Read full article on original website
Related
spglobal.com
California grid operator focused on reliability, adding clean energy, Western market expansion
The California Independent System Operator has experienced record-high peakload, repeated heat waves, years-long drought, rotating outages, and significant renewable generation and battery storage additions, all in the last few years. Not registered?. Receive daily email alerts, subscriber notes & personalize your experience. In addition to these challenges, CAISO is working...
Comments / 0