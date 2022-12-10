Read full article on original website
Related
weather.gov
Winter Storm Warning issued for Davison, Hanson, Hutchinson, Sanborn by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-14 13:49:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-15 17:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Davison; Hanson; Hutchinson; Sanborn WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THURSDAY * WHAT...Snow and blowing snow. Additional snow accumulations of 4 to 6 inches. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph late tonight and Thursday. * WHERE...Sanborn, Davison, Hanson and Hutchinson Counties. * WHEN...Until 6 PM CST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility on Thursday. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches.
weather.gov
Winter Storm Warning issued for Aurora, Beadle, Douglas, Jerauld by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-14 13:49:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-15 17:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Aurora; Beadle; Douglas; Jerauld WINTER STORM WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THURSDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 4 to 8 inches. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph. * WHERE...Beadle, Jerauld, Aurora and Douglas Counties. * WHEN...Until 6 PM CST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches.
weather.gov
Blizzard Warning issued for Brule, Charles Mix, Gregory by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-14 13:49:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-15 17:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Travel should be restricted to emergencies only. If you must travel, have a winter survival kit with you. If you get stranded, stay with your vehicle. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Brule; Charles Mix; Gregory BLIZZARD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THURSDAY * WHAT...Blizzard conditions. Additional snow accumulations of 4 to 8 inches. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph. * WHERE...Gregory, Brule and Charles Mix Counties. * WHEN...Until 6 PM CST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Blowing snow will significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches.
weather.gov
Winter Storm Warning issued for Burleigh, Dickey, Emmons, Foster, Kidder, La Moure, Logan by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-14 04:14:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-15 06:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you have travel plans today through Thursday, consider altering or cancelling your plans. If travel is absolutely necessary, be sure to carry a winter survival kit in your vehicle. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Burleigh; Dickey; Emmons; Foster; Kidder; La Moure; Logan; McIntosh; Sheridan; Stutsman; Wells WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST THURSDAY * WHAT...Snow and blowing snow expected. Additional snow accumulations between 2 and 4 inches. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph. * WHERE...From McClusky, Bismarck, and Linton through the James River Valley. * WHEN...Until 6 AM CST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Travel will be very difficult. Areas of blowing snow will significantly reduce visibility.
Comments / 0