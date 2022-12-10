These are the 11 Cleanest Costco Locations in America

FinanceBuzz is reader-supported. We may receive compensation from the products and services mentioned in this story, but the opinions are the author's own. Compensation may impact where offers appear. We have not included all available products or offers. Learn more about how we make money and our editorial policies.

When shopping, the cleanliness of a store can play a big role in your decision about whether to buy something or not. At Costco, some locations really stand out for their cleanliness.

FinanceBuzz surveyed more than 6,000 self-identified Costco shoppers, asking them to rate their local Costco location on a 1-10 scale in six different metrics, including cleanliness. These responses were collected from May 11 to Sept. 12, 2022.

Following are the 11 cleanest Costco locations in America, according to shoppers. Grab this list and one of the top credit cards for Costco shoppers and head out to a store that sparkles.

San Antonio, Texas

Cleanliness ranking: 9.7 out of 10

The San Antonio–NW San Antonio location on UTSA Boulevard is the highest-rated Costco warehouse in the U.S. for cleanliness. It also gets strong marks for how well it is stocked and for overall friendliness, according to its shoppers.

Gator Chris left a Google review of the site stating, “Clean store full of everything you need to stock your pantry, restaurant, bathroom, kitchen, electronics, and more. Good deals on bulk items.”

Another reviewer, Matthew Hite, states, “Great experience. Store is large, well-stocked, and very clean.”

Coral Springs, Florida

Cleanliness ranking: 9.5 out of 10

The Coral Springs Costco is another highly rated warehouse when it comes to cleanliness. People also find the store to be well-stocked and say friendliness is on par with their expectations.

A.L. Harris offered the following about the location in a Google review: “This is one of the nicest Costcos around. Super clean and great service. A big shout out to Lenny in Tires, who went above and beyond and held 4 tires for me. Best customer service!”

Sun Prairie, Wisconsin

Cleanliness ranking: 9.5 out of 10

Google reviewer Rabe’Elias Alhurani says the Sun Prairie Costco is “always clean, organized, and safe. Great products with reasonable prices. Clean and respectful staff.”

Another reviewer, Angela Hansen, shared, “I’ve been going to the Sun Prairie Costco since they opened and I love it!! The layout is great, their produce is better than anywhere else, gas continues to be 20+ cents cheaper, and the people are incredible.”

Matthews, North Carolina

Cleanliness ranking: 9.5 out of 10

The Matthews Costco is a top-rated option for cleanliness. It also gets high marks for friendliness, quality of samples, and stock levels.

Cristina Pescaru shared a Google review of this location, stating that the “shop is clean and staff are very helpful. When I suffered with back pain they helped me to load my groceries in the trunk.”

Citrus Heights, California

Cleanliness ranking: 9.4 out of 10

Google reviewer M Dow offered this review of the Citrus Heights location: “Great Costco, it's clean, the food is always well presented and fresh. It's arranged, so it is easy to get around. My favorite Costco!”

Rochester, Minnesota

Cleanliness ranking: 9.4 out of 10

The Rochester Costco location received high marks for cleanliness as well as stock levels and friendliness.

Jennifer M. offered a Google review for this location, stating, “Love this location! Staff are always very helpful, and the store is clean and organized. The lines to check-out are often very long but move really quickly.”

Chico, California

Cleanliness ranking: 9.4 out of 10

While the Chico Costco had a low rating for its stock levels, it got some of the best marks for cleanliness and friendliness.

Alexa Scia offered this take on the location: “So many deals & specials...like all Costco's, they are huge...clean, professional, helpful...many samples to enjoy...they continually keep stocking shelves and looking for ways to keep their customers happy.”

Cumming, Georgia

Cleanliness ranking: 9.4 out of 10

The Cumming Costco location is one of the highest-rated overall, getting good marks for cleanliness, friendliness, quality of samples, and stock levels. It’s a solid location to visit.

Google reviewer Neko-Chan Wilson wrote, “This Costco is always clean, we do have to go at opening on weekends though because it gets full real quick.”

Prescott, Arizona

Cleanliness ranking: 9.4 out of 10

The Prescott Costco is clean, too, and also noted for its friendly staff and solid stock levels.

Jerrold Kazynski left the following Google review about this location:

“The Costco buyers ensure their store has those items the customer wants. The stores, in my experience, are always neat and clean, even when busy. Recently I shopped when, for the first time for me, I witnessed a clear aisle front to back!”

Lakewood, California

Cleanliness ranking: 9.4 out of 10

The Lakewood Costco didn’t get especially high marks in many categories, but its shoppers said this location was great for cleanliness.

Many reviewers praised the store’s cleanliness on Google reviews, including Jennifer Lewis, who wrote, “Per usual clean and well stocked.”

Dolores Phillips also shares, “Very clean eating place outside. Got what I needed. Wasn't too crowded. Checkers (are) very polite and helpful.”

Cypress, Texas

Cleanliness ranking: 9.4 out of 10

The Cypress location got high marks for cleanliness, stock quality, and friendliness.

Google reviewer Felise Edwards shared, “I just LOOOOVE this location. Very clean, organized and not too crowded.”

Another reviewer, Y Carlson, notes, “Really clean environment. Also loving the summer items available and home improvement pieces.”

Bottom line

Costco is known for many things, including its in-house brands, bulk buying, and discounted plans. If you know the right Costco hacks, you can save a lot of money here.

For some, the membership cost is worthwhile because they can count on the store to be clean and the staff to be friendly, creating a positive shopping experience that’s hard to beat.