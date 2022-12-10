Read full article on original website
Updated NFL playoff picture after Chargers beat Dolphins: Eagles clinch, Steelers in the mix
Week 14 in the NFL began with three teams having opportunities to clinch playoff spots: The Philadelphia Eagles, Minnesota Vikings and Kansas City Chiefs. However only one team walked away from its game Sunday with a spot in the postseason guaranteed as the Eagles pounded the New York Giants, 48-22.
New England Patriots at Arizona Cardinals FREE live stream (12/12/22): How to watch, channels, details
Two teams that have had disappointing seasons guided by a pair of young quarterbacks who have played similarly below expectations wrap up the NFL’s Week 14 tonight. The New England Patriots have been off 10 days since losing at home 24-10 to the Buffalo Bills at home on Dec. 1. Absent from the gridiron even longer have been the Arizona Cardinals, who are coming off a bye week. They last played on Nov. 27, losing at home to the Los Angeles Chargers 25-24.
Cowboys' Jerry Jones says to 'stand by' on Odell Beckham Jr. decision
Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said Wednesday that a decision on adding free agent receiver Odell Beckham Jr. would have to be made "sooner rather than later."
Examining Penn State’s latest commitments, Lions and Utah dealing with NFL declarations: Blue-White Breakdown
PennLive’s Johnny McGonigal and Bob Flounders sift through a busy last week for James Franklin’s Nittany Lions on this episode of the Blue-White Breakdown. Parker Washington is off to the NFL, Penn State adds two talented new recruits and the guys assess how big the recent NFL declarations by a pair of Utah Utes could impact the Rose Bowl.
Penn State picks up another commit in ‘23 recruiting class; the latest on a former PSU commit in the portal, and more
Today’s Penn State football news headlines feature the latest on one-time Lions commit Dont’e Thornton and a new addition to Penn State’s 2023 recruiting class. A key Penn State recruiting pipeline keeps producing, writes Frank Bodani for the York Daily Record. The Lions picked up a Tuesday commitment from Mason Robinson, a three-star defensive end according to the 247Sports composite and On3 consensus rankings, as the 21st commitment in their 2023 recruiting class.
Pirates sign former Phillies pitcher to bolster starting rotation
PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates signed right-handed pitcher Vince Velasquez to a one-year, $3.15 million contract on Tuesday in an attempt to give their young starting rotation a veteran presence. The 30-year-old Velasquez spent last season working primarily as a reliever with the Chicago White Sox. Velasquez went 3-3...
NBC names SEC grad as studio host for Big Ten coverage
Maria Taylor is going back to college. The New York Post’s Andrew Marchand reports “NBC plans to use Taylor as its studio host on Saturdays for its forthcoming Big Ten package this fall, according to sources.”. Taylor joined NBC in 2021 and is the host for “Football Night...
