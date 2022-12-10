Read full article on original website
Buffalo visits Colorado after Thompson's 2-goal game
Buffalo Sabres (13-14-2, seventh in the Atlantic Division) vs. Colorado Avalanche (14-10-2, third in the Central Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Buffalo Sabres visit the Colorado Avalanche after Tage Thompson's two-goal game against the Los Angeles Kings in the Sabres' 6-0 win. Colorado has a 6-4-2 record in home games and...
Pittsburgh brings 6-game win streak into matchup against Florida
Pittsburgh Penguins (17-8-4, third in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Florida Panthers (13-12-4, fifth in the Atlantic Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Pittsburgh Penguins aim to keep a six-game win streak intact when they play the Florida Panthers. Florida has a 13-12-4 record overall and an 8-3-3 record on its home ice....
Tampa Bay aims to keep win streak going, hosts Columbus
Columbus Blue Jackets (10-15-2, eighth in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Tampa Bay Lightning (17-9-1, third in the Atlantic Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Tampa Bay Lightning host the Columbus Blue Jackets as winners of three straight games. Tampa Bay has a 17-9-1 record overall and an 11-4-1 record in home games....
Predators take 4-game losing streak into matchup with the Jets
Nashville Predators (12-11-3, fifth in the Central Division) vs. Winnipeg Jets (18-8-1, second in the Central Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Nashville Predators, on a four-game losing streak, play the Winnipeg Jets. Winnipeg has a 10-2-0 record in Central Division play and an 18-8-1 record overall. The Jets have a 12-2-0...
Maple Leafs visit the Rangers after Kerfoot's 2-goal game
Toronto Maple Leafs (19-5-6, second in the Atlantic Division) vs. New York Rangers (15-10-5, fifth in the Metropolitan Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Toronto Maple Leafs visit the New York Rangers after Alexander Kerfoot's two-goal game against the Anaheim Ducks in the Maple Leafs' 7-0 win. New York has gone 6-6-4...
St. Louis visits Edmonton after shootout win
St. Louis Blues (13-15-1, sixth in the Central Division) vs. Edmonton Oilers (16-13-0, fourth in the Pacific Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Edmonton Oilers host the St. Louis Blues after the Blues beat the Nashville Predators 1-0 in overtime. Edmonton is 9-7-0 at home and 16-13-0 overall. The Oilers lead NHL...
Ovechkin scores 800th goal as Capitals beat Blackhawks 7-3
CHICAGO (AP) — Alex Ovechkin scored three times to become the third NHL player with 800 career goals, and the streaking Washington Capitals beat the lowly Chicago Blackhawks 7-3 on Tuesday night. Nic Dowd, Anthony Mantha, Trevor van Riemsdyk and Dmitry Orlov also scored as Washington earned its fifth...
Boston in action against Los Angeles following shootout victory
Los Angeles Kings (15-12-5, third in the Pacific Division) vs. Boston Bruins (23-4-1, first in the Atlantic Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Boston Bruins host the Los Angeles Kings after the Bruins knocked off the New York Islanders 4-3 in a shootout. Boston is 23-4-1 overall and 15-0-1 at home. The...
Detroit takes losing streak into matchup with Minnesota
Detroit Red Wings (13-9-6, fourth in the Atlantic Division) vs. Minnesota Wild (15-11-2, fourth in the Central Division) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Wild -210, Red Wings +175; over/under is 6.5. BOTTOM LINE: The Detroit Red Wings, on a three-game losing streak, take on the Minnesota Wild. Minnesota has gone 8-6-1...
Dejulius leads Cincinnati against Miami (OH) after 22-point performance
Miami (OH) RedHawks (4-5) at Cincinnati Bearcats (6-4) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cincinnati -16.5; over/under is 149.5. BOTTOM LINE: Cincinnati hosts the Miami (OH) RedHawks after David Dejulius scored 22 points in Cincinnati's 80-77 loss to the Xavier Musketeers. The Bearcats are 5-1 on their home court. Cincinnati is seventh in...
San Jose 3, Arizona 2
San Jose210—3 First Period_1, San Jose, Hertl 10 (Harrington, Simek), 3:50. 2, San Jose, Bonino 4 (Gadjovich, Karlsson), 4:52. 3, Arizona, Crouse 13 (Gostisbehere, Keller), 18:05 (pp). Second Period_4, San Jose, Sturm 8 (Harrington, Bonino), 8:09. Third Period_5, Arizona, Bjugstad 6 (Nemeth, Maccelli), 2:56. Shots on Goal_Arizona 8-5-9_22. San...
Wednesday's Transactions
DETROIT TIGERS — Agreed to terms with LHP Matthew Boyd on a one-year contract. CHICAGO CUBS — Agreed to terms with OF Cody Bellinger on a one-year contract. LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Acquired RHP J.P. Feyereisen from Tampa Bay in exchange for RHP Jeff Belge. WASHINGTON NATIONALS...
Williamson and the Pelicans visit conference foe Utah
New Orleans Pelicans (18-9, first in the Western Conference) vs. Utah Jazz (16-14, eighth in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Zion Williamson and the New Orleans Pelicans visit Lauri Markkanen and the Utah Jazz in Western Conference play Thursday. The Jazz have gone 14-9 against Western Conference opponents. Utah has...
Linebackers Edmunds, Milano add size, speed to Bills defense
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Bills defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier did a double take to emphasize how impressed he was re-watching tape of a play highlighting the intuitive bond linebackers Tremaine Edmunds and Matt Milano have developed over five seasons. The call was originally designed for Milano to pressure the line of scrimmage. Instead, a mere pre-snap glance between the two was all it took for Edmunds to take the lead on a play in which he stopped Jets running back Michael Carter for a 2-yard loss in a 20-12 win on Sunday. “It’s an example of what you’re talking about, just a symmetry between the two of them,” Frazier said. “We got done exactly what we wanted to get done, but it was an adjustment within the defense that would not have been made if they were, say, two young guys out there,” he added. “But because it’s Matt and Tremaine, they’ve been together for so long, they made it work. Like, wow. I mean, that’s the value of those two guys playing together.”
Washington 7, Chicago 3
Chicago111—3 First Period_1, Washington, Ovechkin 18 (Sheary, Carlson), 0:24. 2, Washington, Ovechkin 19 (Sheary, Milano), 8:14 (pp). 3, Chicago, T.Johnson 3 (Khaira, McCabe), 19:00. Penalties_Lafferty, CHI (Tripping), 6:19. Second Period_4, Washington, van Riemsdyk 3 (Strome, Ovechkin), 4:56. 5, Chicago, Toews 9 (Raddysh), 11:38 (pp). 6, Washington, Dowd 5 (Hathaway,...
