CSC Young Performers Workshop presents, “Stop the World – I Want to Get Off” and 2023 spring session registration

wrnjradio.com
St. Luke’s Warren Campus expands presence, services in New Jersey with Hillcrest Plaza acquisition
PHILLIPSBURG, NJ (Warren County) – St. Luke’s Warren Campus is expanding its footprint and enhancing its services in Western New Jersey with its purchase of the Hillcrest Plaza. The shopping plaza is located at 755 Memorial Parkway in Phillipsburg. “Our acquisition of Hillcrest Plaza underscores St. Luke’s commitment...
wrnjradio.com
Hackettstown, Mansfield cops take kids shopping during ‘Shop with a Cop’
MANSFIELD TOWNSHIP, NJ (Warren County) – Christmas came early for kids in Hackettstown and Mansfield Township as the Hackettstown-Mansfield PBA Local 369 held their annual Shop with a Cop event on Tuesday night. This is the fourth year the police benevolent association held the event. At Tuesday’s event, children...
wrnjradio.com
Easton couple’s $1M gift to St. Luke’s will fund patient care, medical education
Easton residents Anthony (Tony) and Adrienne DaRe have pledged $1 million to St. Luke’s University Health Network (SLUHN) to help fund the construction of the Women & Babies Tower at St. Luke’s Allentown and establish an endowment for scholarships to the Temple/St. Luke’s School of Medicine. “We...
wrnjradio.com
Morris County Prosecutor’s Office engages with students, staff of Long Valley Middle School
WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, NJ (Morris County) – Morris County Prosecutor’s Office Supervising Assistant Prosecutor Samantha DeNegri and Sergeant Patrick LaGuerre on Dec. 8 visited Long Valley Middle School in Washington Township and led a presentation on bias issues, cyber harassment and making smart choices about social media. The Morris...
wrnjradio.com
Brief delays possible during state monuments installation work at Easton-Phillipsburg free bridge on Dec. 14
The fully restored gold-leaf state-seal monuments of New Jersey and Pennsylvania are scheduled to be reinstalled atop the towers of the Easton-Phillipsburg free bridge on Dec. 14, according to the Delaware River Joint Toll Bridge Commission. As is the current practice, one of the bridge’s three travel lanes will be...
wrnjradio.com
Man charged for trespassing at Hackettstown church
HACKETTSTOWN, NJ (Warren County) – A homeless man has been charged for allegedly trespassing at a Hackettstown church, according to police. On December 12, at around 9:44 a.m., police responded to St Mary’s Church of Assumption, located at 305 High Street, in reference to a male sleeping in a pew, police said.
wrnjradio.com
Former Freeholder Gene Feyl honored for service to Morris County
DENVILLE TOWNSHIP, NJ (Morris County) – Gene Feyl, the former Morris County Freeholder and past Denville Township Mayor, was presented with honors at his home during a recent surprise visit by several Morris County leaders. The long time public servant, who served as Freeholder (now known as County Commissioner)...
wrnjradio.com
Man charged in Somerset County bank robbery; 3 family members charged with hindering
FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP, NJ (Somerset County) – A Monmouth County man has been charged for allegedly robbing a bank in Franklin Township, and three of his family members have been charged for allegedly hindering his apprehension, according to Somerset County Prosecutor John P. McDonald. On August 22, at around 2:08...
wrnjradio.com
Missing NJ boaters headed to Florida found safe off Delaware coast
The U.S. Coast Guard, with assistance from the tanker vessel Silver Muna, located the sailing vessel Atrevida II, approximately 214 miles east of Delaware. Found were 65-year-old Kevin Hyde and 76-year-old Joe Ditomasso. They were last in contact with family and friends on Dec. 3, when they departed Oregon Inlet, North Carolina. Hyde and Ditomasso were traveling aboard Atrevida II from Cape May, New Jersey to Marathon, Florida.
wrnjradio.com
Hackettstown man accused of headbutting, throwing soda can that hit woman’s face
HACKETTSTOWN, NJ (Warren County) – A Hackettstown man was charged Saturday night after he allegedly head-butted a woman and then threw a soda can that hit her in the face, according to police. On December 10, at around 11:11 p.m., police responded to the 100 block of Main Street...
wrnjradio.com
Delaware River Joint Toll Bridge Commission maintenance worker injured after being struck by tree on I-78 in Warren County
ALPHA BOROUGH, NJ (Warren County) – A Delaware River Joint Toll Bridge Commission maintenance worker was injured after being struck by a tree in Warren County Wednesday morning, according to New Jersey State Police Sergeant Alejandro Goez. NJ state troopers responded at 8:19 a.m. to Interstate 78 in the...
wrnjradio.com
Man pleads guilty to possession of a controlled dangerous substance in Sussex County
NEWTON, NJ (Sussex County) – A New York man has entered a guilty plea to possession of a controlled dangerous substance, according to Acting Sussex County Prosecutor Annmarie Taggart. Christian Nietschke, 27, of Middletown pled guilty to third-degree possession of a controlled dangerous substance on Dec. 7 before the...
wrnjradio.com
Sussex County man sentenced for operating motor vehicle during license suspension, reckless driving
NEWTON, NJ (Sussex County) – A Sussex County man was sentenced for operating motor vehicle during license suspension, and reckless driving, according to Acting Sussex County Prosecutor Annmarie Taggart. Gabor Szilagyi, 59, of Sparta Township was sentenced on Dec. 8 before the Honorable Michael C. Gaus, J.S.C. at the...
wrnjradio.com
Budd Lake Bagel & Deli II reopens after damage from September car crash
HACKETTSTOWN, NJ (Warren County) – A bagel shop closed since September when an alleged drunken driver crashed through the business has reopened. Budd Lake Bagel and Deli II reopened at 5:00 a.m. on Monday, December 12, according to a post on the Budd Lake Bagel & Deli’s Facebook page.
wrnjradio.com
NJ state trooper and another driver injured in crash on County Route 604 in Warren County
ALLAMUCHY TOWNSHIP, NJ (Warren County) – A New Jersey state trooper and another driver were injured after a Warren County crash Sunday afternoon, New Jersey State Police Sergeant Alejandro Goez said Tuesday. The crash was reported on December 11 at 3:26 p.m. on County Route 604 at milepost 3.5...
wrnjradio.com
Authorities seek help identifying man in ongoing Hunterdon County investigation
EAST AMWELL TOWNSHIP, NJ (Hunterdon County) – Authorities are looking to identify a man regarding an ongoing investigation in Hunterdon County. The New Jersey State Police Major Crime North Unit, Kingwood Station Criminal Investigations Office and the Hunterdon County Prosecutor’s Office are seeking the public’s assistance with identifying the man in the attached photos who was in and or around East Amwell Township during the month of August 2022, state police said.
wrnjradio.com
1 injured in multi-vehicle crash involving tractor-trailer on I-80 in Morris County
PARSIPPANY-TROY HILLS, NJ (Morris County) – One person was injured in a multi-vehicle crash involving a tractor-trailer in Morris County on Sunday, according to New Jersey State Police Sergeant Alejandro Goez. The multi-vehicle crash was reported at 2:18 a.m. on Interstate 80 eastbound at milepost 42.3 in Parsippany-Troy Hills,...
wrnjradio.com
No serious injuries reported after multi-vehicle crash involving overturned truck on I-78 in Hunterdon County
BETHLEHEM TOWNSHIP, NJ (Hunterdon County) – No serious injuries were reported following a multi-vehicle crash involving a dump truck and a box truck on Interstate 78 in Hunterdon County on Monday, according to New Jersey State Police Sergeant Alejandro Goez. The crash was reported at 5:11 p.m. on Interstate...
