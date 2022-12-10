Recap and highlights: No. 18 Gonzaga finds footing, rolls Washington 77-60 after early struggles

Read full article on original website
UW Huskies lose 4-star 2023 QB commit Lincoln Kienholz to Ohio State
Washington's current starting quarterback, Michael Penix Jr., leads the country in both passing yards (4,354) and passing yards per game (362.8) on a 10-2 team. He led UW to ranked wins over Oregon and Oregon State and capped the regular season with a rivalry romp over Washington State. He finished eighth in the voting for the Heisman Trophy, awarded annually to the best player in college football.
Timme and No. 18 Gonzaga host Northern Illinois
Northern Illinois Huskies (3-6) at Gonzaga Bulldogs (7-3) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Gonzaga -30; over/under is 150.5. BOTTOM LINE: No. 18 Gonzaga hosts the Northern Illinois Huskies after Drew Timme scored 22 points in Gonzaga's 77-60 win against the Washington Huskies. The Bulldogs are 4-0 in home games. Gonzaga is 1-1...
Cole Bajema is finally showing signs of a breakout with Husky men’s basketball team
When the topic of conversation turned to Cole Bajema and his recent resurgence, not surprisingly Washington men’s basketball coach Mike Hopkins was effusively complimentary for someone who has been one Bajema’s biggest supporters. After heaping praise on the Husky sharpshooter, Hopkins offered a bit of poignant observation and...
Armed man arrested after standoff at Washington courthouse
EVERETT, Wash. (AP) — A courthouse in Washington state was locked down for several hours on Monday as authorities negotiated with and later arrested an armed man in the building's lobby, law enforcement officials said. The standoff at the county courthouse in Everett, north of Seattle, began at around...
18 injured in crash involving 2 buses on I-5 express lanes in Seattle
18 people were injured in a crash involving two buses Monday morning on the southbound Interstate 5 express lanes near Mercer Street, according to the Seattle Fire Department. The two right southbound I-5 express lanes at Mercer Street and the Stewart Street offramp are closed. Drivers should expect lengthy delays or seek alternate routes, the Washington State Department of Transportation said on Twitter.
