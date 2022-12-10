ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monroe, MI

Monroe considering 'aesthetic' upgrade to traffic signals at four intersections

By Ryan Loren, The Monroe News
The Monroe News
The Monroe News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PvZOK_0jdzGMwe00

The city of Monroe is considering an option to pay for traffic signal upgrades at four intersections in the city that are due for replacement by the Michigan Department of Transportation.

The four intersections are at North Monroe Street and East Noble Avenue, and three along the South Telegraph/U.S. 24 corridor intersecting at West 7th Street, West Front Street/M-50 and West Lorain Street.

Currently, all four intersections use the old "diagonal span" design with one set of traffic signals suspended across the intersection on a single wire connected by two poles on opposite ends.

The standard replacement provided by MDOT is a "box span" configuration with four poles, one on each corner, connected by four wires and separate signals on each side.

While MDOT is responsible for covering the cost of the standard replacement, the state has provided a third option to the city council for mast arm signals like the ones recently put in at the intersection of Telegraph and Holiday Boulevard at the old La-Z-Boy site.

"That's kind of the standard assembly in a lot of states," said Patrick Lewis, the city’s director of engineering and public services. "Michigan is kind of rare in that we use the span wires."

The benefits of the mast arm upgrade would be "primarily the aesthetics," Lewis said. The city would be responsible to cover the difference in cost between the box span and the mast arm design.

"The more wires and poles you have, the worst the aesthetics can look," he added. "MDOT doesn't necessarily want mast arms.... They're not concerned about aesthetics, but they've asked us if we're concerned enough about aesthetics that we would like to make those upgrades."

According to Lewis, MDOT estimated the cost of the upgrade could be in the range of $60,000 to $80,000 per intersection but could not provide an exact cost until working out each design. For example, the larger size of the intersection at Telegraph and M-50 would likely put that cost in the higher range, Lewis said.

That could provide a significant savings for the city over choosing to switch to mast arms at a later date without the backing of MDOT. The mast arm signals at Telegraph and Holiday cost the city nearly $150,000.

"We paid roughly double to do the entire work ourselves, which we were obligated to do as part of the La-Z-Boy Project," Lewis said. "That cost would probably be closer to $200,000 if it was bid today because that's 2-year-old pricing."

Added Lewis, "We don't know when MDOT is going to schedule their next upgrade, so we have to take them as they come."

MDOT has moved away from the old diagonal span wires over the years, mostly for safety reasons. Both the box span and mast arm structures allow maintenance workers to avoid the hazards of working on the traffic signals in the middle of the intersection, while also providing greater visibility for drivers.

Lewis said that while mast arms are likely sturdier than a box span against both automobile accidents and Mother Nature, the practical difference between the two is mostly negligible.

"I think you could make a safety case for it, but you're not going to see a cost-benefit ratio that would favor doing it just for that reason," he said. "I would say the aesthetics are significantly better, the engineering is a little more robust, the safety is a little more robust. It's more of community appearance thing, and I think people in other communities that have mast arm signals, there seems to be a better sense of place."

The council expressed some concern Monday about including the intersection at Telegraph and 7th Street with the other three potential upgrades. Monroe Township abuts with the city at that point and should share the cost, said Mayor Robert Clark.

MDOT expects some direction from the council by the end of the year, Lewis said, though there was no specific deadline given to make a decision.

The potential upgrades have been included in the next Capital Improvements Projects (CIP) budget. The council and the Citizens Planning Commission plan to meet jointly Monday to review the CIP.

Comments / 4

Loveyourneighboralways
4d ago

Quit wasting my taxpayers money on how it looks, set up police to give tickets at these intersections for running red lights all the time.

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
MLive

Traffic watch: Road construction round-up for Washtenaw County, Dec. 11

ANN ARBOR, MI -- There are a handful of construction projects in Washtenaw County that could impact commute times, traffic and road closures this week. West Madison Street: The road between South Ashley and South Main streets will see a lane closure and shift until 5 p.m. Feb. 28, as a new building is constructed at the southwest corner of South Main and West Madison streets. The work requires the group to take over the eastbound through lane of West Madison Street.
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI
13abc.com

One dead after crashing into semi parked on turnpike

PERRYSBURG TWP., Ohio (WTVG) - One person is dead after a crash on the Ohio turnpike Wednesday morning. Evgeny Zolotarev, 61, was driving westbound in a Sprinter van when he veered off the right side of the roadway and struck a commercial tractor trailer. Zolotarev was pronounced dead at the...
PERRYSBURG, OH
Daily Energy Insider

DTE Energy retires two southeast Michigan coal plants in ongoing carbon-free transition

As it continues to shift toward carbon-free sources of power, DTE Energy of Michigan announced last week the retirement of two more coal plants without any loss of workforce. A no-layoff commitment was established for ... Read More » The post DTE Energy retires two southeast Michigan coal plants in ongoing carbon-free transition appeared first on Daily Energy Insider.
MICHIGAN STATE
WTOL 11

New York man dies in Ohio Turnpike crash early Wednesday

WOOD COUNTY, Ohio — A New York man was killed after a crash on the Ohio Turnpike overnight in Wood County. The incident happened just before 1 a.m. Wednesday on the westbound side of the turnpike near mile marker 67. The driver of a cargo van crashed into the back of a semi which was parked on the shoulder of the road.
WOOD COUNTY, OH
13abc.com

Area hospitals going in and out of EMS Bypass in recent weeks

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Area hospitals were forced to enter EMS bypass multiple times last week. EMS Bypass occurs when hospitals opt to close their doors to EMS traffic, including basic life support − BLS −, advanced life support −ALS − or both. When in EMS Bypass, EMS traffic is redirected to the next closest hospital.
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

11 thefts reported recently at Toledo Walmart; police say use caution

TOLEDO, Ohio — Shoplifting incidents are becoming a problem at Walmart stores across the United States, and the south Toledo location on Glendale Avenue is no exception. Toledo police told WTOL 11 that officers have responded to the Glendale store 11 times in the last two months for theft calls. A Walmart spokesperson wouldn't say if that number is higher than normal.
TOLEDO, OH
HometownLife.com

Saxtons Town Lofts available for a cool $1.3 million in downtown Plymouth. Here's a peek

The new Saxtons Town Lofts are going up quick and while the company says the homes won’t be ready for move-in until late 2023, some are already spoken for. The 10-unit development, located across from Kellogg Park in downtown Plymouth, offers four models for buyers to consider: the Maple, the Jewel, the Penn and the Kellogg. Each is 2,700 square feet with a base price of $1.3 million.
PLYMOUTH, MI
Axios Detroit

Dan Gilbert bullish on more east riverfront development

Dan Gilbert's riverfront real estate puzzle is coming together.Why it matters: The riverfront is simultaneously among the city's most breathtaking and most underutilized assets.Gilbert has the resources — and now, a growing set of properties — to help maximize its potential and add to his legacy of redeveloping key parts of the city.Signs point toward a future comprehensive redevelopment including housing, public spaces and more.Driving the news: His development company, Bedrock, made a key announcement earlier this month that helps fill in the riverfront picture — the acquisition of the historic Roberts Riverwalk Hotel on the city's east riverfront.Its footprint...
DETROIT, MI
The Monroe News

The Monroe News

4K+
Followers
3K+
Post
609K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Monroe, MI from Monroe Evening News.

 http://monroenews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy