Square Enix and Acquire. It is...
Dawning Spirit Upgrades in Destiny 2 The Dawning 2022
Destiny 2’s The Dawning event for 2022 is now available and goes through January 3rd. By completing event challenges and Eva Levante’s weekly and daily bounties, you’ll receive Dawning Spirit, which is a currency you need to purchase the various cosmetics and rewards. So, if you want to earn all that the event has to offer, you’re probably interested in what Dawning upgrades there are!
Harvest Moon: The Winds of Anthos announced for summer 2023 release
The official Natsume Twitter account has been teasing followers with information about the next Harvest Moon game over the last several days. On December 9th, Natsume began posting letters, each accompanied by a description containing a word that began with the same letter. It finally led to the announcement of Anthos, which is the title of the next Harvest Moon video game. Harvest Moon: The Winds of Anthos will be released around the summer of 2023.
Trackmania trailer teases Winter Campaign for January 2023
Trackmania, the 2020 soft reboot of the hit racing franchise, has just released a new trailer for the upcoming Winter Campaign. It will kick off the new year, launching right on January 1st, 2023. The event will include another 25 new courses, just like Fall, as well as new rewards and cosmetics.
Daily Themed Crossword December 14 2022 Answers (12/14/22)
The Daily Themed Crossword is available as a mobile app on both iOS and Android devices. It has become a popular crossword app due to its regular crossword offerings and difficulty level (not too easy, not too difficult, generally). They release a new crossword each day, every day of the year, and each crossword has a theme and allows for hints in case an answer involves a more obscure word. This post shares all of the answers to the Daily Themed Crossword published December 14 2022. Please view today’s Daily Themed Crossword Answers for most recent answers.
The Dawning 2022 Recipes for Destiny 2
Destiny 2’s The Dawning 2022 event just launched today! There are several holiday recipes that can only be made during the Dawning, and cooking up recipes and delivering them to the correct NPCs will reward you with Dawning Spirit. This is currency you need to purchase the various cosmetics and rewards that Eva has available. For the Dawning 2022 event, there are 21 recipes that can only be made during the event.
Airship Knights Codes (December 2022) – Free Diamonds!
Airship Knights is an idle AFK battler game developed by Super Planet for Android and Apple iOS devices. In this mobile role-playing game, you will be collecting different heroes and commanding them against a variety of enemies. Gather up powerful characters, level them up, and equip them with powerful gear that will increase their abilities. See if you can strengthen your team enough to take on other players in some PVP battles!
All Dawning 2022 Ingredients for Destiny 2
Destiny 2’s The Dawning 2022 event just launched today! There are several holiday recipes that can only be made during the Dawning, and cooking up recipes and delivering them to the correct NPCs will reward you with Dawning Spirit. This is currency you need to purchase the various cosmetics and rewards that Eva has available. For the Dawning 2022 event, there are many ingredients that only drop during this special event that ends January 3rd, 2023.
Dawning 2022 Event Card Challenges in Destiny 2
Destiny 2’s The Dawning event for 2022 is now available and goes through January 3rd. By completing event challenges, you’ll receive Dawning Spirit, which is a currency you need to purchase the various cosmetics, rewards, and upgrades. So, if you want to earn all that the event has to offer, you’re probably interested in what Dawning upgrades there are!
Roblox Choo Choo Charles Codes (December 2022) – Horror Update!
Roblox Choo Choo Charles is an experience developed by Retro Horror for the platform. In this game, you will be traveling the world and attempting to escape the evil train that haunts the grounds! Jump on the train and get behind a minigun to stun Choo Choo Charles. Join up with your friends and see if you can keep the murderous train from quenching its thirst!
Lost Ark Wreck the Halls release notes
Lost Ark‘s December update, “Wreck the Halls,” is set to arrive tomorrow. The downtime for the update will begin at 12 AM PDT (8 AM UTC) on December 14th and is estimated to take four hours. The road to Brelshaza will also conclude tomorrow when the commander of the Phantom Legion arrives. Moreover, Caliligos, the master of light, will be ready to challenge in a new Guardian Raid, and the Summoner Advanced Class gives a powerful new tool for players seeking to strengthen their rosters.
