altcoinbuzz.io

What is the Mintable Marketplace? Part 1

We’ve looked at a couple of NFT marketplaces over the past few months. So, NFTs remain a vital part of the blockchain ecosystem. Already, projects such as Opensea, Magic Eden and Rarible are well-known in the space. But there are other platforms competing strongly in the market such as...
Everything You Need to Know About Raydium, Part 2

Decentralized exchanges have become more popular since the FTX collapse. So, we’ve looked at a couple of DEXes and most recently talked about Raydium, a DEX built on the Solana blockchain. Here’s the link to the first part of our Raydium article series. So, now, let’s go straight...

