Effective: 2022-12-15 13:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-16 01:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Check local Department of Transportation information services for the latest road conditions. Target Area: Western Passaic WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THURSDAY TO 1 AM EST FRIDAY * WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of up to two inches and ice accumulations of a light glaze. Locally higher amounts possible. * WHERE...Western Passaic County. * WHEN...From 1 PM Thursday to 1 AM EST Friday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Highest snowfall totals for higher elevations.

PASSAIC COUNTY, NJ ・ 3 HOURS AGO