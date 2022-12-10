Sitting in bluejeans with her schoolteacher husband to watch the Kraken play at Climate Pledge Arena isn't quite the expected image of a new Seattle sports team power broker. But Samantha Holloway, who in recent weeks quietly joined her billionaire father David Bonderman as the equal co-owner of the second-year NHL franchise, is all about forging her own identity. Earning respect as a business leader in her own right became paramount before Holloway allowed herself to entertain joint ventures with her dad.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO