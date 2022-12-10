Read full article on original website
Today’s Al Roker breaks down in tears as weatherman’s co-hosts surprise him at home in emotional new video
TODAY show meteorologist Al Roker has broken down in tears as his co-hosts surprise him at his house. He has been at home recovering from a hospital stay to treat blood clots in his legs and lungs. On Wednesday's show, the Today hosts sat around the couch and talked about...
TMZ.com
Diddy's Mystery Baby Mama Revealed as 28-Year-Old Cyber Security Specialist
Diddy shocked the world when he revealed he had recently welcomed a new baby girl into the world ... and now we've learned more about the baby's mother. According to the baby's birth certificate, Love Sean Combs was born October 15 in Newport Beach, CA. Diddy is listed as the father and 28-year-old Dana Tran is the mother. Dana goes by Dana Tee on most of her socials ... though it appears her Instagram was recently deleted.
Ellen DeGeneres 'Heartbroken' Over Twitch's Death: 'He Was My Family'
Ellen DeGeneres is fondly remembering Stephen “tWitch” Boss, her longtime talk show DJ, in the wake of his unexpected death. “I’m heartbroken. tWitch was pure love and light,” DeGeneres wrote in an Instagram tribute on Wednesday. “He was my family, and I loved him with all my heart. I will miss him. Please send your love and support to Allison and his beautiful children – Weslie, Maddox, and Zaia.” Boss, who first rose to fame as a Season 4 contestant on So You Think You Can Dance, died by suicide on Tuesday at the age of 40. According to TMZ‘s initial report,...
TMZ.com
DJ Stephen 'tWitch' Boss Checked Into Motel One Day Before Body Was Found
We're learning more about the details surrounding the sudden and tragic death of DJ Stephen "tWitch" Boss ... including what those who interacted with him in the hours leading up to his suicide say they observed. Sources with direct knowledge tell us Stephen checked into a motel less than one...
Stephen 'Twitch' Boss, SYTYCD Runner-Up and Ellen Staple, Dead at 40
Stephen “tWitch” Boss, a staple of So You Think You Can Dance and The Ellen DeGeneres Show, died by suicide on Tuesday, TVLine has confirmed. He was 40. As first reported by TMZ, Boss’ wife Allison Holker contacted the Los Angeles Police Department after Boss suspiciously left home without his car. Police later responded to a call about a shooting at a Los Angeles hotel, where Boss was reportedly found with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. “It is with the heaviest of hearts that I have to share my husband Stephen has left us,” Holker said in a statement to People. “Stephen...
TMZ.com
Tina Turner's Son, Ronnie's Cause of Death Revealed
Ronnie Turner, son of Tina Turner, passed away after a battle with colon cancer ... according to the L.A. County Coroner's Office. TMZ has confirmed Ronnie's autopsy results, which say the 62-year-old actor died due to "complications of metastatic colon carcinoma." The coroner says the cancer was stage 4. The...
TMZ.com
Veteran Rapper Grand Daddy I.U. Dead at 54
Grand Daddy I.U., a prominent member of early rap label Cold Chillin' Records, has died at the age of 54 ... TMZ Hip Hop has learned. Legendary hip hop producer Pete Rock, a longtime advocate for GDIU's skills as a lyricist, revealed to his followers the Queens-born rapper died peacefully in his sleep.
TMZ.com
Drake Gets Necklace with 42 Engagement Ring Diamonds for Times He Wanted To Propose
Drake isn't afraid to fall in love, and now he's got an insanely flashy piece of jewelry to prove it -- a necklace with 42 engagement ring diamonds -- for all the times he's wanted to propose. Celebrity Jeweler Alex Moss tells TMZ ... Champagne Papi's new piece is called...
TMZ.com
The Kardashians-Jenners Throw Christmas Party for All Their Businesses
'Tis the season, and the Kardashians threw a lavish workplace Christmas party to toast a year of success, just like your office does. Well, maybe a little more lavish than yours. The celebration went down Tuesday night at the fam's longtime go-to restaurant, Casa Vega ... and Kylie Jenner made...
TMZ.com
Kelly Clarkson's Alleged Trespasser Returns to Home After Restraining Order
Kelly Clarkson got a restraining order against a woman who allegedly kept showing up at her doorstep -- but even after a judge signed off ... Kelly claims the lady won't stop coming around. The singer's team filed new legal docs, obtained by TMZ, which claim that a woman by...
TMZ.com
DJ Akademiks Threatens to 'Beat Brakes' Off 'Grown-ish' Star Luka Sabbat
DJ Akademiks and Yung Miami are having an intense war of words over Diddy's surprise baby -- but that's led to Ak threatening a physical showdown with Luka Sabbat ... after the "grown-ish" actor inserted himself into the beef!!!. On Tuesday, Luka tweeted a question, wondering why Ak never went...
TMZ.com
'My Unorthodox Life' Star Julia Haart's Ex Drops Lawsuits Against Her
Julia Haart is no longer facing the lawsuits her estranged husband, Silvio Scaglia, filed against her -- but she still stands to gain even more of a win in the long term. Sources familiar with the matter tell us Scaglia dropped his claims against the "My Unorthodox Life" star -- this after they filed dueling lawsuits, accusing the other of malfeasance tied to their fashion talent management org/shared company accounts.
TMZ.com
DaBaby Sued for Allegedly Stealing Beat for 'Rockstar'
DaBaby's famous song "Rockstar" is a total ripoff, according to a new lawsuit ... because a music producer claims the rapper straight-up jacked his rhythm. DaBaby is being sued by a music producer with the stage name JuJu Beatz, who claims DaBaby stole the entire beat for his No. 1 song.
TMZ.com
'Below Deck' Captain Lee Rosbach Leaving Show Amid Health Struggles
"Below Deck" star Captain Lee Rosbach, AKA "The Stud of the Sea," is officially stepping back onto dry land ... leaving his luxury boat as his health struggles get worse. Captain Rosbach dropped the bombshell on Monday's episode of the Bravo show -- telling his crew he had no choice but to leave the mega yacht after boarding at the beginning of season 10 with serious nerve issues.
TMZ.com
Guess Who This Sweet Kid Turned Into!
Before this sweet girl in her blue poncho turned into an actress and a YouTube influencer, she was just trying to stay dry at Niagara Falls before heading off to California State University to study journalism. After she had a successful career in fashion blogging, she moved over to the...
TMZ.com
Christina Ricci's Divorce Finalized, Shares Custody with James Heerdegen
Christina Ricci and her ex are in agreement ... about their divorce, anyway, and it looks like she's keeping their L.A. home and her movie money -- but she'll cough up a bunch of dough to even things out. According to legal docs, obtained by TMZ, Christina is getting the...
TMZ.com
Desiigner Slams Future Soundalike Claims With 'Pinocchio' TikTok
Desiigner appears to have reconsidered his decision to quit rap following Takeoff's murder ... and is using his new song to once again distance himself from the Future comparisons that have plagued him since his career began. Over the weekend, Desiigner released the song "Bigger and Bigger" ... an Auto-Tuned...
