FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Positive News: Honest Home Depot Employee in Nashville Finds Envelope of Cash Filled with Hundreds & Returns it to OwnerZack LoveNashville, TN
Nashville ranks No. 1 for the worst potholes in the USPolarbearNashville, TN
At Your Pace Kidney Race This Saturday, Dec. 10Carlos HernandezNashville, TN
Famed Musician and Country Music Writer DiesNews Breaking LIVENashville, TN
Candidates Interview for Sumner County Law DirectorAdvocate AndySumner County, TN
atozsports.com
Tennessee Vols defensive commit receives big recruiting ratings boost
One of the Tennessee Vols‘ top 2023 commits received a big ratings boost on Tuesday. Daevin Hobbs, a defensive lineman from Concord, NC, went from being a four-star recruit in 247Sports’ rankings to a five-star recruit this week. Hobbs also went from being the No. 38 overall player...
atozsports.com
Tennessee Vols reportedly interested in former 4-star cornerback that’s in the NCAA transfer portal
It’s no secret that the Tennessee Vols could use some secondary help after finishing No. 125 in pass defense this past season. So it shouldn’t be a surprise that the Vols are looking around in the NCAA transfer portal for defensive backs. One of the players that Tennessee...
atozsports.com
There’s a perfect option to join Tennessee Vols on-field coaching staff
December has proven to be an extremely busy month for Tennessee Vols head coach Josh Heupel. Tennessee only plays one game this month — against Clemson in the Orange Bowl on December 30 — but there are plenty of other tasks that are occupying Heupel’s time right now.
atozsports.com
Why Josh Heupel and the Tennessee Vols could be the team that gets one SEC coach fired in 2023
Josh Heupel and the Tennessee Vols could be the program that gets one SEC head coach fired in 2023. When Tennessee plays Missouri on November 11 next season, Tigers head coach Eliah Drinkwitz could be coaching for his job. Drinkwitz, who received an extension this season, is 17-18 over his...
rockytopinsider.com
Four-Star Tennessee Target Sets Imminent Commitment Date
Four-star linebacker and Tennessee target Arion Carter is announcing his college commitment Wednesday at 1 p.m. ET, Carter shared in a Tweet Tuesday. The Volunteer State native climbed up recruiting rankings and boards this fall while turning in a dominant senior season at Smyrna High School. The 6-foot-1, 210 pound linebacker’s strong season was good enough to earn 6A Tennessee Mr. Football honors this season.
Tennessee State football announces 2023 conference schedule
Tennessee State football announces its 2023 conference football schedule as the OVC joins the Big South. The post Tennessee State football announces 2023 conference schedule appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
atozsports.com
Tennessee Vols get a good sign in battle for key 2023 recruit
One of the Tennessee Vols‘ top remaining 2023 recruiting targets is four-star linebacker Arion Carter. Carter, 6-foot-1/210 lbs from Smyrna, TN, is ranked in 247Sports’ composite rankings as the No. 13 linebacker in the nation and the No. 2 player in the state of Tennessee. On Tuesday, Carter...
atozsports.com
Latest news suggests one Vols player with eligibility remaining won’t be back at UT in 2023
Tennessee Vols offensive lineman Darnell Wright has officially accepted an invitation to the Senior Bowl in Mobile, AL in January. Wright, who started at right tackle this season for the Vols, has one more year of college eligibility remaining (his COVID year). The Huntington, WV native hasn’t made an announcement...
atozsports.com
Why the storyline for an upcoming Tennessee Vols basketball game just got a lot more interesting
The storyline for an upcoming Tennessee Vols basketball game got a lot more interesting on Monday morning. Tennessee is set to take on the Texas Longhorns in Knoxville on January 28. Texas is coached by former Texas Tech head coach Chris Beard….at least for now. Beard was reportedly arrested...
WSMV
Vanderbilt coach violated social media policy, university says
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – A Vanderbilt University coach violated a school social media policy when he defended Kanye West on Facebook last month. Yet, his comments were not deemed discriminatory, a university investigation found. StopAntisemitism, a nonpartisan organization aimed at exposing antisemitism, posted to Twitter in November claiming Vanderbilt...
Josh Heupel wants Vols to enjoy Orange Bowl trip, but demands his player be focused on winning as we
Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel is no stranger to the Orange Bowl -- he won the 2000 national championship for Oklahoma as the Sooners' quarterback in 2000 and has coached in the game twice as well. Now leading the Vols into a maï¿½
WKRN
Former Tennessee Titan Brad Hopkins shares personal story about COVID-19
Former Tennessee Titan Brad Hopkins shares personal story about COVID-19 Former Tennessee Titan Brad Hopkins shares personal …. Former Tennessee Titan Brad Hopkins shares personal story about COVID-19 Secret Santa for South Nashville students. Secret Santa for South Nashville students. Deadly crash investigation in Hermitage. Deadly crash investigation in Hermitage.
insideevs.com
Ultium Cells' Factory In Tennessee To Produce More Battery Cells
Ultium Cells intends to produce more battery cells than initially planned at its plant in Spring Hill, Tennessee (currently under construction). The joint venture between General Motors and LG Energy Solution announced an additional $275 million investment (on top of the previously announced $2.3 billion) to boost the manufacturing output by more than 40%.
fox17.com
13 Tennessee inmates to receive Lipscomb University degrees
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Thirteen Tennessee inmates will receive degrees from Lipscomb University during a graduation ceremony. The state Department of Correction says the graduation for the Lipscomb Initiative for Education will take place Thursday at the Debra K. Johnson Rehabilitation Center. Two women will graduate with associate’s degrees...
TSU director of football ops arrested on assault charge
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee State University’s director of football operations and on-campus recruiting has been charged with aggravated assault and vandalism in an encounter involving a football player, according to court documents. Ariel Escobar, 22, was arrested on Dec. 3 after a TSU football player called police to complain about a former “fling” waiting […]
blavity.com
TSU Football Staff Arrested Allegedly Crashing Into Player's Car In A Fit Of Rage
A Tennessee State University (TSU) director of football operations was arrested after allegedly hitting a player’s car. The suspect Ariel Escobar, 22, alleges she and Devon Starling were intimate the day before his girlfriend’s campus visit.
clarksvillenow.com
Last of Gangster Disciples sentenced in decade long case spanning Clarksville area
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – The final six defendants in a RICO conspiracy operating out of Clarksville were sentenced last week in U.S. District Court, according to a release from U.S. Attorney Mark H. Wildasin for the Middle District of Tennessee. This multi-year investigation resulted in federal charges against...
Open Table Reveals its Top 100 Restaurants – Two Nashville Spots Makes the List
OpenTable revealed diners’ most beloved spots to grab a meal with the Top 100 Restaurants in America for 2022, curated for diners, by diners, from over 13 million reviews. OpenTable data from the year reveals diners are seeking more opportunities to get together over a meal, more captivating dining experiences and more ‘treat yourself’ moments.
WSMV
WATCH: Coyote, opossum share meal on Nashville patio
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A coyote was caught on camera while making a stop at a home in the Whitland neighborhood over the weekend. In the surveillance video, an opossum can be seen enjoying a late-night snack. A coyote then appears on camera, walks toward the opossum, and joins it.
clarksvillenow.com
Ronnie Glynn sworn in as 67th District Tennessee State Representative | PHOTOS
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Close to 200 community supporters of Democratic Tennessee State Representative Ronnie Glynn attended his swearing-in ceremony Saturday, Dec. 10, at Burt Elementary School. Elected to the office of State Representative for Tennessee’s 67th District on Nov. 8, Glynn becomes the first black state legislator...
