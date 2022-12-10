ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sarasota, FL

Florida Studio Theatre sets the return of provocative Stage III season

By Jay Handelman, Sarasota Herald-Tribune
Herald-Tribune
Herald-Tribune
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jQCN1_0jdzGPLb00

Just three weeks after announcing plans for the return of its provocative Stage III series last year, Florida Studio Theatre postponed the schedule for a year to ease the stress on the company’s staff, which was just coming back from a COVID shutdown.

As it turned out, there were more than 50 understudy performances and about 50 others had to be canceled because of COVID.

But the situation has eased enough for the theater to announce plans to restart the series in January with the same schedule of three plays. The theater had been in the middle of technical rehearsals for one of the plays, Etan Frankel’s “Paralyzed” when theaters shut down in March 2020.

At the time, Producing Artistic Director Richard Hopkins said there was a concern that positive COVID cases might cause the theater to run out of spaces to house actors and other theater workers who needed to be isolated.

Arts Newsletter:Sign up to receive the latest news on the Sarasota area arts scene every Monday

Theater, Art, Music, Dance and more:Your December guide to the arts in the Sarasota-Manatee area

Review:A daffy and fun ‘Something Rotten’ opens new season at Florida Studio Theatre

“Paralyzed” is now set to run March 29-April 21 as the final production in the series, with the same actors, Rachel Moulton and Alexander Stuart, returning to their roles of two strangers with similar names whose lives become intertwined after she finds a suicide note in a hotel room. The two actors previously starred together in the company’s production of “The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night Time” and were eager to reunite on the stage.

The Stage III season will begin with a delayed production of Jacqueline Goldfinger’s “Babel” (Jan. 18-Feb. 10) and continues in March with Anna Ziegler’s “The Last Match” (Feb. 22-Mar. 17) in the Bowne’s Lab Theatre, 1265 First St., Sarasota.

Hopkins said “Babel” may be more timely this winter in the wake of the U.S. Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.

Giving new plays a launching point

FST is the last of five theaters to present “Babel” as part of a rolling world premiere program coordinated by the National New Play Network, which works with a number of theaters around the country to get new works off the ground and lighten the pressure on the initial production.

“This one has been rolling for several years,” he said.

“Babel,” directed by associate artist Catherine Randazzo, is set in a near-future when expectant parents can learn within a few weeks of pregnancy what traits and behaviors their children will exhibit after birth. The government uses those tests to determine which babies are born. It also explores the efforts two couples go through to have a baby.

Seeking new work:Florida Studio Theatre commissions writers to create plays, musicals and sketches

Nutcracker sweets:Your guide to holiday favorites on Sarasota-Manatee stages

Also on stage in Sarasota:An exhilarating ‘Cabaret’ packs a punch to open Asolo Rep season

While he has seen audiences grow more “prickly as issues have become politicized and people take sides,” Hopkins said it is important for the theater to deal with a variety of subjects.

“Our goal is to put the issues on the stage and not to attempt to provide the answers. Otherwise, we would be putting our version of propaganda on stage,” he said.

He describes “The Last Match” as a “human drama about ego involving two tennis players at their peak who have to work so hard to get to that high performance and what it takes to stay there.”

One is American and the other is Russian. “Some people may view the Russian guy differently now because of what’s going on in Ukraine,” he said, but it is still a personal story about “how you set your goals in life and what happens when those goals change and evolve.”

The play, which had its world premiere at The Old Globe theater in San Diego in 2016, will receive its regional premiere in Sarasota directed by Kate Alexander, the theater’s associate director at large.

A long-delayed world premiere

To close the season, FST will bring back the same cast and director that was so close last year to opening “Paralyzed,” a play that the theater has been working on with Frankel to develop for about a decade. He has been a writer for such TV shows as “Shameless” and “Friday Night Lights.”

Moulton and Stuart are working with director Meg Gilbert on the production. Gilbert describes it as a “story about two people who have been marginalized by society in different ways and their lives kind of start spinning closer and closer to each other and eventually intersect.”

The play has had readings and workshops going back to 2007, and FST apprentices did a performance of the play in 2012.

For subscription and ticket information: 941-366-9000; floridastudiotheatre.org

Follow Jay Handelman on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. Contact him at jay.handelman@heraldtribune.com. And please support local journalism by subscribing to the Herald-Tribune.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Longboat Observer

The best things to do around Sarasota for Dec. 15-21

11 a.m. at Sarasota Yacht Club, 1100 John Ringling Blvd. Visit ArtistSeriesConcerts.org. Violinist Ariel Horowitz and marimba player Britton-René Collins named their act after an accomplishment: They were named co-winners of the 2020 Concert Artists Guild Competition’s Ambassador Prize. Come support young artists playing classical music with a contemporary twist.
SARASOTA, FL
Longboat Observer

Top residential real estate sales for Nov. 28 to Dec. 2 on Longboat Key, Lido Key, St. Armands Key, Bird Key

A condominium in Sanctuary at Longboat Key Club tops all transactions in this week’s real estate. Pleasant Real Estate LLC and Pleasant Real Estate LLC II sold the Unit B-604 condominium at 545 Sanctuary Drive to Thomas and Susan Pluss, of Longboat Key, for $3.45 million. Built in 1991, it has three bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths and 3,115 square feet of living area. It sold for $707,100 in 1991.
LONGBOAT KEY, FL
SuncoastPost

Bradenton Riverwalk Holiday of the Arts – Finish Your Holiday Shopping in Style

If you are sick of shopping for the same gifts and finding nothing that hits the mark, head out to the Riverwalk in Bradenton this weekend for a sure-fire-inspiring gallery of fine art options. Held on Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., this wonderful outdoor showcase of wonderous talent is unlike any shopping experience you get elsewhere. Bringing talents in many mediums of fine arts together in the gorgeous setting in Manatee County, this is your last chance of 2022 to find that perfect piece for your office, home or gift-giving needs.
BRADENTON, FL
Longboat Observer

Top residential real estate sales for Nov. 28 to Dec. 2 in Lakewood Ranch

A home in Country Club topped all transactions in this week’s real estate. James Hondroulis and Marguerite Forte, of Cockeysville, Maryland, sold their home at 13662 Legends Walk Terrace to Jeffrey and Michelle Coppolo, of Lakewood Ranch, for $2.3 million. Built in 2006, it has four bedrooms, four-and-two-half baths, a pool and 4,771 square feet of living area. It sold for $2 million in 2021.
LAKEWOOD RANCH, FL
businessobserverfl.com

New spring break flights added to lineup at SRQ

A trio of Southwest Airlines flights were announced Tuesday to begin taking off at Sarasota-Bradenton International Airport just in time for next year’s spring break. The Saturday-only direct service from SRQ, the airport’s call letters, to Buffalo, New York; Providence, Rhode Island; and Minneapolis, will begin operating March 11 and continue through April 8.
SARASOTA, FL
Bay News 9

Tampa's coldest temperature on record: 60 years ago

An Arctic blast brought temperature to the teens in many Tampa Bay area communities on this day, Dec. 13, 60 years ago. Temperatures in Tampa dropped to 18 degrees on Dec. 13, 1962. This remains the coldest temperature recorded in Tampa. Temperatures stayed below 70 for 11 straight days. Saint...
TAMPA, FL
995qyk.com

Calm And Quiet Peggy Is Looking For A Fur-ever Home

Calm and quiet Peggy is looking for a fur-ever home. Peggy is our Mutt Monday dog this week. Calm and quiet, Peggy is a very good puppy. She would love a family that will give her lots of love and help her build her confidence. Peggy is a three month old, 15 pound Catahoula mix.
TAMPA, FL
spectrumnews1.com

Southwest adds nonstop flights from Milwaukee to Sarasota for spring

MILWAUKEE — During the busy spring break season, Southwest Airlines is offering daily nonstop flights from Milwaukee to Sarasota, Florida. Nonstop service will run from March 9, 2023 to April 10, 2023. Flights will go from Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport to Sarasota Bradenton International Airport. “Spring is peak travel...
MILWAUKEE, WI
WINKNEWS.com

Solstice retreat resort set to open in Punta Gorda

Robbin Webb sold her business and home in Virginia before investing in real estate a couple of years ago. She began by purchasing an Airbnb property in the Outer Banks in North Carolina and, most recently, a half-acre property about 5 minutes from downtown Punta Gorda. . Solstice, a new retreat...
PUNTA GORDA, FL
wild941.com

Unsolved Mystery Noise Taking Over South Tampa At Night

In South Tampa there’s been an unsolved mystery happening for a while and no one seems to have an answer. Everyone’s wondering what’s that strange noise?. Thousands of people have been running to their social media to complain about a deep bass that can be heard and felt every weekend evening with zero answers. The complaints start in Port Tampa to north Kennedy and even over to Davis Islands all with the same frustrating issue. Some residents speculated that it could be a passing party boat driving around the Bay. Others have blamed what they thought was a house party or even MacDill Airforce Base but apparently none of those guesses are correct.
TAMPA, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Luxury apartments proposed for DeSoto Square Mall parking lot

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - A developer from Winter Garden has submitted a proposal to build luxury apartments in the southeast parking lot of the DeSoto Square Mall called “Cameron Bradenton”. The Inlet Property Company has the 240 unit garden-style multi-family community listed on their website stating, “one of...
BRADENTON, FL
Bay News 9

Affordable housing complex opens for seniors in Palmetto

PALMETTO, Fla. — A new apartment complex opened Monday for affordable housing for seniors in Palmetto. Joy Kelley is unloading all of her belongings out of her car like the blanket her grandmother made her. "That is probably about 68 90-years-old stains and all it stays with me,” she...
PALMETTO, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Small plane blocks runway at SRQ when nose gear collapses

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A small plane’s nose gear collapsed as it was landing at Sarasota Bradenton International Airport Tuesday afternoon, airport officials said. Rick Piccolo, the president and CEO of the airport, said the plane was using the smaller of the airport’s two runways when the incident occurred shortly before 2 p.m. There were no injuries reported.
SARASOTA, FL
AOL Corp

7 Florida Cities Where Home Prices Are Skyrocketing

Florida's population has boomed over the past decade, with nearly 3 million people moving to the Sunshine State from 2010 to 2020, according to moveBuddha. And as people flock to the state's various cities, home prices have shot up, too. Learn: 5 'Shark Tank' Fails That Cost Big Money. Find...
FLORIDA STATE
Herald-Tribune

Herald-Tribune

10K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Sarasota, FL from Sarasota Herald-Tribune.

 http://heraldtribune.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy