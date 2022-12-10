ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Bills defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier did a double take to emphasize how impressed he was re-watching tape of a play highlighting the intuitive bond linebackers Tremaine Edmunds and Matt Milano have developed over five seasons. The call was originally designed for Milano to pressure the line of scrimmage. Instead, a mere pre-snap glance between the two was all it took for Edmunds to take the lead on a play in which he stopped Jets running back Michael Carter for a 2-yard loss in a 20-12 win on Sunday. “It’s an example of what you’re talking about, just a symmetry between the two of them,” Frazier said. “We got done exactly what we wanted to get done, but it was an adjustment within the defense that would not have been made if they were, say, two young guys out there,” he added. “But because it’s Matt and Tremaine, they’ve been together for so long, they made it work. Like, wow. I mean, that’s the value of those two guys playing together.”

