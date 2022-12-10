Read full article on original website
Patrick Dempsey Shaves His Head After Dyeing Locks Platinum Blonde For Role: Watch
Patrick Dempsey has switched up his hairdo once again! After going platinum blonde for a movie role, the 56-year-old actor shaved his head to remove the dyed color in a black-and-white video shared by his wife Jillian Dempsey to Instagram on December 11. Patrick used clippers to shave his hair while rocking some sexy facial scruff. Jillian captioned the footage, “Change is good! Have you ever buzzed your hair? Watch @patrickdempsey use clippers to eliminate the dyed hair from a character role and start fresh! P.S. My Roadie was standing by to help give it some edge for styling.”
'George And Tammy' Star Jessica Chastain Just Shut Down The Red Carpet In A Plunging Dress
As someone known for projects like The Eyes of Tammy Faye and her new Showtime miniseries George and Tammy, Jessica Chastain has taken lots of career risks. But she's equally known for being adventurous on the red carpet. Most recently, in mid-November, the 45-year-old actress had everyone in awe when...
Margot Robbie Flashes Her Abs In A Black Peek-A-Boo Crop Top At The SFFILM Awards—She's On Fire!
Margot Robbie continues to promote her upcoming film projects in style! The Academy Award nominee, 32, donned yet another stunning, ab-baring look while gracing the SFFILM Awards red carpet last week in a two-piece, all-black get-up. The Amsterdam star donned an ensemble from Max Mara’s Spring/Summer 2023 collection, featuring a...
Rare Photos of Al Pacino and Beverly D’Angelo’s Twins Over the Years: Pictures of Anton and Olivia
Exes Al Pacino and Beverly D’Angelo’s relationship ended in 2003, but they could not be more grateful for their twins, son Anton James and daughter Olivia Rose. The Scarface actor and the Entourage alum have been photographed with their kids during rare public appearances over the years. The...
Salma Hayek Blows Us All A Way In A Curve-Hugging, Low-Cut Red Dress On The Red Carpet
Salma Hayek always looks elegant and dresses for her curves in the most flattering way. The actress isn’t shy about showing off her famous assets, and she did just that in a big way in a stunning red dress on the red carpet at the 2022 GQ Men of the Year Awards at the Mandarin Oriental Hyde Park in London.
Stephen 'Twitch' Boss, SYTYCD Runner-Up and Ellen Staple, Dead at 40
Stephen “tWitch” Boss, a staple of So You Think You Can Dance and The Ellen DeGeneres Show, died by suicide on Tuesday, TVLine has confirmed. He was 40. As first reported by TMZ, Boss’ wife Allison Holker contacted the Los Angeles Police Department after Boss suspiciously left home without his car. Police later responded to a call about a shooting at a Los Angeles hotel, where Boss was reportedly found with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. “It is with the heaviest of hearts that I have to share my husband Stephen has left us,” Holker said in a statement to People. “Stephen...
'I'm on the left!': Bette Midler, 77, jokes about resemblance to her lookalike daughter Sophie, 36, as they attend Some Like It Hot play in New York City
Bette Midler fans may be been doing a double take on the red carpet for the opening of Broadway's Some Like It Hot on Sunday evening in New York City. The Tony winning artist brought a date along to the debut - her lookalike daughter, Sophie Von Haselberg. Bette, 77,...
3 Songs You Didn’t Know the Late Actress Carrie Fisher Co-Wrote
The late actress Carrie Fisher will forever be known as a cinnamon-bunned space princess-turned-blaster-sporting heroine from a galaxy far, far away. But she was so much more than Princess Leia from Star Wars. She was a novelist, memoirist, screenplay writer, and all-around wordsmith, a skill that she eventually translated into song.
Mick Jagger, 79 & GF Melanie Hamrick, 35, Celebrate Son Deveraux’s 6th Birthday With Sweet Photo
Mick Jagger and his girlfriend Melanie Hamrick looked every inch the loved-up couple as they showered their baby boy with love for his 6th birthday! The rock star icon, 79, was all smiles as he wrapped his arms around their son Deveraux in a photo posted to Melanie’s Instagram on Friday, Dec. 9. The couple were bent over and hugging their child in one of the many cute snaps seen in the adorable photo album, which was captioned, “Happy 6th Birthday to our WONDERFUL Devi 🥳🎉 Love you so much !!!!! ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️.”
Josh Brolin, 54, shows off insanely chiseled physique after training for 'Dune' sequel, more news
Josh Brolin, 54, shows off insanely chiseled physique in sexy selfie. "Dune: Part Two" is the new Peloton … or it is for Josh Brolin, anyway. The 54-year-old actor, who's been filming the movie's upcoming second installment, showed off his newly chiseled abs, pecs and arms — along with an understandably proud-looking smile — in a bathroom selfie on Instagram on Friday (Dec. 9). "Dune did it," he captioned the shot, which earned a pile of fire emojis from his wife, Kathryn Brolin. Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson was impressed, too, and shouted-out his "sexy, muscly" so-and-so pal in the comments, as did Johnny Knoxville, Dave Bautista and a number of other stars. Josh returns as Gurney Halleck in "Dune: Part Two," along with new cast members including Christopher Walken, Florence Pugh and Austin Butler. Sadly, we'll have to wait until Nov. 3, 2023, for the sci-fi franchise's sequel (and, presumably, Josh's abs).
Mick Jagger’s Youngest Son, Deveraux, Looks Nearly Identical to the Singer in New Photos
Based on some new photos, the youngest son of Mick Jagger looks a lot like his father these days. The Rolling Stones frontman and girlfriend Melanie Hamrick celebrated their son’s sixth birthday recently. His name is Deveraux Octavian Basil Jagger. He was born back in 2016. Jagger is 79 while Hambrick is 35. Turning 6 years old is putting the young boy with some locks like his famous father.
Emily Blunt's Story About Working With Tom Cruise On "Edge Of Tomorrow" Highlights An Important Problem In Hollywood
"I still sort of have this injury that's sustained from it."
No Tit-for-tat Battle But Meghan and Harry Lose a Critical Royal Viewer for Their Netflix Documentary
Ever since Prince Harry and Meghan Markle dropped their bombshell docu-series on Netflix, there has been a rift between their supporters and haters. Some have showered their unconditional love and support on the Sussexes pair. On the other hand, people have created a wave of harassment online targeted at the couple. Amidst the entire fiasco comes a devastating shock for Harry and Meghan. An eminent figure seems to have pulled out of the chaos completely.
Rosie Molloy Gives Up Everything's
Everyone knows Christmas time is a period of indulgence, but the latest sit-com from Sky Comedy serves as a warning against debauchery in excess. Rosie Molloy Gives Up Everything was released on Dec. 7 and has since been praised as a “bravely funny” look at addiction. Sheridan Smith stars as Rosie Molloy, a 30-something in Manchester who is addicted to pretty much everything possible: alcohol, cigarettes, sex, drugs, online shopping, even Terry’s Chocolate Oranges. Her addiction problems peak (or rather, hit a new low) when she’s found snorting cocaine off a tombstone and ruins her brother’s alcohol-free wedding. But will Rosie Molloy Gives Up Everything return for a Season 2?
Brad Pitt played a hilarious prank on George Clooney in Ocean’s Twelve
George Clooney and Brad Pitt have amazing chemistry in the Ocean’s Eleven thriller movies, and it turns out their friendship is just as strong off-screen. Well, friendship might be a strong description considering the pranks they used to pull on each other, like what Pitt did to Clooney on Ocean’s Twelve.
BBC’s Strike: Troubled Blood Takes Inspiration From Real Serial Killers
The Christmas telly schedule is starting to take shape, with the fifth series of BBC One’s Strike gracing screens across the UK. Based on the Cormoran Strike series by J.K. Rowling, published under the pseudonym Robert Galbraith, the crime drama stars Tom Burke as the titular private investigator alongside Holliday Grainger as his assistant and business partner Robin Ellacott. This time around, they’re investigating a cold case from the early 1970s. But did this crime actually happen? Is Strike: Troubled Blood based on a true story?
Here’s Everything Coming To & Leaving Netflix In January
The new year tends to elicit mixed feelings — optimism and nostalgia; looking back while looking forward. Luckily, this January, Netflix is ushering in the year with exciting spinoffs of beloved franchises for that perfect blend of old and new. Red and Kitty Forman (played by Kurtwood Smith and Debra Jo Rupp) of That ’70s Show return to shepherd a new generation of vacationing teens in That ’90s Show. Set in 1995, the now-grandparents to Eric and Donna’s daughter, Leia, will be joined by a new gang — as well as cameos from several original cast members.
Watch TheWhite Lotus Cast Dance & Party In These Behind-The-Scenes Videos
The finale of The White Lotus Season 2 may have already aired, but the Italian party vibes will live on forever. On Dec. 11, ahead of the final episode, Twitter user @girlbosskenroy shared a behind-the-scenes video of the cast dancing and partying together. “god i want to party with the white lotus cast” they wrote with the clip, which amassed almost 300,000 views as of writing. Many beloved cast members, such as Jennifer Coolidge, Haley Lu Richardson, Theo James, and Simona Tabasco are seen dancing, singing karaoke, and enjoying some drinks, presumably in Italy between filming the HBO Max show. “A Far L'amore Cominicia Tu” by Raffaella Carrà plays over the montage, and suddenly we’re back in Taormina, Aperol Spritz in hand without a care in the world.
Adele Had “Five Therapy Sessions A Day” During Her Divorce
Adele fans who’ve belted out “Easy On Me” and pored over its heartbreaking lyrics know that the ballad from her 30 album is a snapshot of the singer’s divorce from ex-husband Simon Konecki. After seven years together, the pair originally split in 2019 and divorced two years later — a time that the singer previously called “turbulent.” Over the weekend, Adele revealed even more details about that period — including how it drove her to her therapist several times a day.
19 Reactions To The Newly Released Trailer For "That '90s Show"
Some people are excited to return to Point Place, Wisconsin. Others are keeping their expectations low.
