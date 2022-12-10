ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

These are the 11 Cleanest Costco Locations in America

By Sandy Baker
FinanceBuzz
FinanceBuzz
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3U8fAK_0jdzEpAn00

FinanceBuzz is reader-supported. We may receive compensation from the products and services mentioned in this story, but the opinions are the author's own. Compensation may impact where offers appear. We have not included all available products or offers. Learn more about how we make money and our editorial policies.

When shopping, the cleanliness of a store can play a big role in your decision about whether to buy something or not. At Costco, some locations really stand out for their cleanliness.

FinanceBuzz surveyed more than 6,000 self-identified Costco shoppers, asking them to rate their local Costco location on a 1-10 scale in six different metrics, including cleanliness. These responses were collected from May 11 to Sept. 12, 2022.

Following are the 11 cleanest Costco locations in America, according to shoppers. Grab this list and one of the top credit cards for Costco shoppers and head out to a store that sparkles.

San Antonio, Texas

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QmZEv_0jdzEpAn00

Cleanliness ranking: 9.7 out of 10

The San Antonio–NW San Antonio location on UTSA Boulevard is the highest-rated Costco warehouse in the U.S. for cleanliness. It also gets strong marks for how well it is stocked and for overall friendliness, according to its shoppers.

Gator Chris left a Google review of the site stating, “Clean store full of everything you need to stock your pantry, restaurant, bathroom, kitchen, electronics, and more. Good deals on bulk items.”

Another reviewer, Matthew Hite, states, “Great experience. Store is large, well-stocked, and very clean.”

Coral Springs, Florida

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=438A9e_0jdzEpAn00

Cleanliness ranking: 9.5 out of 10

The Coral Springs Costco is another highly rated warehouse when it comes to cleanliness. People also find the store to be well-stocked and say friendliness is on par with their expectations.

A.L. Harris offered the following about the location in a Google review: “This is one of the nicest Costcos around. Super clean and great service. A big shout out to Lenny in Tires, who went above and beyond and held 4 tires for me. Best customer service!”

Sun Prairie, Wisconsin

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PGoZL_0jdzEpAn00

Cleanliness ranking: 9.5 out of 10

Google reviewer Rabe’Elias Alhurani says the Sun Prairie Costco is “always clean, organized, and safe. Great products with reasonable prices. Clean and respectful staff.”

Another reviewer, Angela Hansen, shared, “I’ve been going to the Sun Prairie Costco since they opened and I love it!! The layout is great, their produce is better than anywhere else, gas continues to be 20+ cents cheaper, and the people are incredible.”

Get expert advice on making more money - sent straight to your inbox.

Matthews, North Carolina

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KXDvK_0jdzEpAn00

Cleanliness ranking: 9.5 out of 10

The Matthews Costco is a top-rated option for cleanliness. It also gets high marks for friendliness, quality of samples, and stock levels.

Cristina Pescaru shared a Google review of this location, stating that the “shop is clean and staff are very helpful. When I suffered with back pain they helped me to load my groceries in the trunk.”

Citrus Heights, California

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=256i1x_0jdzEpAn00

Cleanliness ranking: 9.4 out of 10

Google reviewer M Dow offered this review of the Citrus Heights location: “Great Costco, it's clean, the food is always well presented and fresh. It's arranged, so it is easy to get around. My favorite Costco!”

Pro tip: When you shop at Costco, you often save money because you're buying in bulk. Saving at Costco is a great, easy way to boost your bank account.

Rochester, Minnesota

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VFUO8_0jdzEpAn00

Cleanliness ranking: 9.4 out of 10

The Rochester Costco location received high marks for cleanliness as well as stock levels and friendliness.

Jennifer M. offered a Google review for this location, stating, “Love this location! Staff are always very helpful, and the store is clean and organized. The lines to check-out are often very long but move really quickly.”

Chico, California

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22zEg2_0jdzEpAn00

Cleanliness ranking: 9.4 out of 10

While the Chico Costco had a low rating for its stock levels, it got some of the best marks for cleanliness and friendliness.

Alexa Scia offered this take on the location: “So many deals & specials...like all Costco's, they are huge...clean, professional, helpful...many samples to enjoy...they continually keep stocking shelves and looking for ways to keep their customers happy.”

Cumming, Georgia

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37CKBb_0jdzEpAn00

Cleanliness ranking: 9.4 out of 10

The Cumming Costco location is one of the highest-rated overall, getting good marks for cleanliness, friendliness, quality of samples, and stock levels. It’s a solid location to visit.

Google reviewer Neko-Chan Wilson wrote, “This Costco is always clean, we do have to go at opening on weekends though because it gets full real quick.”

Prescott, Arizona

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ag4us_0jdzEpAn00

Cleanliness ranking: 9.4 out of 10

The Prescott Costco is clean, too, and also noted for its friendly staff and solid stock levels.

Jerrold Kazynski left the following Google review about this location:

“The Costco buyers ensure their store has those items the customer wants. The stores, in my experience, are always neat and clean, even when busy. Recently I shopped when, for the first time for me, I witnessed a clear aisle front to back!”

Earn cash back every time you shop at Costco using one of these credit cards.

Lakewood, California

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2y3bc5_0jdzEpAn00

Cleanliness ranking: 9.4 out of 10

The Lakewood Costco didn’t get especially high marks in many categories, but its shoppers said this location was great for cleanliness.

Many reviewers praised the store’s cleanliness on Google reviews, including Jennifer Lewis, who wrote, “Per usual clean and well stocked.”

Dolores Phillips also shares, “Very clean eating place outside. Got what I needed. Wasn't too crowded. Checkers (are) very polite and helpful.”

Cypress, Texas

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1e5Mb9_0jdzEpAn00

Cleanliness ranking: 9.4 out of 10

The Cypress location got high marks for cleanliness, stock quality, and friendliness.

Google reviewer Felise Edwards shared, “I just LOOOOVE this location. Very clean, organized and not too crowded.”

Another reviewer, Y Carlson, notes, “Really clean environment. Also loving the summer items available and home improvement pieces.”

Earn cash back every time you shop at Costco using one of these credit cards.

Bottom line

Costco is known for many things, including its in-house brands, bulk buying, and discounted plans. If you know the right Costco hacks, you can save a lot of money here.

For some, the membership cost is worthwhile because they can count on the store to be clean and the staff to be friendly, creating a positive shopping experience that’s hard to beat.

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Talk Media

Survey Ranks Coral Springs Costco as America’s 2nd Cleanest Location

According to a new survey of Costco shoppers, Coral Springs is home to one of the nation’s cleanest locations. As detailed by Yahoo! Finance this week, a new survey conducted by the financial website Finance Buzz found that after polling over 6,000 Costco shoppers, the Costco located at 4621 Coral Ridge Drive in Coral Springs ranks as the nation’s second-most cleanliest, second only to a location in San Antonio, Texas.
CORAL SPRINGS, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Fix your car at home? AutoNation acquisition will do it

The nation’s largest car dealer, AutoNation of Fort Lauderdale, took another step on Monday to keep repeat business flowing by acquiring a national repair firm that will fix your car at home. The firm announced it has agreed to pay $190 million to buy RepairSmith, which is based in Los Angeles and operates more than 100 outlets in Florida. The buyout is expected to close in the first quarter ...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
WSVN-TV

Home Insurance Skyrockets from $4,800 to $26,400

(WSVN) - The cost to insure her home has skyrocketed to five times her regular rate, meaning she cannot afford to insure her home. Sadly, she is not alone, and it’s why she called Help Me Howard with Patrick Fraser. Elisa had COVID, badly, and was lying in a...
HIALEAH, FL
WPBF News 25

Cris Martinez named WPBF 25 News Chief Meteorologist

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — WPBF 25 announced Tuesday that Cris Martinez has been named Chief Certified Meteorologist of the WPBF 25 First Warning Weather team. The news follows long-time Severe Weather Expert Mike Lyons’ announcement thathe is retiring at the end of the year. Martinez will assume the leadership role after Lyons’s departure.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
discoverwisconsin.com

The Wisconsin Bourbon Trail

Did you know that Wisconsin is quickly becoming known for Wisconsin-born bourbon? The rumors are true! Communities across the state are promoting locally hand-crafted spirits that are mostly made from fresh, Wisconsin grains produced at farms in the surrounding areas. Buckle up and get ready to hit the Wisconsin Bourbon Trail for an unforgettable tour highlighting local distilleries and their own unique spirits and stories!
WISCONSIN STATE
luxury-houses.net

This Luxury Home Built By Award-Winning Home Builder CJM Luxury Homes In Boca Raton, Florida, Asks $5 Million

396 NE 2nd Street Home in Boca Raton, Florida for Sale. 396 NE 2nd Street, Boca Raton, Florida, is a luxury home built by award-winning home builder CJM Luxury Homes. With a modern interior, open concept, and the highest level of quality finishes, this beautiful home becomes a top-of-the-line luxury custom living experience. This Home in Boca Raton offers 4 bedrooms and 7 bathrooms with nearly 4,75 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 396 NE 2nd Street, please contact AnnMarie Mountcastle (Phone: 561-901-7766) at CJM Properties, Inc. for full support and perfect service.
BOCA RATON, FL
Broward New Times

Where to Score Locally Made Coquito

If you love coconut, creamy cocktails, eggnog, and rum, chances are you love coquito. Often described as the Puerto Rican version of eggnog, it shows up mid-November and finds its way to the table at holiday parties throughout December and January. While most Puerto Ricans have been indulging in their...
MIAMI, FL
Kat Kountry 105

Did You Know Wisconsin Is Home To The Biggest Tubing Park In The US?

It's that time of year to get the family out for some winter fun. There's a tubing park in Wisconsin that happens to be the biggest in the entire country. Some people get the winter blues and others make the best of it. Living in what some call the "frozen tundra", you got to make it work somehow. I absolutely love sledding days. Skiing and snowboarding are not in the cards for me, but I'll go tubing any day.
WISCONSIN STATE
travellens.co

15 Best Restaurants in Boynton Beach, FL

Many locals and visitors come to Boynton Beach, Florida, for a relaxing and vibrant tropical lifestyle. Being situated along the Atlantic Coastline in Palm Beach County, Boynton Beach is known as the "Gateway to the Gulfstream." It's a great place to enjoy the open sea. This city's locals and guests...
BOYNTON BEACH, FL
News Channel Nebraska

10 Top Luxury Restaurants in Miami

Originally Posted On: https://villapads.com/details/luxury-miami-restaurants. If you’re planning a trip to Florida, check out this list of top luxury restaurants in Miami. The most famous party city in the world has some of the best places to eat anywhere in the country. Read on to learn more about our 5 star restaurant choices.
MIAMI, FL
southfloridahospitalnews.com

Cleveland Clinic Florida Welcomes Peter Dayton, MD and Stephen Livingston, MD

STUART and WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. December 12, 2022 – Cleveland Clinic Florida is pleased to welcome Peter Dayton, MD, FACOG, CPHQ and Stephen H. Livingston, MD, FACOG, NCMP. earned his medical degree and completed the obstetrics and gynecology residency at the Medical College of Ohio at Toledo. His clinical interests include menopausal management; patient safety, quality and advocacy; medical ethics; and health care reform.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
FinanceBuzz

FinanceBuzz

857
Followers
2K+
Post
86K+
Views
ABOUT

FinanceBuzz is a personal finance brand on a mission to democratize financial independence. We believe that nobody should feel limited in their lifestyle or happiness because of the burden or absence of money.

 https://financebuzz.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy