Get Designer Scents from Chanel, Dior, YSL, and More on Sale During Sephora's Fragrances for All Event
Whether you're a fragrance lover, gift giver, or both, here's some good news for your holiday budget: Sephora is offering 20 percent off on full-size (meaning one-ounce or more) fragrances during its Fragrances for All Event, using the one-time code FRAGRANCE20 at checkout. If you just missed the retailer's Gifts for All Event, now's your second chance to restock your holy-grail scents for less, or take advantage of markdowns on typically pricey perfumes, colognes, and gift sets a friend or family member has been eyeing for months.
Kate Middleton Hopped on the Sheer Dress Trend For Her Upcoming Christmas Special
Kate Middleton, Princess of Wales, just wore the sparkling sheer dress of our holiday party dreams. On December 11, the Prince and Princess of Wales' official Instagram account shared a photo from the second annual Christmas special, Royal Carols: Together at Christmas. In the photo, the princess wore a sparkling red mid-length dress with sheer sleeves and delicate embellishments. In a second, behind-the-scenes photo shared on the royal couple's Instagram Story, Middleton can be seen pairing the dress with matching red pumps. Her hair was kept down in glossy loose waves and her makeup was kept minimal with a champagne smokey eye and soft pink lips.
Princess Kate Wears Festive Red Gown While Promoting Holiday Concert ‘Royal Carols: Together at Christmas’
Feeling festive! Princess Kate wore a red gown to promote Royal Carols: Together at Christmas, the second annual Christmas carol concert sponsored by The Royal Foundation. In a short promo for the ITV Christmas Eve broadcast, the Princess of Wales, 40, wore a cranberry colored dress that was embellished with a sequined, floral pattern. The […]
Priyanka Chopra Shares Close-Up Photo of Daughter Malti’s Face: See the Cuddly Snap
Arthur Mola/Invision/AP/Shutterstock Proud mama! Priyanka Chopra Jonas is enjoying her first winter season with daughter Malti. “I mean …,” the India native, 40, captioned a Tuesday, November 22, Instagram Story photo of her daughter’s face while sleeping. The 10-month-old, who the actress and Nick Jonas secretly welcomed via surrogate in January, snoozed in her car […]
Heidi Klum Looks Ethereal in Sheer White Dress at ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ U.S. Premiere
Heidi Klum made an ethereal arrival at the “Avatar: The Way of Water” U.S. movie premiere in Los Angeles on Monday. Klum wore a sheer white gown by Lever Couture for the soirée. Her one-shoulder gown was adorned with a wispy fabric, creating an airy illusion with...
Gisele Bundchen Glitters in Gold on 1st Red Carpet After Tom Brady Divorce
Golden girl! Gisele Bündchen had all eyes on her as she returned to the red carpet for the first time following her split from Tom Brady. The supermodel, 42, attended jewelry brand Vivara's 60th anniversary celebration in her native Brazil on Monday, December 12. For the glitzy occasion, Bündchen was a shimmery sight in a […]
In Defense of Katie Holmes’s Jingle Ball Outfit
These days, when a red carpet look gets attention, it feels like the star and their stylist have worked very hard to ensure that it does. Sometimes it gets to the point where it all feels rather contrived. Dressing for inclusion in trend roundups or Instagram likes is the surest way to take “personal” out of “personal style.” Which is why the controversial outfit that Katie Holmes wore to the Jingle Ball concert in New York City on Saturday night was, in a way, a breath of fresh air.
These stocking stuffers from Oprah's Favorite Things List arrive in time for the holiday!
"And you get a stocking stuffer...and you get a stocking stuffer!" It's finally here, and Oprah's Favorite Things 2022 List is packed with the most giftable goodies this side of the North Pole. Among them is a slew of stocking stuffers that'll surprise and delight, from cozy gloves with touchscreen-sensitive fingertips to anti-aging silk sleep masks to light-up baseball hats for evening walks. And if you think Oprah's Favorite Things are out of reach, think again: each item on this list is $25 or less. You can't put a price tag on the expressions on their faces, though. Get these gifts into your shopping cart asap, and get everyone ready to live their best lives.
Kate Middleton Wears Sparkling Red Christmas Gown For the Together At Christmas Service
8 Times Meghan Markle Channeled Princess Diana’s Style 8 Times Meghan Markle Channeled Princess Diana’s Style. The Princess of Wales has offered her followers a preview of her Christmas carol service to air on ITV on December 15. Kate Middleton was dressed festively for the occasion at Westminster Abbey, where she led the event for the second year in a row. In her first official portrait from the evening, Kate wore a familiar look by Needle & Thread, which she also sported in January 2020 at a state reception. The sparkling red gown featured lacy, semi-sheer sleeves with floral appliqués and a cinched bodice.
For Kate Middleton, Skinny Jeans Will Never Die
Kate Middleton and Prince William’s first Christmas card as the Prince and Princess of Wales was remarkable for myriad reasons: the couple’s unwavering commitment to spreading festive cheer in the face of a rocky news cycle, the family’s united front, and the former Duchess of Cambridge’s dedication to skinny jeans.
I'm a tattoo artist. Here are 4 designs I think will be popular next year, and 4 that'll be less common.
From fine-line work and microrealism to white-ink designs and finger tats, some body-art trends will be more or less requested in the coming year.
Kendall Jenner Pairs the Perfect Puffer with a Fluffy Cowboy Hat
Princess of Wales Kate Middleton Pops in $65 White Sneakers & Skinny Jeans for 2022 Royal Christmas Card With Family
Kate Middleton, Princess of Wales, brought casual style to her family’s Christmas card this year. As released on Instagram, the princess wore a white floral lace blouse, tucked into a pair of dark blue skinny jeans. Small gold huggie hoop earrings completed her ensemble with a versatile finish. Coordinating with her was Prince William, dressed in a dark blue Polo Ralph Lauren shirt with blue jeans and a set of navy paneled suede sneakers. Their children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis were similarly outfitted in a range of blue tones across coordinating short-sleeved tops, shorts and flat children’s sneakers. When it...
Hailey Bieber Is the Ultimate It Girl in a Cozy Winter Sweater and Bike Shorts
Hailey Bieber's Nighttime Skincare Routine | Go To Bed With Me Hailey Bieber's Nighttime Skincare Routine | Go To Bed With Me. Hailey Bieber just wore an oversized winter sweater with no pants, and now we want to wear an oversized winter sweater with no pants. The model stepped out...
How to stop yourself from mindlessly buying clothes
How often do you find yourself on the sofa, mindlessly shopping for clothes when you’re bored? For many of us, the experience of buying clothes has evolved to become a 24/7 non-stop source of entertainment. But, research shows that shopping like this doesn’t actually make us happier. So why do we still do it? And more importantly, how can we slow down?
