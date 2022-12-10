"And you get a stocking stuffer...and you get a stocking stuffer!" It's finally here, and Oprah's Favorite Things 2022 List is packed with the most giftable goodies this side of the North Pole. Among them is a slew of stocking stuffers that'll surprise and delight, from cozy gloves with touchscreen-sensitive fingertips to anti-aging silk sleep masks to light-up baseball hats for evening walks. And if you think Oprah's Favorite Things are out of reach, think again: each item on this list is $25 or less. You can't put a price tag on the expressions on their faces, though. Get these gifts into your shopping cart asap, and get everyone ready to live their best lives.

1 DAY AGO