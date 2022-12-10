ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Samantha Holloway ascends to top of Kraken organization as new co-owner

Sitting in bluejeans with her schoolteacher husband to watch the Kraken play at Climate Pledge Arena isn't quite the expected image of a new Seattle sports team power broker. But Samantha Holloway, who in recent weeks quietly joined her billionaire father David Bonderman as the equal co-owner of the second-year NHL franchise, is all about forging her own identity. Earning respect as a business leader in her own right became paramount before Holloway allowed herself to entertain joint ventures with her dad.
Kraken claim former first-round draft pick Eeli Tolvanen

The Kraken claimed 23-year-old Eeli Tolvanen off waivers from the Nashville Predators on Monday. The move gives the former first-round draft pick a chance to reclaim some of the hype in Seattle and the Kraken a new option, likely in their bottom six forwards. The 5-foot-10, 191-pound Tolvanen was selected...
