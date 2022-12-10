Monroe considering 'aesthetic' upgrade to traffic signals at four intersections

The city of Monroe is considering an option to pay for traffic signal upgrades at four intersections in the city that are due for replacement by the Michigan Department of Transportation.

The four intersections are at North Monroe Street and East Noble Avenue, and three along the South Telegraph/U.S. 24 corridor intersecting at West 7th Street, West Front Street/M-50 and West Lorain Street.

Currently, all four intersections use the old "diagonal span" design with one set of traffic signals suspended across the intersection on a single wire connected by two poles on opposite ends.

The standard replacement provided by MDOT is a "box span" configuration with four poles, one on each corner, connected by four wires and separate signals on each side.

While MDOT is responsible for covering the cost of the standard replacement, the state has provided a third option to the city council for mast arm signals like the ones recently put in at the intersection of Telegraph and Holiday Boulevard at the old La-Z-Boy site.

"That's kind of the standard assembly in a lot of states," said Patrick Lewis, the city’s director of engineering and public services. "Michigan is kind of rare in that we use the span wires."

The benefits of the mast arm upgrade would be "primarily the aesthetics," Lewis said. The city would be responsible to cover the difference in cost between the box span and the mast arm design.

"The more wires and poles you have, the worst the aesthetics can look," he added. "MDOT doesn't necessarily want mast arms.... They're not concerned about aesthetics, but they've asked us if we're concerned enough about aesthetics that we would like to make those upgrades."

According to Lewis, MDOT estimated the cost of the upgrade could be in the range of $60,000 to $80,000 per intersection but could not provide an exact cost until working out each design. For example, the larger size of the intersection at Telegraph and M-50 would likely put that cost in the higher range, Lewis said.

That could provide a significant savings for the city over choosing to switch to mast arms at a later date without the backing of MDOT. The mast arm signals at Telegraph and Holiday cost the city nearly $150,000.

"We paid roughly double to do the entire work ourselves, which we were obligated to do as part of the La-Z-Boy Project," Lewis said. "That cost would probably be closer to $200,000 if it was bid today because that's 2-year-old pricing."

Added Lewis, "We don't know when MDOT is going to schedule their next upgrade, so we have to take them as they come."

MDOT has moved away from the old diagonal span wires over the years, mostly for safety reasons. Both the box span and mast arm structures allow maintenance workers to avoid the hazards of working on the traffic signals in the middle of the intersection, while also providing greater visibility for drivers.

Lewis said that while mast arms are likely sturdier than a box span against both automobile accidents and Mother Nature, the practical difference between the two is mostly negligible.

"I think you could make a safety case for it, but you're not going to see a cost-benefit ratio that would favor doing it just for that reason," he said. "I would say the aesthetics are significantly better, the engineering is a little more robust, the safety is a little more robust. It's more of community appearance thing, and I think people in other communities that have mast arm signals, there seems to be a better sense of place."

The council expressed some concern Monday about including the intersection at Telegraph and 7th Street with the other three potential upgrades. Monroe Township abuts with the city at that point and should share the cost, said Mayor Robert Clark.

MDOT expects some direction from the council by the end of the year, Lewis said, though there was no specific deadline given to make a decision.

The potential upgrades have been included in the next Capital Improvements Projects (CIP) budget. The council and the Citizens Planning Commission plan to meet jointly Monday to review the CIP.