Read full article on original website
Related
SFGate
NY WFO BINGHAMTON Warnings, Watches, and Advisories
URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE. ...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM THURSDAY TO 7 PM EST. * WHAT...Heavy mixed precipitation expected. Total snow. accumulations of 4 to 7 inches and ice accumulations of around. one tenth of an inch. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...In...
What does all the rain and snow mean for California's drought?
A parade of storms blasted Northern California with rain and snow in recent weeks, but experts say the drought is far from over.
How falling pot prices killed a 3rd generation family farm in California
A 95% drop in wholesale pot prices has made it almost impossible to make money growing legal pot.
Hawaii swimmer fights off 12-foot tiger shark with a knife
A 68-year-old man fought off a shark with a knife off the Big Island of Hawaii, officials said.
SFGate
Lumber mill linked to deadly blaze settles with victims
WEED, Calif. (AP) — A lumber company that owns a Northern California wood veneers manufacturing plant linked to a deadly fast-spreading blaze that killed two people and sent thousands fleeing for their lives has reached a settlement agreement with more than 700 people who filed wrongful death, personal injury, and property loss claims.
These California counties soured the most on Gavin Newsom in 2022
Dahle won four counties that voted for Newsom in 2018 and against the recall in 2021.
SFGate
Coyote that attacked 2-year-old in Southern California euthanized, officials say
LOS ANGELES — A coyote that attacked a 2-year-old in the front yard of her family's Woodland Hills home earlier this month has been captured and killed, officials said Sunday. Home security video captured the coyote attacking the toddler on the afternoon of Dec. 3 while her father was...
CHP commander found dead in Tennessee months after husband killed in homicide
A CHP captain in the Sutter-Yuba area was found dead in the state of Tennessee, officials said. Her death comes months after her husband's shooting death
SFGate
Man sentenced in 2016 killing of Northern California teens
WOODLAND, Calif. (AP) — The last of four men convicted of killing a pair of California teenagers who vanished more than six years ago has been sentenced to 15 years to life in state prison. The Sacramento Bee reported Jonathan Froste was sentenced Friday for the 2016 kidnapping and...
Comments / 0