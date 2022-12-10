Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Abbott says "I'm getting damn tired of Texas residents smuggling people into our country illegally"Ash JurbergTexas State
Billionaire golfer Tiger Woods to open PopStroke putting courses in Houston and DallasJalyn SmootHouston, TX
You can now stay in President Bush's former Houston homeAsh JurbergHouston, TX
Two teens shot, one dies at hospital after attempting a robbery at a gas station in Harris Countyhoustonstringer_comHarris County, TX
Iconic Houston rapper set to open first restaurant for his award winning burgersAsh JurbergHouston, TX
Related
Mattress Mack Just Placed Another Monster Sports Bet — This Time, In Cash
Mattress Mack is supporting his hometown team in the NCAA Tournament. Again.
thecutoffnews.com
Former Missouri cornerback Gibson killed in Houston
Former Missouri cornerback John Gibson was killed Friday in Houston. Several of Gibson’s family members and former teammates shared the news on various social media platforms. Gibson appeared in 49 games for the Tigers from 2013-16 after redshirting in 2012. The Missouri City, Texas, product totaled 86 tackles and...
WFAA
Two unclaimed $1M Mega Millions bought in Texas will soon expire
DALLAS — Editor's note: The video published above is a WFAA report from July when the winning tickets were drawn. A pair of $1 million-winning tickets from the July 29 drawing remain unclaimed, according to the Texas Lottery. The two tickets were bought in the Dallas-Fort Worth and Houston areas.
cw39.com
Major rain coming to Houston, possible flash flooding
HOUSTON (KIAH) We might see Flash Flooding in Houston this week, according to the National Weather Service. They have issued a hazardous outlook for Houston that is expected to impact our area Tuesday into Tuesday night. On average, less than an inch of rainfall is expected with the frontal passage...
Snake Eyes: What Is The Most Sinful City In The State Of Texas?
Being bad sometimes feels good doesn't it? Though all of us after the fact will regret our decision sometimes. But it turns out there is more than meets the eye when it comes to "sinful" events in the nation. As we all know, data is routinely collected around the United...
houstonpublicmedia.org
Why a stretch of highway near Houston was ripe to become the ‘Texas Killing Fields’
The Texas Killing Fields is term that’s been used to describe 33 murders that have taken place along the I-45 corrdior since the 1970s, many of them still unsolved. However, the term was originally coined in reference to a specific pasture along Calder Road in League City where the bodies of four young women were found.
spacecityweather.com
Some storms are possible late tonight, into Sunday morning
Good afternoon. We’re jumping in on a weekend afternoon to highlight the potential for thunderstorms overnight as a weak front moves into the region and stalls out. This should mostly be an issue for areas along and north of Interstate 10. The main threat should occur after midnight, so we don’t expect any disruptions for activities on Saturday afternoon and evening.
The richest person in Houston is giving away millions
This month, I have been writing a series of 'good news' articles looking at people who have been generous in giving back to their community. This includes entrepreneurs, business leaders, and entertainers. Leading into Christmas, it is nice to read positive articles.
United Methodist split: 198 churches leave North Alabama Conference
In the biggest day yet for the ongoing United Methodist split in Alabama, 198 congregations officially left the denomination after a vote by the North Alabama Conference meeting Saturday at the BJCC to approve their departure. The 198 churches had all voted by 66.7 percent or more to leave the...
fox26houston.com
Cold front expected to bring storms to Houston early Sunday morning
A cold front will bringing a broken line of storms into the Houston area overnight into early Sunday morning. The rain should end around noon and milder temperatures will hang around Southeast Texas until a stronger front arrives on Tuesday. That will begin a much cooler and drier pattern.
eastcoasttraveller.com
The Best Must-Try Burgers In Texas
Located on the waterfront in Kemah, Texas, Tookie's is a down-home joint that serves signature burgers and casual fare. It is also the site of a popular TV show on the Travel Channel. Tookie's has been around since 1975, making it a local favorite in Kemah. The restaurant has undergone several expansions and has even been featured on the Travel Channel's "Burger Land" TV show.
texasstandard.org
The largest teacher prep program in Texas is at risk of losing accreditation
The largest teacher prep program in Texas is at risk of losing accreditation after failing to show improvements for what state officials said were problems with how the agency operated. The Houston-based Texas Teachers of Tomorrow was found to have been falling short in key areas after audits in 2016...
fox26houston.com
Body of former University of Houston student found in Central Texas Lake
HOUSTON - The body of former University of Houston student Aamir Ali has been located by dive teams in Central Texas. According to the Comal County Sheriff's Office, Ali's body was located by Blue Diver Search and Recovery Team in Canyon Lake, near Potters Creek Park. Ali went missing on...
The Daily South
The Best Christmas Towns In Texas To Visit This Holiday Season
Everything’s bigger in Texas, and that goes for Christmas, too. It should come as no surprise that the Lone Star State celebrates the holiday season with major merriment, with parades, festivals, twinkling lights, and appearances by cowboy Santa Clause taking over small-town Texas. Head out to the Texas Hill Country for charming town squares and gift-worthy local shopping, or venture up to North Texas for Christmas wine trains and boot-scootin’ celebrations. These small towns are the perfect spots to plan a holiday getaway this year.
Texas white supremacist prison gang member gets life for racketeering
WASHINGTON (CBSDFW.COM) — A Texas man who holds a leadership position in a white supremacist prison gang was sentenced to life in prison on Wednesday for racketeering-related crimes, Department of Justice officials said Thursday.William Glenn Chunn, 40, of Conroe, was convicted by a jury in East Texas on Nov. 26, 2021, for racketeering conspiracy related to an attempted murder he ordered. He was also found guilty by a Southern Mississippi jury on Oct. 3, 2022 of attempted murder in aid of racketeering.According to court documents, Chunn is one of the highest-ranking members of the Aryan Circle gang in the country. The...
Texas Republican election loser wants to “void” his defeat because it’s not the “true outcome”
This article originally appeared on The Texas Tribune. Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. A losing Republican candidate for the Texas House of Representatives is challenging his defeat and asking the Legislature to void the results of the election.
Mom fatally hit by Porsche while walking with her children in N. Houston, HCSO says
Investigators said the dad saved their kids from being hit by the SUV that fatally struck their mom while out on a walk along Rankin Road.
Texas high school coach charged with indecency, improper relations with a student.
The students are 15 years old.
Comments / 0