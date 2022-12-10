Harold Joseph Quebodeaux, Jr., 84, of Orange, passed away on December 8, 2022, peacefully at his home. Funeral services will be 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, December 13, 2022, at Claybar Funeral Home in Bridge City. Entombment will follow at St. Mary Cemetery in Orange. Visitation will begin prior to the service at 10:00 a.m., with a Rosary starting at 11:00 a.m., at Claybar Funeral Home in Bridge City. Born in Nederland, Texas, on December 13, 1937, he was the son of Rose Cuccio Bourgeois and Harold Joseph Quebodeaux, Sr. Harold served in the Army National Guard for several years. He worked at Dupont for 36 years until he retired at the age of 54. A long-time member of St. Henry Catholic Church, Harold would recite the rosary daily. He honored the blessed Mary and passed on the feast of the immaculate conception. He enjoyed going hunting, fishing, and was an avid gun enthusiast. Harold loved his family very much and adored his grandchildren even more. Harold will be deeply missed by those who knew and loved him. He was preceded in death by his parents, Rose Cuccio Bourgeois and Harold Quebodeaux, Sr; brother, Richard Wayne Quebodeaux, Sr; and dear friend, Don Pickard. He is survived by his loving wife of 62 years, Theodora Quebodeaux; son, Joseph Quebodeaux and wife Anne; daughter, Beth Ashby and husband Alan; grandchildren, Cole Ashby and wife Melissa, Amanda Thompson and husband Garrett; great-grandchildren, Tripp Alan Ashby, Hank Alan Thompson, and one on the way, Lyndi Rose Ashby; brother, Tony Quebodeaux and wife Kathy; sister, Paula Legate and husband Dicky; best friend, Mike Benoit; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, and other loving family members. Serving as pallbearers will be Joseph Quebodeaux, Alan Ashby, Cole Ashby, Garrett Thompson, Lee Legate, and Anthony Quebodeaux. The family would like to send a special thank you to his caregivers, Symiah Powell, Becky Francis, Standrieka and Yvette Cotton, and Mathilda Hernandez.

ORANGE, TX ・ 21 HOURS AGO