Read full article on original website
howdy
3d ago
Lord. Well, the irony is entertaining. Hell, why not. Set him free too. The circus is the circus🤷♀️
Reply(1)
20
TinaNY
2d ago
lmfao this guy is so full of himself he can't see past his own nose...do your time and stop crying we have enough crazies out in society as it is
Reply(1)
5
dev_adv
4d ago
everyone that's in jail for weed should be released, the Demo's have now set a precedence
Reply(6)
17
Related
Harper's Bazaar
Brittney Griner’s Wife Shares First Photos Since the WNBA Star’s Release from Russian Prison
Now that Brittney Griner is finally home following nearly one year in Russian custody, her wife is thanking the people who made her return possible. This weekend, Cherelle Griner shared her first Instagram post since the WNBA star's release. In it, she included two collages featuring photos of friends and advocates who used their voices to call for Griner's freedom.
Paul Whelan’s brother slams Trump after prisoner swap criticism
The brother of former Marine Paul Whelan, who has been imprisoned in Russia for nearly four years, slammed former President Trump on Friday after Trump criticized the Biden administration for the deal it struck to free WNBA star Brittney Griner but not Whelan. David Whelan said in a post on Twitter that Trump seems to…
Brittney Griner trade leads to horrible news
Earlier this week, the United States and Russia agreed to a prisoner swap that freed convicted Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout and sent him back to Russia while also freeing WNBA star Brittney Griner and returning her to the United States after she spent nearly a year in Russian custody. While many were happy to Read more... The post Brittney Griner trade leads to horrible news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Russian State TV Claims U.S. Chose Griner Over Whelan Because of Identity
"American voters were given a choice" RT head Margarita Simonyan said regarding the deal to bring the basketball star home.
Brittney Griner undergoing evaluation after returning to U.S. following Russia prisoner swap
Brittney Griner arrived in the U.S. early Friday following her release from Russia in a prisoner swap for arms dealer Viktor Bout. CBS News senior White House correspondent Weijia Jiang joined Catherine Herridge to discuss the latest.
Herschel Walker Blames Wife's 'Awful Genes' for Son Being an Ugly Baby
Walker told soldiers in 2019 that his son Christian "looked like an alien" when he was a newborn baby.
BET
President Obama, Hillary Clinton, Rev. Al Sharpton, And Others React To News Of Brittney Griner’s Release From Russian Prison
WNBA star Brittney Griner is on her way home after spending months in a Russian prison. CBS News was the first to break the news on Thursday morning (December 8) after President Joe Biden tweeted, “She’s safe. She’s on a plane. She’s on her way home.”
Brittney Griner will mostly face mental and nutritional challenges after returning to America from her 10-month detainment in Russia, one psychology expert says
A psychology expert said it's impossible to know how long it will take Brittney Griner to readjust to American life after her Russian imprisonment.
'The Laughing Stock Of The World': Donald Trump Jr. Blasted After His Father Donald Trump Announces 2024 Presidential Run
Donald Trump finally announced he's running for president in 2024 on Tuesday, November 15, and of course, he received support from his son Donald Trump Jr., who shared the news via Instagram. Donald Trump Jr. posted a photo from Twitter of his father with the caption, "President Trump: 'In order...
The twin brother of Paul Whelan said Trump was 'not interested' in cases of wrongfully detained Americans: 'Biden administration is much more engaged'
"I think the Trump administration was not prepared to or not interested in working on wrongful detention cases," David Whelan told MSNBC.
'My Bags Are Packed': Former Marine Paul Whelan Furious With President Biden After Britney Griner's Release
Former U.S. Marine Paul Whelan declared his disappointment in President Joe Biden over a lack of effort to secure his release from Russian imprisonment. Whelan said that his "bags are packed" after the Biden administration confirmed the release of WNBA star Brittney Griner on December 8, RadarOnline.com has learned. President Biden announced that an agreement had been reached in regard to Griner's imprisonment in Russia after she was found guilty of a drug charge from a February 2022 incident at a Russian airport. Griner's freedom was secured in an exchange for the release of convicted arms dealer Viktor Bout. Whelan,...
New video reveals what Brittney Griner endured inside Russian penal colony
A video shows new details about Brittney Griner's life in a Russian penal colony. TJ Quinn, investigative reporter and senior writer for ESPN who reported on these details, joins CNN's Erin Burnett to discuss.
Fact Check: Was Joe Biden Caught With Written Instructions at G20?
A photo of Joe Biden taken at the G20 summit in Bali, Indonesia, showed a list of prompts the president was meant to follow.
Fox Host Swipes at Brittney Griner While Announcing Her Release
Maria Bartiromo just couldn’t help but get in a dig at Brittney Griner’s patriotism while announcing her release from a Russian prison camp after close to a year in custody for carrying a minuscule amount of cannabis oil through the Moscow airport back in February.After interviewing a former FBI agent who questioned the “political motive” behind the Biden administration’s decision to swap Griner for the notorious Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout, Bartiromo shared her own prediction about how the WNBA star’s character might be affected by her harrowing experience.“I wonder if her stance on American freedom and liberty changes after...
Brittney Griner celebrates return to US with long-overdue slam dunk
Brittney Griner celebrated her US return with a slam dunk. After nearly 10 months of captivity in Russia, the WNBA star was back on the court Sunday after landing in her home state of Texas days earlier. Griner, 32, donned a pair of Chuck Taylor sneakers, Phoenix Suns shorts and a T-shirt promoting Title IX — and delivered a dunk at Fort Sam Houston in San Antonio, ESPN reported. The 6-foot-9 hoopster — freed in a prisoner swap with international arms dealer Viktor Bout — had a light workout at the facility, her agent Lindsay Kagawa Colas told the outlet. But Colas added that Griner isn’t...
Trump turned down Paul Whelan and Viktor Bout prisoner swap years ago, John Bolton says
Former National Security Adviser John Bolton has revealed that Donald Trump turned down the chance to secure Paul Whelan’s release two years ago – despite the former president claiming to be outraged over the Biden administration’s deal which freed Brittney Griner but left the US marine in Russian custody.Mr Bolton, who was the national security adviser under Mr Trump for 17 months from 2018 to 2019, told CBS that the Trump administration had the opportunity to trade Mr Whelan for convicted arms dealer Viktor Bout in 2018.“The possibility of a Bout-for-Whelan trade existed back then and it wasn’t made,...
Washington Examiner
Ilhan Omar defends Qatar's slavery while trashing America (again)
Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) hasn’t made the news for trashing the United States in some time, so she decided the World Cup was the perfect opportunity to return to her favorite habit. In the process, she decided to defend Qatar’s use of slave labor. Omar, along with Sen....
Bad deal for Viktor Bout, and a terrible day for the US
It is good news that Brittney Griner, a political pawn of Vladimir Putin, is free. Too bad it is because of a terrible deal by Team Biden. It’s an outrage that Washington sprung notorious arms-dealer Viktor Bout in exchange, without even also winning the release of as-unjustly “convicted” Paul Whelan, who’s been languishing in Russia since 2018 with a decade-plus left to serve. This is fresh ugly proof of how weak the United States has become on the world stage, thanks significantly to the doddering foreign policy emanating from the White House. Griner’s arrest, sham trial and subsequent outrageous sentence to nine...
Ex-national security adviser says Russians were willing to free Paul Whelan under Trump
Former President Trump’s ex-national security adviser said the Russians appeared committed to releasing Paul Whelan and another imprisoned American to improve relations between Washington and Moscow following a meeting in October 2020. Robert O’Brien, former national security adviser under Trump, told The Hill that the Russians reneged on the deal that would have freed Whelan…
NBC News issues correction after reporting Biden had a ‘choice’ between Griner or Whelan in prisoner swap
NBC News issued a correction after reporting President Biden could have received Paul Whelan, instead of Brittney Griner, in the controversial trade for Viktor Bout.
Comments / 51