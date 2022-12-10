Read full article on original website
Popculture
Meghan Markle's Mother Doria Ragland Has no Kind Words for Ex Husband Thomas Markle
Meghan Markle's mother Doria Ragland is finally speaking on the media frenzy her ex-husband and Markle's father Thomas Markle has been part of. In the new Netflix docuseries Harry & Meghan that explores Meghan and Prince Harry's relationship before marriage, as royals, and now living in America, Doria speaks for the first time publicly about her daughter and son-in-law's headline-making romance. While she gushes over them, she doesn't share the same sentiments about her ex. Meghan and her father have been estranged for years since he began speaking to the press amid her relationship with Harry.
