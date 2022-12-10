Read full article on original website
Related
What does all the rain and snow mean for California's drought?
A parade of storms blasted Northern California with rain and snow in recent weeks, but experts say the drought is far from over.
SFGate
TX WFO MIDLAND/ODESSA Warnings, Watches, and Advisories
URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE. ...HIGH WIND WARNING IS CANCELLED... Winds have subsided below high wind criteria, but will remain. gusty through the afternoon. Have decided to cancel the High Wind. Warning given the trends in observations in the area, as well as. upstream observations. _____
SFGate
CA WFO SAN FRANCISCO BAY AREA Warnings, Watches, and Advisories
URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE. ...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 9 AM PST TUESDAY... * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures of 25 to 32 degrees expected. * WHERE...North Bay Interior Valleys. * WHEN...From 1 AM to 9 AM PST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other. sensitive vegetation...
Coldest temperatures of the year so far could come to the Bay Area tonight
"It's kind of a bone-chilling wet cold."
Here's how much rain fell over the SF Bay Area across 2 storms
Two back-to-back storms soaked the San Francisco Bay Area from Thursday through Monday morning,
Comments / 0