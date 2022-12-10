ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rehoboth, MA

'A novel proposal': D-R school board asks towns to enter into mediation over lawsuit

By Ed Baker, The Taunton Daily Gazette
Taunton Daily Gazette
Taunton Daily Gazette
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Z741X_0jdzGOi600

REHOBOTH — The Dighton-Rehoboth Regional School Committee is asking selectmen in both towns to enter into mediation to resolve a fraud lawsuit against the committee by Rehoboth.

School Committee Chair Chris Andrade said the offer is "a cost-saving measure for both towns in hopes of resolving the dispute quickly and efficiently."

"We want to reinforce that the district does not offer this proposal as any sort of admission of wrongdoing," he said.

Rehoboth's lawsuit alleges the school committee violated a regional contract agreement by approving a $6.8 million lease-purchase agreement to install energy saving equipment at the district's five schools in 2016.

The lawsuit claims the committee violated a regional contract in 2017 by entering into a $5.3 million lease contract to utilize massive solar arrays and associated equipment.

Rehoboth claims committee members didn't present these spending proposals as capital items to Rehoboth selectmen for approval or denial at a Town Meeting.

The lawsuit alleges Dighton's costs for these projects were not segmented to be paid for by that community, and Rehoboth has been subsidizing those expenses.

Rehoboth filed the lawsuit in Taunton Superior Court in September 2021.

The School Committee unanimously agreed on Nov. 8 to pursue a mediation proceedings pathway with Rehoboth and Dighton.

Hoop dreams20 Greater Taunton girls basketball players to watch this season

Communication by schools and towns 'should be improved'

Committee members agreed to ask selectmen in Rehoboth and Dighton to discuss the proposed mediation proceedings and inform Superintendent of Schools Bill Runey of their decisions by Dec. 12.

Runey said, "In hindsight, it is clear the communication from the (school) District to the towns and the towns to the District can and should be improved."

"In addition, I know from talking to all of the various stakeholders that issues regarding the relationship between the towns and District need to be thoughtfully addressed by all parties," he said.

Runey said mediation could be "another important step towards the Dighton-Rehoboth Regional School District becoming unified in service to our students and staff."

"The current perspective of litigating these issues isolates the actual decision makers from arriving at solutions to the legitimate issues that have been addressed in the litigation and various school and town forums," he said.

"I thus have a novel proposal to present to both boards of selectmen and the school committee. Why not engage in the mediation process with the attorneys to resolve outstanding issues between the parties?"

What Dighton employees made the most?Here are the top 10 salaries in 2021

Runey said he became the district's superintendent on July 1 "with many goals."

"One of the most important is to help bring people together to find solutions to problems that have developed over the years," he said.

The towns react to mediation proposal

Rehoboth interim Town Administrator Deborah Arruda said selectmen and town attorney Eric Bransky would discuss "what the best course of action will be" in response to the school committee's mediation proposal.

"We got some letters from Superintendent Runey," she said. "Our lawyer also got the letter."

Arruda said selectmen and Branksy might meet in an executive session to discuss the proposed mediation offer.

"The selectmen might not meet but just pass on their responses to the town attorney about the school committee's offer," she said. "The town is trying to work with them and understands where Mr. Runey is coming from."

Dighton Town Administrator Michael Mullen Jr. said selectmen have been reviewing the mediation proposal during executive sessions.

"Because this issue relates to ongoing litigation, I can't comment any further on it," he said.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ABC6.com

Demolition of former New Bedford power plant postponed

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WLNE) — The demolition of the former New Bedford power plant has been postponed. The former Cannon Street Power Plant demolition was scheduled to be demolished Tuesday afternoon, starting with the implosion of the well known “cigarette” smoke stack. However, a security guard on...
NEW BEDFORD, MA
eastgreenwichnews.com

Another Postponement for Division Road Project

Once again, a meeting to discuss aspects of the 410-unit residential neighborhood off Division Road has been postponed due to a lack of information. The Technical Review Committee was supposed to meet Tuesday (12/13), but Town Planner Al Ranaldi canceled the meeting because the town had not yet received a “letter of sewer availability” about the project.
COVENTRY, RI
capecod.com

“Serious Implications” For Proposed Septic Changes in Falmouth

FALMOUTH – Falmouth officials expressed concerns about the state’s proposed changes to septic system laws at a recent meeting of the town’s select board. Acting Town Manager Peter Johnson-Staub said the proposed Title Five changes from the Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection (MassDEP) “have very serious implications for Falmouth and Cape Cod.”
FALMOUTH, MA
whatsupnewp.com

Island Moving Company completes purchase of former Triplett School property on Broadway

IMC, Newport’s Contemporary Ballet, announced today that it has formally closed on the purchase of the property at 435 Broadway in Newport. The site last housed the George H. Triplett School and administration building prior to being decommissioned in 2013. The agreement, which was finalized on December 1st, highlight’s a unique public, private, and non-profit partnership that will result in the development of four single-family homes, and the construction of the company’s Center for Arts, Dance & Education.
NEWPORT, RI
ABC6.com

Rehoboth, state police respond to ‘serious’ crash

REHOBOTH, Mass. (WLNE) — Emergency crews responded to what they deemed a “serious” crash in Rehoboth Tuesday afternoon. The Rehoboth Fire Department said the crash happened around 3 p.m. on Park Street near Tremont Avenue. Crews had the road closed for several hours. An ABC 6 News...
REHOBOTH, MA
Transportation Today News

South Coast Rail Main Line Construction Phase 1 substantially complete

Massachusetts officials, including Gov. Charlie Baker, Massachusetts Department of Transportation Secretary Jamey Tesler, and MBTA General Manager Steve Poftak, celebrated the “substantial completion” of Phase 1 of the South Coast Rail Main Line construction this week with a ribbon cutting at the new Freetown Commuter Rail Station. The $159 contract for Phase 1 of the […] The post South Coast Rail Main Line Construction Phase 1 substantially complete appeared first on Transportation Today.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
liveboston617.org

Leaked Flyer Shows Boston Police Department Gearing Up to Begin Recruiting Campaign of Lateral Transfers from Outside Departments

Earlier this afternoon, a leaked recruiting handout, which included some typos, began to spread like wildfire within law enforcement circles in the greater Boston area. The flyer stated that the Boston Police Department is, “Accepting applications to hire full time experienced civil service police officers through the lateral transfer process”. According to a Boston Police spokesperson we spoke with, they strongly refuted the flyer, claiming that the Department has not made any official change to their policy regarding hiring at this time however numerous high level sources within the Department tell another story.
BOSTON, MA
capecod.com

EPA Issues Statement to Holtec Warning Them of Illegality of Discharge

PLYMOUTH – The EPA has issued a letter to Holtec International warning them that any discharge of wastewater from the Pilgrim Nuclear Power Station would be illegal under their current permit and could result in criminal fines as well as imprisonment. Association to Preserve Cape Cod Executive Director Andrew...
ABC6.com

Several fire crews battle 2-alarm house fire in Barrington

BARRINGTON, R.I. (WLNE) — Fire crews from Barrington, Seekonk and East Providence battled a house fire in Barrington Tuesday afternoon. According to Barrington fire officials, the fire broke out at a home on Houghton Street around 12:15 p.m. Fire officials said fire was coming from the roof and the...
BARRINGTON, RI
Taunton Daily Gazette

Taunton Daily Gazette

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
321K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Taunton, MA from Taunton Daily Gazette.

 http://tauntongazette.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy