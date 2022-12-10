ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tom's Guide

This 15-minute walking workout boosts your mood and calorie burn — here’s how

By Sam Hopes
Tom's Guide
Tom's Guide
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FLsMs_0jdz8fq600

Although many people don’t count walking workouts as robust exercise, it is — mentally and physically. And getting outdoors for a quick walk is one of the best things you can do for your mind and body. All you need is a pair of walking shoes or the best running shoes and less than 15 minutes to notice the benefits of aerobic exercise.

According to the NHS , “brisk” walking for as little as 10 minutes can build stamina, burn excess calories, boost metabolism and make your heart healthier. It also counts towards your recommended 150 minutes of exercise per week, and its meditative effect can boost your mood. Meditation is hugely positive for mental well-being, so we’ve found a walking meditation you can add to your existing walking workout.

Walking workouts aren’t restricted to the treadmill (find the best treadmills and the best under-desk treadmills for walking here) and can be done out in nature, on your own or with a friend. Whether it’s a five-minute mini-break or an hour stroll outdoors, you can reap the rewards. Find out how below.

Walking as meditation

The benefits of a walking workout are pretty well known, but a walking meditation hones in on walking more mindfully. It’s a chance to focus on your breathing and bring awareness to your body and surroundings, similar to a yoga practice. Moreover, it’s a chance to increase your step count and boost your calorie burn and mood as you move — double win.

Research — like this Stanford study — has shown that walking could boost creativity by twice as much as sitting, and it doesn’t matter where you do it, as the act of walking is enough to get the creative juices flowing. And that’s not all. Studies — like this one published by Harvard — have shown that rhythmically using muscles (like when walking) is called “muscle meditation” and can help clear the mind and reduce stress.

In the absence of “stuff” to do, your mind is free to wander. Muscle meditation studies show that the repetitive nature of walking is brilliant for bringing us into a meditative state. Below is a walking workout you can achieve in just 15 minutes. Research now tells us 7,000 steps a day could be just as beneficial as 10, so if you haven’t got time to spare, why not try a walking meditation on your next walk?

The 15-minute walking workout and meditation was created by John Davisi, a mindfulness-based life coach and speaker, and you can find it on the popular Goodful YouTube channel. John says, “step after step, breath after breath. Let this 15-minute meditation guide you on your walks.” Yes, please.

John will start the walk with a brief to keep you safe, asking you to ensure you can see and hear your surroundings. After all, swerving out of the way of cyclists doesn’t sound too relaxing.

The video will then give you a minute to bring awareness to your surroundings, mental state, and breath. This is a chance to take a deep breath and ground your feet before John kicks off the walk, guiding you the whole way through. Your pace should always be comfortable, and John will ask you to note how your body moves.

Meditation comes in all forms; this walking workout is far from the meditation we picture — sitting in a darkened room with eyes closed and legs crossed, trying to bat away stray thoughts. Meditation is described as the “ unity ” of mind and body, and studies of Rajyoga meditation have proven to lower blood pressure, slow your heart and breathing rate, and reduce adrenaline. This meditation form encourages a flow state, allowing your thoughts to run freely, just like going for a walk.

Suppose you’re looking for more gentle exercise, recovering from injury, or your walks need a revamp — put your best foot forward with a walking workout that can help you de-stress and boost mood, creativity, and metabolism.

Next up: Here’s what 30 minutes of walking each day can do for your body .

Comments / 0

Related
Parade

The One Vegetable You Should Eat Every Single Day, According to Nutritionists

As we all know, vegetables are a staple in a well-balanced, nutritious diet. Whether you enjoy veggies as a dinner side or a snack with hummus, there are many different ways to enjoy them. “Vegetables have a perfect combination of specific vitamins inherent in the specific vegetable, cancer-fighting polyphenols, immune-boosting...
shefinds

The One Beverage You Should Be Drinking Daily For A Healthier Body Over 40

There are so many factors that play into our overall health, from the food we eat to the way we move our bodies and even to our stress levels. Keeping up with healthy habits that can keep everything running in tip-top shape is especially essential as we age and our bodies change over time. Luckily, there are tons of ways you can help your body thrive on a daily basis, including regularly drinking one beverage health experts swear by: tea!
shefinds

Doctors Say You Shouldn’t Waste Your Money On This One Type Of Vitamin–It’s Practically Useless!

While it’s important to get as many nutrients as possible into your daily diet, we’re all bound to run into gaps and deficiencies sometimes. That’s where supplements come in. Supplements are a fantastic way to ensure your body is getting everything it needs to function properly and stay as healthy as possible. However, it’s important to note that not all supplements are created equally. In fact, there’s one kind of vitamin that experts say you should skip altogether. Believe it or not, it’s a multivitamin—especially the gummy kind.
shefinds

The One Frozen Food Doctors Say You Should Stop Buying ASAP–It’s So Bad For Your Heart

If you lead a busy life and don’t frequently have time to cook, you may rely on easy-to-make or pre-prepared meals—including frozen varieties. And while we certainly don’t blame you for choosing options that can save you a bit of time, it’s important to remember that highly processed foods can be detrimental to your health, including that of your heart. In fact, there’s one frozen meal that experts say you should avoid as much as possible if you want to keep your heart health in good shape: frozen pizza.
shefinds

The One Healthy Bread You Can Eat Every Day Without Gaining Weight

When trying to lose weight or prevent weight gain, what you eat (and portion sizes) matter just as much as the amount of exercise you set aside time for. With that said, we reached out to registered dietitians, nutritionists and other health experts for tips when it comes to choosing the healthiest bread that won’t lead to weight gain (when eaten in moderation, and when paired with a balanced diet and regular exercise). Read on for suggestions, insight, and all things whole wheat and whole grain bread. from Trista Best, MPH, RD, LD, registered dietitian at Balance One Supplements, and Lisa Richards, registered nutritionist and creator of The Candida Diet.
shefinds

Why People Who Drink This Before Bed Have Firmer Skin

Ready to settle down for the night and nurse a cup of something delicious that will calm your nerves and get you ready for bed? Why not choose a healthy beverage that works overtime as a skincare aid, as well? Before you pour yourself a tall glass of...
shefinds

The Unexpected Spice That Can Rev Up Your Metabolism–We’re Adding It To Everything!

If you ask us, no recipe is complete without a bit of spice. As it turns out, spices and seasonings aren’t only great when it comes to flavor—some of them even have anti-inflammatory and metabolism-boosting properties that can help you slim down! And while some of the most well-known seasonings for increasing your metabolic rate include spicier options that really help you feel the burn, such as cayenne, there’s one you may not have considered yet: ginger.
shefinds

Health Experts Say You Should Avoid This Canned Food At All Costs–It Leads To Stomach Fat!

A balanced diet is an essential part of any healthy lifestyle—especially if you want to lose weight. That means you should always try load up on fresh, whole foods such as fruits, vegetables, and whole grains rather than processed options like frozen meals and salty snacks. One major type of processed food that experts say you should cut back on if you’re trying to shed a few pounds is canned foods, which are typically loaded with sodium and preservatives. While these may be popular pantry items that can last on the shelf for a long time without going bad, the health risks they pose typically aren’t worth it. This is especially true when it comes to canned meat.
shefinds

Doctors Say This Is The Worst Drink To Have In The Morning For People Who Struggle With Indigestion

Morning routines are personal. From the way you like your toast (P.S. here’s the healthiest way to make it!) to whether you prefer to roll out of bed or get a morning workout in, many of us are particular about how we start our days. Oftentimes, that includes a morning beverage. Sipping on a warm drink may be an essential part of your morning ritual. Unfortunately, though, choosing the wrong beverage could have negative effects on your health. In fact, there’s one popular choice that health experts warn could exacerbate indigestion and acid reflux: coffee.
shefinds

2 Shampoo Ingredients Experts Swear By To Regrow Thinning Hair

Thinning hair is one of those hair issues that can send people into a panic. If you’ve noticed more hair than usual on your brush or the bathroom floor, whether it’s the result of stress, hormonal changes, or aging, you may be tempted to hit up every beauty store within 5 miles and buy up each and every serum and shampoo that makes big promises for thinning hair.
Medical News Today

When is the best time to check blood sugar with type 2 diabetes?

Generally, healthcare professionals recommend checking blood sugar before meals and at bedtime. However, this can vary depending on a person’s diabetes management plan. When a person has type 2 diabetes, their body cannot regulate the volume of sugar, or glucose, in their blood. Regular monitoring of blood sugar levels can be a key tool for managing the condition.
Tom's Guide

Tom's Guide

New York City, NY
475K+
Followers
24K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Putting consumer goals and ambitions first, providing the information and tools to help everyone find great products easily and solving problems when they arise, Tom’s Guide is the destination for all things consumer tech and beyond.

 https://www.tomsguide.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy