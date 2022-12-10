Detroit Red Wings lose to Dallas Stars in OT, 3-2: Game thread

Game 27: Detroit Red Wings (13-8-5) vs. Dallas Stars (15-7-5)

When: 2 p.m. Saturday.

Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas.

TV: Bally Sports Detroit.

Radio: WXYT-FM (97.1; Wings radio affiliates ).

⋅ Box score

Game notes : Detroit lost, 5-1, to the Florida Panthers but had won six of its previous nine games. The Stars are an elite team by most measures, averaging 3.78 goals per game (third) and 2.85 against per game (eighth) with a top 10 penalty kill and power play. Jason Roberton leads the Stars at 23 goals (six on the man advantage) and is third on the team with 18 assists. The goaltending duo of Jake Oettinger (10-3-3, 2.56 goals against average and a .915 save percentage with two shutouts) and Scott Wedgewood (5-4-2, 3.04 GAA and a .908 save percentage) has been great this season. Wings goalie Ville Husso (10-3-3, 2.56 GAA with a .915 save percentage and two shutouts) could get the start instead of struggling Alex Nedeljkovic, who has ceded four goals or more in six of his last seven starts, including the loss to the Panthers.

These teams meet again April 10 at Little Caesars Arena. The Wings play the Carolina Hurricanes on Tuesday at home. The Stars hit the road to play Monday vs. the Pittsburgh Penguins.

