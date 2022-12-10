CSC Young Performers Workshop presents, “Stop the World – I Want to Get Off” and 2023 spring session registration

The U.S. Coast Guard, with assistance from the tanker vessel Silver Muna, located the sailing vessel Atrevida II, approximately 214 miles east of Delaware. Found were 65-year-old Kevin Hyde and 76-year-old Joe Ditomasso. They were last in contact with family and friends on Dec. 3, when they departed Oregon Inlet, North Carolina. Hyde and Ditomasso were traveling aboard Atrevida II from Cape May, New Jersey to Marathon, Florida.

