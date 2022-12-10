Read full article on original website
Kraken put in the hard work needed against Panthers to snap 3-game losing streak
SUNRISE, Florida — It was clear early on in Sunday night’s latest and much-needed road victory that the Kraken were prepared to do the work that had gone missing in recent games. Barely one minute had ticked off the game clock of this 5-2 win over the Florida...
Kraken defenseman Jamie Oleksiak suspended three games for hit on Capitals’ Alexander Alexeyev
SUNRISE, Fla. — Kraken defenseman Jamie Oleksiak will miss the rest of the team’s road trip after being handed a three-game suspension without pay for a head shot delivered in Friday night’s loss to the Washington Capitals. The NHL Department of Player Safety ruled that Oleksiak violated...
Samantha Holloway ascends to top of Kraken organization as new co-owner
Sitting in bluejeans with her schoolteacher husband to watch the Kraken play at Climate Pledge Arena isn't quite the expected image of a new Seattle sports team power broker. But Samantha Holloway, who in recent weeks quietly joined her billionaire father David Bonderman as the equal co-owner of the second-year NHL franchise, is all about forging her own identity. Earning respect as a business leader in her own right became paramount before Holloway allowed herself to entertain joint ventures with her dad.
Kraken claim former first-round draft pick Eeli Tolvanen
The Kraken claimed 23-year-old Eeli Tolvanen off waivers from the Nashville Predators on Monday. The move gives the former first-round draft pick a chance to reclaim some of the hype in Seattle and the Kraken a new option, likely in their bottom six forwards. The 5-foot-10, 191-pound Tolvanen was selected...
Lakers are reportedly targeting three sharpshooting wings via trade
With nearly two months of the 2022-23 NBA season in the books, trade season is nearing, and the Los Angeles Lakers are looking to make a big splash. They need improved depth at both forward positions, as well as better 3-point shooting in order to get closer to becoming a true championship contender.
