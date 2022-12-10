Anisa Percival is making her presence known for the Ames girls basketball team

Anisa Percival is no longer timid when going to the basket for the Ames girls basketball team.

The versatile sophomore forward, standing around 5-foot-10, never had the most powerful build. That made it easy for the stronger frontcourt players that are littered all over Class 5A to push her around and intimidate her at times last season.

But after a summer of hard work, Percival is starting to gain a lot more confidence going to the basket.

“It’s just motivation, realizing that I can make it to the basket by pushing through,” Percival said. “I’m not being weak or passive with the ball.”

As a result, Percival has more than doubled her scoring production from a year ago. Before Friday's 96-37 home loss to No. 10 Ankeny, she was averaging 12.0 points, 5.0 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game for the Little Cyclones.

She added 13 more points against Ankeny. Her scoring total is well up from her 4.8 average as a freshman.

“I was in the gym as much as I could,” Percival said. “I was going from 8-10 every night if I could. Ball-handling inside, shooting outside — anything to improve my skill.”

Percival has gotten a lot tougher in battling the stronger players she'll face in the paint.

“It’s great,” said Ames point guard Karsyn Pankonen. “She’s always willing to take the ball and do whatever it takes to get to the basket. She’s also doing stuff that maybe her other teammates can’t do as well.”

But her biggest strength remains her quick first step and ability to glide past opposing players or to fill the lane on defense.

“I’m using my speed to my advantage to get blocks or drive past my defender,” Percival said.

She's quickly becoming a match-up nightmare for opposing teams.

“She's got length,” said Ames coach Cole Cook. “She’s athletic, she can defend any position on the court and offensively she’s really starting to figure out what means to drive hard and absorb contact and finish through that.”

Percival had her breakout performance Tuesday at home against Des Moines East. She went for 18 points, five rebounds and four assists to lead Ames to its first victory of the season in a 67-12 rout.

“It was really great,” Percival said. “We didn’t play as well as we wanted to, but we still won and it was nice to be able to work the ball around and work on our offense and defense.”

After averaging 15.5 points over the two games against East and Ankeny, Percival appears ready to take her game to the next level.

“It always seems like she knows what to do,” said Ames junior forward Morgan Wahl. “Her basketball IQ is really great. She knows what to do at the right time, whether she has to drive to the basket, use a little Euro step with it or look for a pass out just to get us paint touches and get people to collapse to look for that bigger picture like an open shot or one more pass. She can always find that.”

Ames fell to 1-3 after its loss to Ankeny. The Little Cyclones are in desperate need of finding more offensive production to compete against the best talent in the state and Percival's rise is a big step in the right direction.

“She’s really filled a hole which we’ve been needing, which is an offensive presence in our game,” Cook said. “We talk a lot about what it takes to win games. It’s going to take anywhere from 60-70 points to win games and if we can have her as a primary scorer and develop around her we’re going to be in good shape.”

Percival plans to keep her momentum going as the season progresses. She not only wants to keep improving her production but to also take on more of a leadership role in an effort to help a young Little Cyclone start gelling more.

“I want to keep building my confidence and our team chemistry,” Percival said. “We’ve got some new freshmen on the team and they’re doing really well. I just want to build on that relationship.”

This article originally appeared on Ames Tribune: Anisa Percival is making her presence known for the Ames girls basketball team