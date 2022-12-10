ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York State

NY WFO BINGHAMTON Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE. ...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM THURSDAY TO 7 PM EST. * WHAT...Heavy mixed precipitation expected. Total snow. accumulations of 4 to 7 inches and ice accumulations of around. one tenth of an inch. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...In...
BINGHAMTON, NY
Lumber mill linked to deadly blaze settles with victims

WEED, Calif. (AP) — A lumber company that owns a Northern California wood veneers manufacturing plant linked to a deadly fast-spreading blaze that killed two people and sent thousands fleeing for their lives has reached a settlement agreement with more than 700 people who filed wrongful death, personal injury, and property loss claims.
WEED, CA
Man sentenced in 2016 killing of Northern California teens

WOODLAND, Calif. (AP) — The last of four men convicted of killing a pair of California teenagers who vanished more than six years ago has been sentenced to 15 years to life in state prison. The Sacramento Bee reported Jonathan Froste was sentenced Friday for the 2016 kidnapping and...
WOODLAND, CA

