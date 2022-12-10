Read full article on original website
therecordlive.com
Local football players named Academic All State
This week the state high school football championships in all of the classifications will be played. The University Interscholastic League also released the names of the football players named to the Academic All-State Team. Bridge City, Little Cypress-Mauriceville, and Orangefield each had players so honored. Brayden Parker of Orangefield was...
Donna Lynn Ener, 57, Bridge City
Donna Lynn Ener, 57, of Bridge City, passed away on December 8, 2022, at her home. Funeral services will be 2:00 p.m. Friday, December 23, at Claybar Funeral Home in Bridge City. Burial will follow at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be held prior to the service from 12:30 p.m. to 1:00 p.m., Friday, at Claybar Funeral Home Bridge City.
Paul Edgar Dodson, 59, Orange
Paul Edgar Dodson, 59, of Orange, passed away on December 9, 2022, at Baptist Hospital. Funeral services will be 6:30 p.m. Monday, December 12, 2022, at Claybar Funeral Home in Orange. Officiating will be Reverend Barry Bradley. Visitation will begin prior to the service at 5:00 p.m., at Claybar Funeral Home. Born in Beaumont, Texas, on August 1, 1963, he was the son of Edgar Paul Dodson and Lena Belle (Maddera) Dodson. After earning his Bachelor of Science degree in industrial technology, Paul worked as an electrical instrumentation operator, working first at Temple Inland, for many years, then finishing up his career at Motiva. He had an excellent sense of humor and could put a smile on anyone’s face. Everyone will agree that Paul would share at least one joke when visiting with family and friends, and never was one joke ever repeated. Paul had enough jokes in his head to last another lifetime. He enjoyed cooking and was well-known for his famous holiday fried turkeys. He was one of the biggest Dallas Cowboys Fans there are, even when they were on a losing streak. Paul was very proud of his boys and loved them dearly. He enjoyed playing in the yard with his beloved dog, Stella, and catching up with friends at the Orange Boat Club. Paul was well-liked and very easy going and will be deeply missed by those who knew him.
Harold Joseph Quebodeaux, Jr., 84, Orange
Harold Joseph Quebodeaux, Jr., 84, of Orange, passed away on December 8, 2022, peacefully at his home. Funeral services will be 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, December 13, 2022, at Claybar Funeral Home in Bridge City. Entombment will follow at St. Mary Cemetery in Orange. Visitation will begin prior to the service at 10:00 a.m., with a Rosary starting at 11:00 a.m., at Claybar Funeral Home in Bridge City. Born in Nederland, Texas, on December 13, 1937, he was the son of Rose Cuccio Bourgeois and Harold Joseph Quebodeaux, Sr. Harold served in the Army National Guard for several years. He worked at Dupont for 36 years until he retired at the age of 54. A long-time member of St. Henry Catholic Church, Harold would recite the rosary daily. He honored the blessed Mary and passed on the feast of the immaculate conception. He enjoyed going hunting, fishing, and was an avid gun enthusiast. Harold loved his family very much and adored his grandchildren even more. Harold will be deeply missed by those who knew and loved him. He was preceded in death by his parents, Rose Cuccio Bourgeois and Harold Quebodeaux, Sr; brother, Richard Wayne Quebodeaux, Sr; and dear friend, Don Pickard. He is survived by his loving wife of 62 years, Theodora Quebodeaux; son, Joseph Quebodeaux and wife Anne; daughter, Beth Ashby and husband Alan; grandchildren, Cole Ashby and wife Melissa, Amanda Thompson and husband Garrett; great-grandchildren, Tripp Alan Ashby, Hank Alan Thompson, and one on the way, Lyndi Rose Ashby; brother, Tony Quebodeaux and wife Kathy; sister, Paula Legate and husband Dicky; best friend, Mike Benoit; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, and other loving family members. Serving as pallbearers will be Joseph Quebodeaux, Alan Ashby, Cole Ashby, Garrett Thompson, Lee Legate, and Anthony Quebodeaux. The family would like to send a special thank you to his caregivers, Symiah Powell, Becky Francis, Standrieka and Yvette Cotton, and Mathilda Hernandez.
