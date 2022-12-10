ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

rockytopinsider.com

Four-Star Tennessee Target Sets Imminent Commitment Date

Four-star linebacker and Tennessee target Arion Carter is announcing his college commitment Wednesday at 1 p.m. ET, Carter shared in a Tweet Tuesday. The Volunteer State native climbed up recruiting rankings and boards this fall while turning in a dominant senior season at Smyrna High School. The 6-foot-1, 210 pound linebacker’s strong season was good enough to earn 6A Tennessee Mr. Football honors this season.
SMYRNA, TN
atozsports.com

Tennessee Vols get a good sign in battle for key 2023 recruit

One of the Tennessee Vols‘ top remaining 2023 recruiting targets is four-star linebacker Arion Carter. Carter, 6-foot-1/210 lbs from Smyrna, TN, is ranked in 247Sports’ composite rankings as the No. 13 linebacker in the nation and the No. 2 player in the state of Tennessee. On Tuesday, Carter...
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Vanderbilt coach violated social media policy, university says

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – A Vanderbilt University coach violated a school social media policy when he defended Kanye West on Facebook last month. Yet, his comments were not deemed discriminatory, a university investigation found. StopAntisemitism, a nonpartisan organization aimed at exposing antisemitism, posted to Twitter in November claiming Vanderbilt...
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Former Tennessee Titan Brad Hopkins shares personal story about COVID-19

Former Tennessee Titan Brad Hopkins shares personal story about COVID-19 Former Tennessee Titan Brad Hopkins shares personal …. Former Tennessee Titan Brad Hopkins shares personal story about COVID-19 Secret Santa for South Nashville students. Secret Santa for South Nashville students. Deadly crash investigation in Hermitage. Deadly crash investigation in Hermitage.
NASHVILLE, TN
insideevs.com

Ultium Cells' Factory In Tennessee To Produce More Battery Cells

Ultium Cells intends to produce more battery cells than initially planned at its plant in Spring Hill, Tennessee (currently under construction). The joint venture between General Motors and LG Energy Solution announced an additional $275 million investment (on top of the previously announced $2.3 billion) to boost the manufacturing output by more than 40%.
SPRING HILL, TN
fox17.com

13 Tennessee inmates to receive Lipscomb University degrees

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Thirteen Tennessee inmates will receive degrees from Lipscomb University during a graduation ceremony. The state Department of Correction says the graduation for the Lipscomb Initiative for Education will take place Thursday at the Debra K. Johnson Rehabilitation Center. Two women will graduate with associate’s degrees...
TENNESSEE STATE
WREG

TSU director of football ops arrested on assault charge

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee State University’s director of football operations and on-campus recruiting has been charged with aggravated assault and vandalism in an encounter involving a football player, according to court documents. Ariel Escobar, 22, was arrested on Dec. 3 after a TSU football player called police to complain about a former “fling” waiting […]
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

WATCH: Coyote, opossum share meal on Nashville patio

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A coyote was caught on camera while making a stop at a home in the Whitland neighborhood over the weekend. In the surveillance video, an opossum can be seen enjoying a late-night snack. A coyote then appears on camera, walks toward the opossum, and joins it.
NASHVILLE, TN
clarksvillenow.com

Ronnie Glynn sworn in as 67th District Tennessee State Representative | PHOTOS

CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Close to 200 community supporters of Democratic Tennessee State Representative Ronnie Glynn attended his swearing-in ceremony Saturday, Dec. 10, at Burt Elementary School. Elected to the office of State Representative for Tennessee’s 67th District on Nov. 8, Glynn becomes the first black state legislator...
CLARKSVILLE, TN

