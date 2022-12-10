ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Comments / 0

Related
PennLive.com

New England Patriots at Arizona Cardinals FREE live stream (12/12/22): How to watch, channels, details

Two teams that have had disappointing seasons guided by a pair of young quarterbacks who have played similarly below expectations wrap up the NFL’s Week 14 tonight. The New England Patriots have been off 10 days since losing at home 24-10 to the Buffalo Bills at home on Dec. 1. Absent from the gridiron even longer have been the Arizona Cardinals, who are coming off a bye week. They last played on Nov. 27, losing at home to the Los Angeles Chargers 25-24.
GLENDALE, AZ
PennLive.com

Examining Penn State’s latest commitments, Lions and Utah dealing with NFL declarations: Blue-White Breakdown

PennLive’s Johnny McGonigal and Bob Flounders sift through a busy last week for James Franklin’s Nittany Lions on this episode of the Blue-White Breakdown. Parker Washington is off to the NFL, Penn State adds two talented new recruits and the guys assess how big the recent NFL declarations by a pair of Utah Utes could impact the Rose Bowl.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
PennLive.com

Penn State picks up another commit in ‘23 recruiting class; the latest on a former PSU commit in the portal, and more

Today’s Penn State football news headlines feature the latest on one-time Lions commit Dont’e Thornton and a new addition to Penn State’s 2023 recruiting class. A key Penn State recruiting pipeline keeps producing, writes Frank Bodani for the York Daily Record. The Lions picked up a Tuesday commitment from Mason Robinson, a three-star defensive end according to the 247Sports composite and On3 consensus rankings, as the 21st commitment in their 2023 recruiting class.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
PennLive.com

PennLive.com

Harrisburg, PA
196K+
Followers
84K+
Post
68M+
Views
ABOUT

PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more. http://www.pennlive.com

 https://www.pennlive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy