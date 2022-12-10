ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nebraska State

North Platte Telegraph

USDA announces CRP initiative for upland wildlife habitat development

LINCOLN — USDA is opening applications for a special Conservation Reserve Program initiative designated to increase habitat for upland wildlife. The Upland Wildlife State Acres for Wildlife Enhancement CRP aims to create more acres for wildlife such as greater prairie chickens, northern bobwhite, plains sharp-tailed grouse, ring-neck pheasants, songbirds and pollinators, according to a press release from the Nebraska USDA Farm Service Agency.
NEBRASKA STATE
North Platte Telegraph

‘The cleanup crew’: Leaders behind controversial NY biochar business have ties to troubled Nebraska ethanol plant

Three business partners from Saratoga Biochar Solutions in New York say they’ve found an environmentally friendly way to turn sewage sludge into a “revolutionary new bio-fertilizer.”. The company includes an official who previously worked at the AltEn LLC ethanol facility shut down by the state of Nebraska over...
NEBRASKA STATE
North Platte Telegraph

State now expected to complete long-delayed expressway system in 2036

LINCOLN — The long-delayed state expressway system — once projected to be completed by 2003— is now expected to be completed by 2036, state lawmakers were told Tuesday. That’s good news, because last year, the projected end date was 2040, according to John Selmer, the director of the Nebraska Department of Transportation.
LINCOLN, NE
North Platte Telegraph

Pillen names health care team; Anthone moves to private sector

Governor-elect Jim Pillen on Monday named division directors in the Department of Health and Human Services and announced that Dr. Gary Anthone will depart as the state's chief medical officer and director of public health to accept a position in the private sector in Omaha. Dr. Matthew Donahue, the state...
NEBRASKA STATE
North Platte Telegraph

Editorial: Will new leaders risk fixing our property taxes?

In less than a month, rural Nebraskans will begin watching a new governor and Legislature choose their answer to a question posed here before:. Will the 108th Legislature be the one to finally “grasp the nettle” (meaning “tackle a difficulty boldly”) of unequal property tax burdens across Nebraska?
NEBRASKA STATE
North Platte Telegraph

US storm brings tornadoes, blizzard-like conditions; 2 dead

KEITHSVILLE, La. (AP) — A volatile storm ripping across the U.S. spawned tornadoes that killed a young boy and his mother in Louisiana, smashed mobile homes and chicken houses in Mississippi and threatened neighboring Southern states with more punishing weather Wednesday. To the north, the huge storm system delivered...
LOUISIANA STATE
Editorial Roundup: Nebraska

Editorial Roundup: Nebraska

Lincoln Journal Star. December 8, 2022. Gov.-elect Jim Pillen has appointed a committee to study how to update and reform Nebraska’s school aid formula, an effort instigated by his campaign promise to create a funding system where the state does not pick “winners and losers” among districts.
NEBRASKA STATE
North Platte Telegraph

Nebraska hospital leaders sound alarm on hospital capacity

Leaders from Lincoln and Omaha hospitals are sounding the alarm about capacity in the face of a "tripledemic" of illnesses caused by COVID-19, influenza and respiratory syncytial virus. "Our hospitals are entering a very challenging time, and quite frankly, we need Nebraskans to help us with it," said Jeremy Nordquist,...
LINCOLN, NE
NE Lottery

NE Lottery

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ These Nebraska lotteries were drawn Monday:. (Red Balls: seven, twenty-three; White Balls: one, seven) (thirteen, fifteen, twenty-nine, thirty-six, forty-four; Lucky Ball: eight) Mega Millions. Estimated jackpot: 400,000,000. MyDaY. Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny...
NEBRASKA STATE
North Platte Telegraph

Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 5' game

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Tuesday evening's drawing of the Nebraska Lottery's "Pick 5" game were:. Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. (eight, seventeen, twenty-one, twenty-two, twenty-nine) Estimated jackpot: $66,000. Copyright 2022 The Associated...
LINCOLN, NE
North Platte Telegraph

Rebel Sjeklocha set to take reins of Miss Rodeo Nebraska crown

Miss Rodeo Nebraska 2023, Rebel Sjeklocha, will take the reins at the coronation celebration on Jan. 7 at the D&N Event Center in North Platte. Sjeklocha, a 22-year-old graduate of the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, won the title in June during the Miss Rodeo Nebraska Association pageant during the Buffalo Bill Rodeo and Nebraskaland Days.
NORTH PLATTE, NE
North Platte Telegraph

Nebraska work camp inmate dies in McCook hospital

A 47-year-old inmate in the Nebraska Department of Corrections died Saturday at a McCook hospital. Robert Weindorff, who was incarcerated at the Work Ethic Camp in McCook, began serving a sentence of three to 10 years in February. He was convicted in Buffalo County of possession and distribution of methamphetamine.
MCCOOK, NE

