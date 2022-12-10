ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Bedford, MA

Funds start rolling in for Neediest Families Fund

By Faith Harrington, Standard-Times
NEW BEDFORD — Now in its 101st year, The Standard-Times and The Salvation Army have made holidays a happier time for families who need a little help in Greater New Bedford through its Neediest Families Fund.

In a difficult 2022 for many, a heartfelt thank-you goes out to all who have given.

Here are the latest donations received:

In memory of Henri Valois, Frances Valois, Lucille Guay, and Robert Chapdelaine: from Denise and Henri Valois Jr., $500.

In memory of Lyle and Elliott Abbott: from Jane Abbott, $100.

In memory of My parents John and Florence Wilkinson: from Robert L. Wilkinson, $200.

In memory of Sally and Fred Hawes: from Grace and David Wyss, $100.

In memory of Hjalmar Charles and Aslaug Knutsen: from Nancy Knutsen, $100.

The Christoun Family, $100.

Tua Walter Thomas Jr. Trust, $17,659.

Dr. Daniel J. Schlitzer, $250.

There's still time to give.

Donate online at Neediest Families Fund

Donate by mail: Make check payable to Neediest Families Fund

The Neediest Families Fund

SouthCoast Community Foundation

128 Union St., Suite 403

New Bedford, MA 02740

As in years past, a list of donations will be published in the Standard-Times. Anyone making a donation online or mailing in a donation can do so in memory or honor of another. Please print all names clearly.

