Transfer rumours: Man Utd's huge Gvardiol bid; Arsenal step up Mudryk interest
The latest transfer rumours, including news on Josko Gvardiol, Mkyhaylo Mudryk, Joao Felix, Marcus Rashford and more.
Brazil: Ronaldo names surprising picks for possible successors to Tite
Brazil legend Ronaldo has given his thoughts on who should replace Tite as the head coach of the Selecao, picking three foreign names.
Controversial referee Antonio Mateu Lahoz leaves World Cup
Spanish referee Antonio Mateu Lahoz will not be assigned any further games at the 2022 World Cup and will return home.
Croatia manager hits out at 'suspicious' penalty decision vs Argentina
Croatia boss Zlatko Dalic has criticised the decision to award Argentina a penalty in their 3-0 World Cup semi-final loss to La Albiceleste on Tuesday.
Steven Gerrard 'may emerge' as contender to replace Gareth Southgate
Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard has been tipped as a possible candidate to replace Gareth Southgate should he stand down as England boss.
Sofyan Amrabat reacts to transfer interest
Sofyan Amrabat addresses club future amid transfer interest from Liverpool & Tottenham, plus links to Barcelona, Atletico Madrid & PSG.
Lionel Scaloni defends Argentina behaviour following Netherlands win
Lionel Scaloni says claims his Argentina team behaved poorly in the World Cup win over Netherlands are 'out of touch with reality.'
Arsenal 2-1 AC Milan: Player ratings as Gunners seal second friendly victory
Match report and player ratings from Arsenal 2-1 AC Milan at the Dubai Cup.
Tottenham forward facing month out after returning from World Cup with injury
Tottenham striker Richarlison could be out for a month with an injury picked up at the World Cup.
Chelsea assessing striker options ahead of January transfer window
Chelsea are considering their options in attack ahead of the January transfer window.
Transfer rumours: Liverpool's Fernandez agreement; Dembele on PSG radar
Tuesday's transfer rumours, with updates on Enzo Fernandez, Ousmane Dembele, Joao Felix, Youri Tielemans & more.
Argentina are finally delivering a Lionel Messi game plan that works
Argentina may have found a World Cup plan that works for Lionel Messi - just get out of his way.
Mikel Arteta outlines Arsenal's January transfer window plans
Arsenal will look to sign players in January, Mikel Arteta has confirmed.
Robin van Persie shares thoughts on working with Erik ten Hag
Robin van Persie has praised Erik ten Hag after working with the Manchester United manager for a few days.
PSV Eindhoven's stance on Cody Gakpo transfer
PSV Eindhoven have come to a decision on what they expect Man Utd target Cody Gakpo to do in the January transfer window.
Adam Lallana reveals his first thoughts when Jurgen Klopp joined Liverpool
Adam Lallana has spoken about what he did when he first found out that Liverpool had appointed Jurgen Klopp in 2015.
Chelsea step up interest in Bundesliga starlet
Chelsea have stepped up their interest in one of the Bundesliga's hottest young talents.
Arsenal vs Lyon UWCL: TV channel, live stream, team news & prediction
Preview of the UWCL fixture between Arsenal and Lyon.
4 things Tottenham must address following the World Cup
What Tottenham must do to improve once they return to action after the World Cup.
Liverpool's next four Premier League fixtures compared to Man Utd, Man City & Chelsea
Liverpool's next four Premier League fixtures compared to Manchester United, Manchester City and Chelsea.
