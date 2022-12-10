Recap and highlights: No. 18 Gonzaga finds footing, rolls Washington 77-60 after early struggles

Washington's current starting quarterback, Michael Penix Jr., leads the country in both passing yards (4,354) and passing yards per game (362.8) on a 10-2 team. He led UW to ranked wins over Oregon and Oregon State and capped the regular season with a rivalry romp over Washington State. He finished eighth in the voting for the Heisman Trophy, awarded annually to the best player in college football.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 9 HOURS AGO