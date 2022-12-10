ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denham Springs, LA

wbrz.com

What the hill? LSU mounds might not be as old as we thought

BATON ROUGE - Amid one scientist's claims that the LSU mounds are some of the oldest man-made structures in the Americas, some of his university colleagues have challenged that claim, according to The Advocate. LSU geology professor Emeritus Ellwood published his decades of research in the American Journal of Science...
BATON ROUGE, LA
pelicanpostonline.com

Gonzales’ Carmille Smith earns Criminal Justice degree

Congratulations to Carmille Smith on earning her Bachelors Degree in Criminal Justice from Southern University A & M College’s Baton Rouge Campus. Carmille received the diploma during the commencement ceremony conducted on Friday, December 9. Carmille is the daughter of Valerie Vessel Smith and the granddaughter of the late...
GONZALES, LA
theadvocate.com

Around Livingston for Dec. 14, 2022

For the holidays, submission deadlines for The Livingston-Tangipahoa Advocate will be at 5 p.m. Wednesdays for the following week's publication. We have early deadlines for the Dec. 21, Dec. 28 and Jan. 4 issues. So, the deadline is 5 p.m. Dec. 14 for the Dec. 21 issue. Please send us photos of your holiday displays, Christmas parties and holiday gatherings.
LIVINGSTON PARISH, LA
theadvocate.com

Around Zachary for Dec. 14, 2022

For the holidays, submission deadlines for The Zachary Plainsman will be at 5 p.m. Wednesdays for the following week's publication. We have early deadlines for the Dec. 21, Dec. 28 and Jan. 4 issues. So, the deadline is Dec. 14 at 5 p.m. for the Dec. 21 issue. Please send us photos of your holiday displays, Christmas parties and holiday gatherings.
ZACHARY, LA
theadvocate.com

Bring on the blues: Society's Christmas show celebrates 20th anniversary on Sunday

It's holiday fun with a blues twist. The Baton Rouge Blues Society’s annual Blues Christmas marks its 20th anniversary Sunday at Phil Brady’s Bar. Doors open at 2:30 p.m. Performers include special guests Luther Kent and Stefanie Alexander. Also on the bill are the Gregg Wright Band, Chris LeBlanc Band, D.K. Harrell Blues Band, Frederick Neal, Russ Bryant, Chris Belleau, Miguel Hernandez, Joe Monk, Elvin Killerbee, Don Isbell, J.R. Daniel and more. Admission and the blues buffet with red beans, jambalaya and fried chicken are free.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Katie Kennison wins EBR School Board District 8 seat

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A newcomer will be joining the East Baton Rouge Parish School Board. Katie Kennison has defeated Connie Bernard for the District 8 seat on the school board. It was a number of runoff elections for the EBR School Board, including races for the District...
EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH, LA
brproud.com

LIST: School closures due to expected severe weather

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Due to the severe weather, schools are closing in the area. The inclement weather is expected to start late Tuesday/early Wednesday. Here is a list of schools and offices/campuses that have announced closures:. Ascension Parish School System. Ascension Christian Schools. Assumption Parish Schools. Catholic...
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Tech companies look to hire 80 at LED job fair

Five digital and tech companies are teaming up for a Louisiana Economic Development FastStart online job fair, which will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday. The companies are looking to fill 80 full-time job openings, in positions such as system engineer, Java developers, salesforce developer and software requirements specialist.
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Tornado warnings issued for communities south and east of Baton Rouge; see radar

A volatile storm system prompted tornado warnings for communities south and east of Baton Rouge during the lunch hour, and bad weather extended back into Acadiana and into Mississippi. Possible tornadoes were reported near Donaldsonville, Greensburg, Covington, Kentwood, Bogalusa and northeast of Hammond. There were no immediate confirmed reports of...
BATON ROUGE, LA

