Mid-East Career and Technology Centers, Buffalo Campus honor roll

ZANESVILLE, OH – The annual Lemmon Family Christmas Light Show has returned and is making spirits bright. Two teen brothers have been working since September for their 6th annual Christmas light show. 6 years ago, 18 year old Austin Lemmon was inspired from watching other light displays and wanted to create his own. So, with the help of his older brother Brandon, he did just that. Every year the Lemmon light show continues to evolve making all merry and bright.

ZANESVILLE, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO