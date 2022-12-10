Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Collegiate Baton Rouge names Copeland head boys basketball coach after leaving VarnadoBaton Rouge, LA
USW Union Local 620 holds toy drive for Toys for TotsTina HowellGonzales, LA
4 Great Burger Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
Baton Rouge Lunch Specials: Gino's Italian RestaurantM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
Colleges are making millions of dollars by promoting sports gambling to their studentsWayness TammBaton Rouge, LA
theadvocate.com
Louisiana's first daughter Sarah Ellen Edwards married; an inside look at 'magical' ceremony
After dating for seven years, Louisiana first daughter Sarah Ellen Edwards married her longtime beau, Christopher Bates on Nov. 18 at St. Joseph Cathedral in Baton Rouge with an indoor/outdoor reception following at the Governor's Mansion. As things turned out, the governor and his daughter ended up keeping her groom,...
wbrz.com
What the hill? LSU mounds might not be as old as we thought
BATON ROUGE - Amid one scientist's claims that the LSU mounds are some of the oldest man-made structures in the Americas, some of his university colleagues have challenged that claim, according to The Advocate. LSU geology professor Emeritus Ellwood published his decades of research in the American Journal of Science...
theadvocate.com
A dozen restaurant dishes we couldn't stop thinking about this year
We've eaten lots of good food this year here in the newsroom, but there are certain dishes that we can't stop thinking about. We've narrowed that list down to a dozen memorable meals from the best things we've eaten this year. Brunch board at Leola's Café. If you're out with...
brproud.com
Baton Rouge featured prominently in debuting series called National Treasure: Edge of History
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – On Wednesday, a new series is debuting on Disney + and Baton Rouge will feature prominently in the show. Season 1 of National Treasure: Edge of History premieres a little over one year after it began filming in the Capital City. National Treasure: Edge...
pelicanpostonline.com
Gonzales’ Carmille Smith earns Criminal Justice degree
Congratulations to Carmille Smith on earning her Bachelors Degree in Criminal Justice from Southern University A & M College’s Baton Rouge Campus. Carmille received the diploma during the commencement ceremony conducted on Friday, December 9. Carmille is the daughter of Valerie Vessel Smith and the granddaughter of the late...
brproud.com
Storm Info: Baton Rouge, surrounding area closures & sandbag, shelter locations
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Due to the threat of severe weather to the region from late Tuesday night throughout Wednesday, December 14, a number of local institutions and offices are announcing closures as well as sandbag and shelter locations. A running list of office and institutional closures, shelters,...
wbrz.com
Human Jukebox holds tribute for Southern University band members killed in crash
BATON ROUGE - The Human Jukebox held a ceremony at Southern University on Sunday honoring three members of the marching band who were killed while traveling home for the holidays. The Human Jukebox announced Friday it would hold the ceremony at 4 p.m. Sunday outside the band hall. There, bandmates...
theadvocate.com
Around Livingston for Dec. 14, 2022
For the holidays, submission deadlines for The Livingston-Tangipahoa Advocate will be at 5 p.m. Wednesdays for the following week's publication. We have early deadlines for the Dec. 21, Dec. 28 and Jan. 4 issues. So, the deadline is 5 p.m. Dec. 14 for the Dec. 21 issue. Please send us photos of your holiday displays, Christmas parties and holiday gatherings.
theadvocate.com
Around Zachary for Dec. 14, 2022
For the holidays, submission deadlines for The Zachary Plainsman will be at 5 p.m. Wednesdays for the following week's publication. We have early deadlines for the Dec. 21, Dec. 28 and Jan. 4 issues. So, the deadline is Dec. 14 at 5 p.m. for the Dec. 21 issue. Please send us photos of your holiday displays, Christmas parties and holiday gatherings.
theadvocate.com
Here's which Baton Rouge area schools are closing ahead of severe weather threats
As severe weather moves into southeast Louisiana, some Baton Rouge area schools are closing campuses or moving to virtual classes. The following schools have closings and alternative plans as a result of the incoming storm. Check school websites for more information. East Baton Rouge. East Baton Rouge Parish schools are...
theadvocate.com
Bring on the blues: Society's Christmas show celebrates 20th anniversary on Sunday
It's holiday fun with a blues twist. The Baton Rouge Blues Society’s annual Blues Christmas marks its 20th anniversary Sunday at Phil Brady’s Bar. Doors open at 2:30 p.m. Performers include special guests Luther Kent and Stefanie Alexander. Also on the bill are the Gregg Wright Band, Chris LeBlanc Band, D.K. Harrell Blues Band, Frederick Neal, Russ Bryant, Chris Belleau, Miguel Hernandez, Joe Monk, Elvin Killerbee, Don Isbell, J.R. Daniel and more. Admission and the blues buffet with red beans, jambalaya and fried chicken are free.
theadvocate.com
He was a quiet kid with autism. Now, he's on the road to rock stardom, one show at a time
If one could achieve rock-star status through determination alone, Joseph Square would be a household name. For now, the 25-year-old entertainer's fan base is pretty much the Ponchatoula area, where his high-energy variety shows have been drawing in the community, sometimes 100 of them, sometimes 20, for the last few years.
brproud.com
Katie Kennison wins EBR School Board District 8 seat
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A newcomer will be joining the East Baton Rouge Parish School Board. Katie Kennison has defeated Connie Bernard for the District 8 seat on the school board. It was a number of runoff elections for the EBR School Board, including races for the District...
brproud.com
LIST: School closures due to expected severe weather
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Due to the severe weather, schools are closing in the area. The inclement weather is expected to start late Tuesday/early Wednesday. Here is a list of schools and offices/campuses that have announced closures:. Ascension Parish School System. Ascension Christian Schools. Assumption Parish Schools. Catholic...
theadvocate.com
Top Baton Rouge baby names for 2022: One surprise name zooms in and makes the list
Curious about the top local baby names? Baton Rouge General’s Birth Center has made a tally of the most popular baby names thus far this year — and there's a newcomer to the list: Maverick. Inspired by the summer blockbuster hit "Top Gun: Maverick," the name flew in at No. 3 on the list of boys' names.
theadvocate.com
'National Treasure: Edge of History,' shot in Baton Rouge, debuting Wednesday on Disney+
Six months into her Baton Rouge stay, actress Lisette Olivera had established her favorites: For thrifting, it was Time Warp Boutique, The Pink Elephant Antiques or The Vintage-Violet Boutique; and for a good cup of joe, French Press Coffee. What wasn't her favorite — all the rain and thunderstorms. Not...
theadvocate.com
Democrats in majority on Baton Rouge school board for first time since 2007
Thanks to the defeat of Connie Bernard on Saturday, Democrats will make up a majority on the East Baton Rouge School Board for the first time in 15 years. Katie Kennison, the 41-year-old first-time candidate who beat Bernard, is also something the School Board has not seen in almost as long: a White Democrat.
theadvocate.com
Tech companies look to hire 80 at LED job fair
Five digital and tech companies are teaming up for a Louisiana Economic Development FastStart online job fair, which will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday. The companies are looking to fill 80 full-time job openings, in positions such as system engineer, Java developers, salesforce developer and software requirements specialist.
theadvocate.com
Tornado warnings issued for communities south and east of Baton Rouge; see radar
A volatile storm system prompted tornado warnings for communities south and east of Baton Rouge during the lunch hour, and bad weather extended back into Acadiana and into Mississippi. Possible tornadoes were reported near Donaldsonville, Greensburg, Covington, Kentwood, Bogalusa and northeast of Hammond. There were no immediate confirmed reports of...
theadvocate.com
Connie Bernard ousted from Baton Rouge school board; see other results here
Voters ousted controversial East Baton Rouge Parish School Board member Connie Bernard on Saturday night, while keeping another incumbent and selecting two newcomers to join the board. Bernard lost with 47% of the vote to to Katie Kennison's 53%, according to complete but unofficial results. Mike Gaudet held onto his...
