Effective: 2022-12-14 15:11:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-14 18:15:00 CST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: St. Charles; St. John The Baptist The National Weather Service in New Orleans has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Northwestern St. Charles Parish in southeastern Louisiana Southwestern St. John The Baptist Parish in southeastern Louisiana * Until 615 PM CST. * At 311 PM CST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1.5 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. The expected rainfall rate is 2 to 3 inches in 1 hour. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 3 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Hahnville, Laplace, Reserve, Taft, Montz, Killona, Norco, New Sarpy, Destrehan, Edgard, Boutte, Paradis, Luling, St. Rose and Bayou Gauche. This includes the following Interstates Interstate 10 in Louisiana between mile markers 207 and 212...and between mile markers 215 and 219. Interstate 55 in Louisiana between mile markers 1 and 3. Interstate 310 between mile markers 3 and 11. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED EXPECTED RAINFALL RATE...2-3 INCHES IN 1 HOUR

SAINT CHARLES PARISH, LA ・ 2 HOURS AGO