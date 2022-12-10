Read full article on original website
Look: Tom Brady Had 2-Word Message For Brock Purdy
Brock Purdy made his first NFL start on Sunday afternoon. It came against Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The 49ers topped the Buccaneers, 35-7, in a game that was never close. Purdy out-played the legendary NFL quarterback, who had a pretty cool postgame message for the youngster following...
5-Star Quarterback Recruit Might Be Flipping Commitment
Five-star quarterback Dante Moore could be on the verge of flipping his commitment. At least that's what it sounds like. Moore, the No. 11 recruit and No. 5 quarterback from the 2023 class, committed to Oregon in July. However, the Ducks recently lost one of their top coaches. Offensive coordinator...
Financial Terms of Deion Sanders’s Colorado Contract Revealed
The new Buffaloes coach received the largest financial package in the history of the CU football program.
Keon Keeley, 5-star Edge and Ohio State target, reveals commitment
Keon Keeley announced where he’ll spending his college career at on Monday. Keeley was targeted by a number of programs from around the country, including a few from the B1G. Keeley ultimately picked Alabama over Ohio State, Notre Dame, Arizona State, and Florida. Keeley is a 5-star edge rusher...
Former Notre Dame commit picks powerhouse program
The first verbal commitment Notre Dame received in the 2023 recruiting class was from edge rusher Keon Keeley back in spring of 2021. Keeley was a big-time commitment out of Florida who along with Brenan Vernon of Ohio, gave the Irish a solid start to the future Notre Dame defensive line in a matter of days.
College Sports Announcer Has Reportedly Been Fired
A college sports announcer has reportedly been fired. According to a report by the Toledo Blade, the voice of the school's athletic teams has been let go. Brent Balbinot, the voice of the Toledo Rockets, has been fired, per the report. "He flew on the men’s basketball charter to last...
Longtime College Football Coach Was Fired In Locker Room
Navy wasted no time moving on from head coach Ken Niumatalolo after Saturday's double-overtime loss to Army. Niumatalolo was in Navy's locker room on Saturday when athletic director Chet Gladchuk walked in and fired him. "First of all, we just got kicked in the gut," Niumatalolo said, via ESPN. "I...
Football World Not Happy With Ryan Day's Answer Tuesday
On Tuesday, Ohio State head coach Ryan Day made some odd comments about running back Dallan Hayden. Day first said Hayden didn't play many snaps against Michigan because he didn't fit the flow of that game. He added that Chip Trayanum was running well. As for Hayden's outlook for the...
Lovie Smith Makes His Opinion On Cowboys Very Clear
Lovie Smith and the Houston Texans had the Cowboys on the ropes Sunday, but a last-minute Ezekiel Elliott touchdown was able to save Dallas from falling to the team with the worst record in the NFL. Speaking on the Dallas' game-winning drive, Smith pointed to the play of Dak Prescott...
Veteran NFL Quarterback Appears To Have Quit Team
This past week, the Atlanta Falcons named rookie quarterback Desmond Ridder as their starter heading into Week 15 — benching veteran signal caller Marcus Mariota. Mariota is currently away from the team and may not return. Falcons head coach Arthur Smith addressed Mariota's absence with an "illuminating" statement during...
Colts Reveal Starting QB at Vikings
The Indianapolis Colts didn’t play in Week 14 because of a bye week, adding a wee bit of mystery to the identity of the Week 15 starting quarterback. The Vikings host the Colts this Saturday at U.S. Bank Stadium, hoping to rebound from a humbling loss to the whippersnapping Detroit Lions, 34-23. Minnesota still needs just one win or Detroit loss to clinch the NFC North for the first time since 2017.
Beloved Doctor Vanishes After Memphis Grizzlies Game At The Pyramid Arena In Memphis
Dr. Cherryl Lamont Pearson graduated from Jackson Central Merry High School, the University of Tennessee, and Meharry Medical College. She moved to Memphis, Tennessee in the late 1990s and Cherryl is a well-loved pediatric doctor in the area. On the evening of January 4, 2002, Cherryl attended a Grizzlies basketball game at the Pyramid Arena in Memphis. She was a season ticket holder and decided to go alone. Afterward, some friends met her at her home on Daybreak Drive in Bartlett, Tennessee. The friends left Cherryl’s around 1:00 am, the morning of January 5, 2002. Cherryl was supposed to watch her sister’s children on the 5th, but when her sister, Laurinda Hildreth, arrived to drop her children off at their aunt, Cherryl and her car were gone, NBC News reports. When her family was unable to locate or contact her, Laurinda called the Bartlett Police Department and reported Cherryl missing.
Is Jeremiah Johnson actually 12? Texas football player with mustache, tattoos has Tyreek Hill, Twitter in disbelief
As is the case with the internet, it's usually good to not believe everything you see or read. (No, there are no alligators in New York City sewers.) Taking things at face value with a good hint of skepticism is healthy. Sometimes, though, there are things that go beyond any...
Texas Coach Chris Beard Arrested on Felony Charge
Longhorn leader with numerous ties to Arkansas reportedly attacked family member
Detroit Lions vs. New York Jets opening point spread released
Following their 34-23 win over the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday afternoon at Ford Field, the Detroit Lions have now won five of their last six games, and they are 6-7 on the season. With the win, the Lions have kept their 2022 NFL Playoff hopes alive, though, chances are they are going to have to win out to get in. Up next for the Lions is a road matchup against the New York Jets. The Detroit Lions vs. New York Jets opening point spread has now been released.
Football World Reacts To Major Quarterback Commitment Flip
One of the most-exciting quarterback recruits in the 2023 class has flipped his commitment. William "Pop" Watson, a three-star quarterback recruit out of Massachusetts, had been committed to Nebraska for a long time. However, he flipped his commitment on Sunday night. The dual-threat quarterback is now committed to Virginia Tech.
Vikings TE T.J. Hockenson impressed with Detroit Lions defense
On Sunday, a familiar face was in the house as former Detroit Linos TE T.J. Hockenson returned to Ford Field for the first time since being traded to the Minnesota Vikings. Back on November 1, the Lions traded Hockenson to the Vikings in exchange for some extra draft capital. Prior to getting traded, Hockenson was part of a Lions team that had what was quite possibly the worst defense in NFL history. But, the Lions’ defense has been playing much better as of late, and Hockenson notices.
NFL World Believes 2 Coaches Should Be Fired Tomorrow
There have already been a couple of NFL head coaching firings this season, with the Panthers firing Matt Rhule and the Colts firing Frank Reich. The NFL world believes that two head coaches should probably be let go on Monday afternoon. Both Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett and Bucs head...
Purdy shares special moment with Shanahan after 49ers' big win
Kyle Shanahan and Brock Purdy sat in front of the rookie’s locker Sunday, just to take a moment to soak in what happened. The 22-year-old third-string quarterback-turned-QB1 helped lead the 49ers to their sixth consecutive victory in his first NFL start -- a commanding 35-7 win over the Tom Brady-led Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Levi’s Stadium.
Mike Leach dies at 61: Patrick Mahomes, football world mourn death of 'college football icon'
Mike Leach, one of college football's most distinguished and colorful coaches, has died at 61. The Mississippi State head coach was the architect of the "Air Raid" offense in the '90s, which led to multiple NCAA records. He had head coaching stops at Texas Tech (2000-09) and Washington State (2012-19) prior to taking the job at Mississippi State in 2020.
