wfsu.org
Florida legislature passes massive property insurance bill
Florida lawmakers have passed a massive property insurance bill — mostly along party lines as Republicans used their supermajority power in both the House and Senate to reject every amendment put forward by Democrats. Republicans and Democrats agreed the goal of passing property insurance legislation should be to drive...
Proposed changes to property insurance litigation get pushback
Florida lawmakers on both sides of the aisle agree that any changes they make to the state's property insurance laws this week should reduce rates, but they're divided on how to get there. “There’s nothing that I’ve seen that actually will bring rates down for homeowners," said House Minority Leader...
Florida is on a 31-day streak of declining gas prices
Florida gas prices declined 12 cents per gallon last week. The state average is now on a 31-day streak of declines, falling a total of 41 cents per gallon. On Sunday, the average for gasoline in Florida was $3.16 per gallon. That's 11 cents per gallon more than a year ago.
