Two teams that have had disappointing seasons guided by a pair of young quarterbacks who have played similarly below expectations wrap up the NFL’s Week 14 tonight. The New England Patriots have been off 10 days since losing at home 24-10 to the Buffalo Bills at home on Dec. 1. Absent from the gridiron even longer have been the Arizona Cardinals, who are coming off a bye week. They last played on Nov. 27, losing at home to the Los Angeles Chargers 25-24.

GLENDALE, AZ ・ 2 DAYS AGO