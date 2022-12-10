ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Bridgewater, MA

1-2 punch of Bradbury, Katilus working wonders for East Bridgewater girls basketball team

By Jason Snow, The Enterprise
 4 days ago

EAST BRIDGEWATER – Time expired, the buzzer sounded. As players from the Stoughton and East Bridgewater High girls basketball teams walked off the court, a flood of youth-league players scattered the floor and each took practice shots from all over.

Years ago, Sophie Bradbury and Phoebe Katilus would’ve been among the crowd.

“These girls out here,” Bradbury pointed, standing courtside by the team’s bench. “Coming to our game, it’s helping (us).”

Bradbury and her pick-and-roll partner Katilus are senior captains nowadays, co-stars headlining their hometown crop of talent. On any South Shore court, these two distinctly stand out from the pack.

As Bradbury torched Stoughton (0-1) for a game-high 28 points (plus seven rebounds and four assists) and Katilus stuffed the stat sheet with 14 points, 11 rebounds, three assists and five steals in the East Bridgewater’s season-opening 64-35 win Friday night, it simply articulated how far the duo has come

“It’s cool to think you’re the role model for people around the town. Like, these little girls are looking up to us as the captains,” Katilus said. “You have to set a good example. Even if they’re not on your team, they’re still looking up to you.”

Though they were starters on last year's team that went 20-2 through the regular season, 22-3 overall and finished in the Division 3 Final Four, the run stamped the farewell to East Bridgewater's six seniors. So now the team has moved on, hoping to build on the progress it made last winter.

“Last year is in the past. New season, new girls, new expectation," head coach Stephen Moore said. "Last year was a great season for the kids, but we’ve turned the page and we’ve moved on to this season.”

And the tenacious tandem is taking over.

“Since we’ve played together for so long, we know how each other plays. It goes so well together," Bradbury said. "When I get the ball, she knows to run. When she gets the ball, I know to get it and she just goes to space, posts up, or sets a screen and gets open.”

As juniors, Bradbury averaged 14.2 points and 8 rebounds, while Katilus was a nightly double-double threat with 12.3 points and 12.9 rebounds per game.

“She’s been my point guard for so many years. We just make eye contact and the team chemistry brings us a lot further," Katilus said of Bradbury. "I don’t have to worry about (much). She can just make shots. It’s perfect.”

In Friday's win, one sequence particularly showcased their cohesion.

With 4:37 to play in the fourth quarter, Bradbury raced back on defense to block a shot in the paint. She quickly corralled the loose ball and pushed the ball ahead, where she darted inside to Katilus who ran the fast break lane wide and finished a left-handed layup through contact. The and-one put EB up, 49-32.

“She’s wicked aggressive and that helps us because we’re way better in transition," Bradbury said of Katilus. "If we can get the ball and run, it makes it so much easier for us to get out and score. It just makes the game flow better when she’s aggressive, and when everyone’s aggressive.”

Bradbury and Katilus were just two of the 10 players to log minutes in the rotation for East Bridgewater Friday night.

“Night in and night out, (Bradbury and Katilus are) going to have to score for us but other people are going to have to step up," Moore said. "I know those are who everyone knows about but other people are playing really well. We need everyone to play well as a team.”

The cast of senior guard Chloe Lang (7 points, 1 rebound, 1 assist), freshman forward Jessica Long (5 points, 4 rebounds), junior guard Claire Caulton (4 points, 3 rebounds, 2 steals, 1 assist), freshman guard Brooke Murphy (2 rebounds, 2 steals, 2 assists) provided a supporting spark of energy.

Junior Reese Neale, freshman Lily Pavidis, senior Kiersten Keenan and freshman Emma Farrell also saw the court. All 10 are expected to have key roles down the stretch of this season.

“Everyone on varsity, we feel comfortable putting into the game at any time," Moore said. "We’ve got a mix of some older kids and younger kids ready to play and we believe in every single one of those kids we put on the floor.”

With the departure of then-seniors Erin Condon, Allie Pechulis, Luci Schneider, Amanda Murphy, Haley Murphy and Caroline Toomey from last year's squad, the current makeup of the Vikings has just four seniors.

“We are young," Bradbury said. "It’s sort of like teaching the younger girls how we play and giving them new expectations to rise up to and challenging them.”

The No. 8 Vikings defeated No. 25 Bellingham (49-22 win) and No. 9 Old Rochester (55-51 win) before falling to top-seeded Medway, 48-38, in the Elite Eight of last year's tournament and won 18 of their final 19 regular season games entering postseason play. During that stretch, 17 of the wins came by double digits.

The team outscored its opponents by a total of 425 points during the regular season and maintained an average margin of victory of over 19 points. Although last year's team was accomplished, it lays a sturdy foundation of momentum for this year's team.

“We have to set good examples for them," Katilus said. "We have to show them certain dynamics of practice and that we can never take days off. Conditioning may be hard, but we always have to do (it) because it’s going to make us outrun teams better and better.”

Now it's time for the seniors.

“I will say, it’s kind of weird being the oldest because we’ve had people setting examples for us for so long," Bradbury said. "So, finally being able to be the example to help out the younger girls and sort of be the face of our team, it’s really a privilege.”

