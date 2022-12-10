'A novel proposal': D-R school board asks towns to enter into mediation over lawsuit

REHOBOTH — The Dighton-Rehoboth Regional School Committee is asking selectmen in both towns to enter into mediation to resolve a fraud lawsuit against the committee by Rehoboth.

School Committee Chair Chris Andrade said the offer is "a cost-saving measure for both towns in hopes of resolving the dispute quickly and efficiently."

"We want to reinforce that the district does not offer this proposal as any sort of admission of wrongdoing," he said.

Rehoboth's lawsuit alleges the school committee violated a regional contract agreement by approving a $6.8 million lease-purchase agreement to install energy saving equipment at the district's five schools in 2016.

The lawsuit claims the committee violated a regional contract in 2017 by entering into a $5.3 million lease contract to utilize massive solar arrays and associated equipment.

Rehoboth claims committee members didn't present these spending proposals as capital items to Rehoboth selectmen for approval or denial at a Town Meeting.

The lawsuit alleges Dighton's costs for these projects were not segmented to be paid for by that community, and Rehoboth has been subsidizing those expenses.

Rehoboth filed the lawsuit in Taunton Superior Court in September 2021.

The School Committee unanimously agreed on Nov. 8 to pursue a mediation proceedings pathway with Rehoboth and Dighton.

Communication by schools and towns 'should be improved'

Committee members agreed to ask selectmen in Rehoboth and Dighton to discuss the proposed mediation proceedings and inform Superintendent of Schools Bill Runey of their decisions by Dec. 12.

Runey said, "In hindsight, it is clear the communication from the (school) District to the towns and the towns to the District can and should be improved."

"In addition, I know from talking to all of the various stakeholders that issues regarding the relationship between the towns and District need to be thoughtfully addressed by all parties," he said.

Runey said mediation could be "another important step towards the Dighton-Rehoboth Regional School District becoming unified in service to our students and staff."

"The current perspective of litigating these issues isolates the actual decision makers from arriving at solutions to the legitimate issues that have been addressed in the litigation and various school and town forums," he said.

"I thus have a novel proposal to present to both boards of selectmen and the school committee. Why not engage in the mediation process with the attorneys to resolve outstanding issues between the parties?"

Runey said he became the district's superintendent on July 1 "with many goals."

"One of the most important is to help bring people together to find solutions to problems that have developed over the years," he said.

The towns react to mediation proposal

Rehoboth interim Town Administrator Deborah Arruda said selectmen and town attorney Eric Bransky would discuss "what the best course of action will be" in response to the school committee's mediation proposal.

"We got some letters from Superintendent Runey," she said. "Our lawyer also got the letter."

Arruda said selectmen and Branksy might meet in an executive session to discuss the proposed mediation offer.

"The selectmen might not meet but just pass on their responses to the town attorney about the school committee's offer," she said. "The town is trying to work with them and understands where Mr. Runey is coming from."

Dighton Town Administrator Michael Mullen Jr. said selectmen have been reviewing the mediation proposal during executive sessions.

"Because this issue relates to ongoing litigation, I can't comment any further on it," he said.