Independence from deception: The end of the Independence Party fraud

By Daily News Editorial Board, New York Daily News
 4 days ago

Ten years ago today, Dec. 10, 2012 , we began a multi-day series of special editorials exposing how the Independence Party was duping hundreds of thousands of New York voters who believed that they were not enrolled in any political party. These citizens thought that they were choosing to be registered as “independent,” yet ended up on the rolls of the Independence Party because of the intentionally confusing name of the party.

We found this by interviewing 200 random New Yorkers listed by the Board of Elections as party enrollees, asking one simple question: “Are you registered as a member of any political party?” Time and again, 169 times precisely, the voter said “no”, having never heard of the Independence Party. A documented 85% level of confusion of voters showed that there was no real party, just a scam.

People who wanted nothing to do with party politics and sought to be true unaffiliated voters were snookered into this racket, allowing party leaders to claim huge registration numbers, almost all of it from phantom supporters who were fooled into signing up. Pols from both major parties went along for the ride, happy to have another ballot line that could appeal to middle of the road voters.

And the precious franchise was debased. A giant con using one of our most fundamental rights and the foundation of democratic government, making all of us victims.

No more. The word games have ended. It’s taken a decade, but now “independence” and “independent” are not allowed in the names of political parties in the state, with Gov. Hochul yesterday signing state Sen. James Skoufis’ bill into law . The Independence Party died in 2020, but Lee Zeldin tried to revive it this year when he ran for governor. Fortunately, his ballot gambit didn’t succeed, and now the name is permanently off limits.

There are plenty of other words for a political party to use to label itself. Left, right and center, compete for registrants and voters in the marketplace of ideas, not with trickery and subterfuge.

Daily News

Daily News

