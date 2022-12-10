Read full article on original website
dartmouthsports.com
Women’s Basketball Welcomes Drexel for Education Day
Dartmouth (2-7) vs. Drexel (5-3) Date: Tuesday, Dec. 13 | 12 p.m. Last Meeting: Nov. 30, 2021 (L, 67-44) Coming off a road win over Monmouth, the Big Green host Drexel for a Tuesday matinee. Dartmouth gives a warm welcome to more than 1,000 local elementary students from 16 different schools as the program hosts its annual Education Day.
dartmouthsports.com
Dartmouth Travels to Boston to Face Terriers Tuesday Night
Dartmouth (4-7, 0-0 Ivy) vs. Boston University (6-5, 0-0 Patriot) Date: Tuesday, December 13, 2022 – 7 p.m. Looking to bounce back from consecutive losses, the Dartmouth men's basketball team continues its four-game road swing on Tuesday when the Big Green travel to Boston University to face the Terriers. Gametime is set for 7 p.m. on ESPN+. Most recently, Dartmouth dropped a 59-50 final at Central Connecticut State on Friday, as the Blue Devils broke open a tight one-point game with a 9-0 late second-half run.
dartmouthsports.com
Dartmouth Powered by Page in Road Win Over Monmouth
WEST LONG BRANCH, N.J. — Victoria Page scored a career-high 25 points as the Dartmouth women's basketball team picked up its first road win of the season, 71-56, over Monmouth on Saturday afternoon at the OceanFirst Bank Center. The Big Green are now 2-7 on the season, while the...
dartmouthsports.com
Big Green Post Top Performances in Home Meet
HANOVER, N.H. — The Dartmouth men's track and field team competed in the second day of the Dartmouth December Invite on Saturday at the Leverone Field House. David Adams nearly broke the program record in the pole vault but finished just shy of it. His mark of 5.00m puts him second in the Dartmouth history as well as third in the Ivy League this season.
dartmouthsports.com
Dartmouth Shines in Home Meet on Saturday
HANOVER, N.H. — The Dartmouth women's track and field team competed in the second day of the Dartmouth December Invite on Saturday at the Leverone Field House. Julia Reglewski won the weight throw with a personal best of 15.73m. Olivia O'Connor finished right behind in second with a throw of 15.70m. Tennison Brady-Steen (14.78m), Corinne Ahern (14.73m) and Zoe Chafouleas (13.79m) all threw personal bests.
homenewshere.com
Mike Ippolito to be honored on Sunday: So many memories to share about my father
This Sunday, the Mike Ippolito Basketball Jamboree Fundraising Event will be held at Tewksbury Memorial High School starting at 8:30 am. It will feature four 16-minute games played between Shawsheen Tech and Bedford, and then Wilmington and Tewksbury, girls and boys, respectively. There will also be two 50-50 raffles, a...
Southie Resident, Sean McShane on Jeopardy Tonight!
South Boston resident Sean McShane will be on Monday’s episode of Jeopardy! If you feel like venturing out to watch it, L Street Tavern will be hosting a little viewing party! According to an Instagram post by L Street Tavern, McShane is originally from Long Island, a Boston College graduate (Go Eagles), and he’s lived in the neighborhood since 2019.
Here’s how much snow fell in Mass. on Sunday
The wintry weather caused car crashes all over Massachusetts. Boston finally saw its first snow of the winter Sunday evening, and the wintry mix caused crashes all over the state. Western Massachusetts saw the most snow by far, according to the National Weather Service (NWS), with eastern Lenox recording nine...
spectrumnews1.com
UMass Chan Medical School, Lahey Hospital to open regional medical campus in Burlington
WORCESTER, Mass. - UMass Chan Medical School is expanding to eastern Massachusetts with a new regional medical campus. UMass Chan Medical School and Lahey Hospital and Medical Center signed a master affiliation agreement to open UMass Chan-Lahey in Burlington. Its first class of 25 students will begin in August 2024. Those students will have a special focus on leadership, health systems science and inter-professional education.
NECN
Snow Now Falling in Parts of New England. See the Latest Snowfall Total Maps
Cloudy skies, cold temperatures, wind chills in the 20s and snow! That pretty much describes our Sunday. We’re tracking snow pushing out of western New England eastward. This snow may spread as far east as Boston but it will be limited and difficult to accumulate in eastern Mass. Worcester county may see up to an inch or two of snow and just west of it the snow will begin to accumulate more.
Market Basket: The Story Behind The Beloved New England Supermarket
Nothing is more crucial to a business's long-term success than customer loyalty. Of course, the process of earning that allegiance is no easy feat, since humans tend to be fairly fickle folks. But it doesn't take an MBA to recognize the best path toward that ideal end game (where customers willingly and repeatedly patronize an establishment) is to provide superior products, top-notch customer service, and unbeatable prices.
lazytrips.com
Is There A Ferry From Boston To Nantucket?
Nantucket is a charming island off the coast of Massachusetts in Nantucket Sound, with destinations to see year-round. It's about 30 miles off the coast of Cape Cod and 100 miles south of Boston. Being an island, the only way to get there is by boat, which begs the question - is there a ferry?
4 college students killed, 3 hurt in fiery crash in Maine
CASTINE, Maine (AP) — Four Maine Maritime Academy students, including two from Massachusetts, were killed when a sport utility vehicle crashed into a tree and burst into flames early Saturday after the last day of classes for the semester, authorities said. The driver and two other passengers — all...
Visit the Largest Snow Tubing Park in Massachusetts
Snow days can still be some of the best winter days, even when you're an adult. You can curl up under a blanket, read a good book, or, you can bundle up for a day of epic sled riding.
AdWeek
Meteorologist Jaisol Martinez Leaving Boston Station WHDH
Boston meteorologist Jaisol Martinez has announced that she’s leaving WHDH after four years at the station. “It’s my last weekend working at 7News with my last day coming up this week,” Jaisol wrote on Twitter. “I have learned SO much & I’m grateful for the time I’ve spent in New England. I always read the nice comments y’all leave and I can’t thank y’all enough for the support!
Tufts and local community members react to impending Davis Square renovation project
Stores located along Elm Street in Davis Square are pictured on Nov. 12.Photo by(Elin Shih / The Tufts Daily) Due to its close proximity to campus, Davis Square has been a place for many Tufts students to spend time and enjoy a variety of local businesses in the area. But according to recent local news reports, Scape Development plans to construct a four-story lab building that would displace beloved businesses including When Pigs Fly bakery, McKinnon’s Meat Market, Sligo Pub, Kung Fu Tea, Martsa on Elm Tibetan Cuisine and Dragon Pizza. On Sept. 22, the City of Somerville’s Planning Board officially approved the renovation plan.
These Mass. cities got perfect scores for LGBTQ+ equality
“Now, more than ever, we need our cities and municipalities to be places where all people are guaranteed the safety and protection they deserve." Seven Massachusetts cities have earned perfect scores for LGBTQ+ inclusion in their laws, policies, and programs. The Human Rights Campaign awarded Arlington, Boston, Cambridge, Northampton, Provincetown,...
Boston Globe
Lou Merloni on WEEI not renewing his contract: ‘It’s not a surprise’
Lou Merloni addressed the news that his 11-year run as a full-time weekday host at WEEI is coming to an end on Monday. During the opening segment of “Merloni, Fauria & Mego,” the former Red Sox infielder said his contract — set to expire at the end of the year — was not renewed by the station.
nomadlawyer.org
Manchester: 8 Amazing Places To Visit In Manchester, New Hampshire
Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Manchester New Hampshire. Founded along the Merrimack River, Manchester New Hampshire is a cultural center and home to several museums. A former mill town, Manchester has many historic buildings still standing. The city is also home to a number of lakes and rivers. In...
WCVB
Where to find authentic Italian cuisine, spicy Sichuan dishes and diner classics
Chronicle heads to Medford for Bob's Italian Foods, Burlington for Sichuan Gourmet, and Boston for true diner classics. Bob's Italian Foods in Medford is an Italian specialty shop is known for its 6-foot subs, but there are tons and we mean tons, of other classic Italian foods to make you hungry here.
