Animal Fair Media’s Baby Hope was diagnosed with congenital heart failure (CHF) in mid 2017. Wendy Diamond and the entire AFM team have been truly saddened by her ongoing condition. She has been a loving pet, and an intricate mascot and champion for animal advocacy throughout the years. CHF is a chronic heart condition that doesn’t pump blood correctly to the heart. Baby is our hound hero and a real trooper. In honor of Baby we are sharing pertinent information on pet congenital heart failure tips, causes, symptoms, and treatments for all our pet parent viewers to check their pets in 2018, and beyond.

1 DAY AGO