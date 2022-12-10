ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

thecutoffnews.com

Former Missouri cornerback Gibson killed in Houston

Former Missouri cornerback John Gibson was killed Friday in Houston. Several of Gibson’s family members and former teammates shared the news on various social media platforms. Gibson appeared in 49 games for the Tigers from 2013-16 after redshirting in 2012. The Missouri City, Texas, product totaled 86 tackles and...
HOUSTON, TX
WFAA

Two unclaimed $1M Mega Millions bought in Texas will soon expire

DALLAS — Editor's note: The video published above is a WFAA report from July when the winning tickets were drawn. A pair of $1 million-winning tickets from the July 29 drawing remain unclaimed, according to the Texas Lottery. The two tickets were bought in the Dallas-Fort Worth and Houston areas.
TEXAS STATE
cw39.com

Major rain coming to Houston, possible flash flooding

HOUSTON (KIAH) We might see Flash Flooding in Houston this week, according to the National Weather Service. They have issued a hazardous outlook for Houston that is expected to impact our area Tuesday into Tuesday night. On average, less than an inch of rainfall is expected with the frontal passage...
HOUSTON, TX
spacecityweather.com

Some storms are possible late tonight, into Sunday morning

Good afternoon. We’re jumping in on a weekend afternoon to highlight the potential for thunderstorms overnight as a weak front moves into the region and stalls out. This should mostly be an issue for areas along and north of Interstate 10. The main threat should occur after midnight, so we don’t expect any disruptions for activities on Saturday afternoon and evening.
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Cold front expected to bring storms to Houston early Sunday morning

A cold front will bringing a broken line of storms into the Houston area overnight into early Sunday morning. The rain should end around noon and milder temperatures will hang around Southeast Texas until a stronger front arrives on Tuesday. That will begin a much cooler and drier pattern.
HOUSTON, TX
eastcoasttraveller.com

The Best Must-Try Burgers In Texas

Located on the waterfront in Kemah, Texas, Tookie's is a down-home joint that serves signature burgers and casual fare. It is also the site of a popular TV show on the Travel Channel. Tookie's has been around since 1975, making it a local favorite in Kemah. The restaurant has undergone several expansions and has even been featured on the Travel Channel's "Burger Land" TV show.
TEXAS STATE
fox26houston.com

Body of former University of Houston student found in Central Texas Lake

HOUSTON - The body of former University of Houston student Aamir Ali has been located by dive teams in Central Texas. According to the Comal County Sheriff's Office, Ali's body was located by Blue Diver Search and Recovery Team in Canyon Lake, near Potters Creek Park. Ali went missing on...
HOUSTON, TX
The Daily South

The Best Christmas Towns In Texas To Visit This Holiday Season

Everything’s bigger in Texas, and that goes for Christmas, too. It should come as no surprise that the Lone Star State celebrates the holiday season with major merriment, with parades, festivals, twinkling lights, and appearances by cowboy Santa Clause taking over small-town Texas. Head out to the Texas Hill Country for charming town squares and gift-worthy local shopping, or venture up to North Texas for Christmas wine trains and boot-scootin’ celebrations. These small towns are the perfect spots to plan a holiday getaway this year.
TEXAS STATE
CBS DFW

Texas white supremacist prison gang member gets life for racketeering

WASHINGTON (CBSDFW.COM) — A Texas man who holds a leadership position in a white supremacist prison gang was sentenced to life in prison on Wednesday for racketeering-related crimes, Department of Justice officials said Thursday.William Glenn Chunn, 40, of Conroe, was convicted by a jury in East Texas on Nov. 26, 2021, for racketeering conspiracy related to an attempted murder he ordered. He was also found guilty by a Southern Mississippi jury on Oct. 3, 2022 of attempted murder in aid of racketeering.According to court documents, Chunn is one of the highest-ranking members of the Aryan Circle gang in the country. The...
CONROE, TX

