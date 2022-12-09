ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

HOLAUSA

Princess Charlene celebrates twins’ 8th birthday: See her sweet tribute

Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella of Monaco are eight! Princess Charlene and Prince Albert ’s twins celebrated their eighth birthday on Dec. 10. Doting mom Charlene took to her personal Instagram to commemorate their special day with a touching tribute featuring photos of her son and daughter. ...
hotelnewsme.com

BRING IN THE NEW YEAR AT AMELIA LOUNGE

Inviting music lovers, socialites, and food connoisseurs to welcome in 2023 in style, join us this New Year’s Eve from 7:00 pm until late, as Amelia is pulling out all the stops to make this a night to remember forever. With authentic Nikkei cuisine available from our award-winning A...
hotelnewsme.com

INTERNATIONAL DJ PAUL KALKBRENNER OFFICIALLY LAUNCHES TERRA SOLIS DUBAI

Legendary German DJ and Tomorrowland regular Paul Kalkbrenner brought his unique style to the decks on Friday, 9 December, at the official opening of Terra Solis Dubai. The techno talent, who was making his Middle East debut, turned the grand opening into an electrifying evening of music. The desert destination...
hotelnewsme.com

A WINTERTIME OF WONDER BY FOUR SEASONS HOTEL BAKU

Four Seasons Hotel Baku is set to light up at the turn of the year with a fine collection of festive celebrations, from the cosy Christmas Market to sparkling Christmas tree decorations designed by Cartier to the legendary New Year’s Eve disco soirees. Bringing the magic and wonder of the festive season to life, every occasion at Four Seasons will be one to cherish.
hotelnewsme.com

DRINK, DINE & DANCE EVERY THURSDAY AT THE MANSION

From the team behind Defected Records and Glitterbox Ibiza, we bring you SONDELA, a night of Afro-house excellence at Dubai’s #1 nightclub, The Mansion, FIVE Jumeirah Village, every Thursday from 10pm. Expect an array of legendary household names behind the decks every week for a truly one-of-a-kind event, alongside a line up of live entertainment to keep you dancing all night long. Ladies enjoy complimentary drinks at the bar from 10pm to midnight!
hotelnewsme.com

WINTER IS HERE! ENJOY THE COOLER WEATHER WITH AL MARYAH ISLAND’S WINTER WONDERLAND

Al Maryah Island’s Winter Wonderland is inviting guests to immerse themselves in a world of entertainment and exciting festive attractions for family and friends from 9th – 25th December, from 3 pm-10pm daily. Abu Dhabi’s premier business and lifestyle destination will transform into a spectacular Winter Wonderland this holiday season, including attractions such as Santa’s Grotto, an unmissable feature for little ones and their families this festive season inside The Galleria at Central Kitchens from 10 am-10pm every day.
hotelnewsme.com

EXPLORE A FABULOUS NEW LADIES’ NIGHT AT PRAIA, FIVE PALM JUMEIRAH

Who runs the world? GIRLS! Our Mondays are dedicated to our ladies at the best urban night in Dubai. Indulge in a chef’s selection Cali menu whilst the DJ spins your favourite mix of urban beats featuring the best of female RnB artists. Make the most of the Dubai winter and take in the stunning Dubai Marina skyline view in our iconic amphitheatre beach side lounge.
hotelnewsme.com

CELEBRATE THE FESTIVE SEASON PARISIAN STYLE AT RIVE GAUCHE

Adding extra glamour to the city’s Christmas calendar, Rive Gauche DIFC has announced its festive-themed fine-dining and immersive contemporary cabaret experiences this December. Dubai’s home of French finesse will be hosting a fabulously chic (and family friendly!) Christmas brunch from 1-4pm on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day; plus a decadent evening affair on Christmas Day from 8 until late. On New Year’s Eve, the city’s chicest spot for dinner and cabaret will be going all out, with a “Midnight in Paris” party that takes revellers to the heart of Paris, the top of the Eiffel Tower and along the streets of the Seine…
Mic

75 cheap, clever gifts that are 10x more impressive than what you usually give

When it comes to gifting, it’s the thought that counts... but I’d be lying if I didn’t get a deep feeling of satisfaction when someone truly loves the thing I’ve picked out for them. Plus, coming up with clever, impressive gifts for your loved ones doesn’t have to cost a lot of money — so why not get them something they’ll really enjoy?
HOLAUSA

New festive photos of the Princess of Wales released

Sparkling in sequins! The Princess of Wales looks festive in new photos shared by Kensington Palace on Sunday. The pictures were released ahead of the royal’s second annual Christmas carol service. RELATED: The Princess of Wales stuns in red at palace reception: Photos Catherine,﻿ wearing a shimmering...
Ridley's Wreckage

The Christmas Cranberry Martini 🍸

This Christmas Cranberry Martini will have you “rockin around the Christmas tree” for sure!. The Christmas Cranberry MartiniPhoto byR.Gerner/Canva. Not only does this martini look like Christmas in a cup, but it is incredibly smooth with an amazing sweet tart flavor (Buyer beware!) With the fresh lime flavor mixed with Cointreau and the festive ruby-red cranberry juice and the gorgeous garnish of cranberries and rosemary. Your senses will have you transported right up to the north pole! This cocktail is as gorgeous as it is compulsively sip-able.
SheKnows

Costco Is Selling Chocolate Tuxedo Cakes if You’re in a Pinch & Need a Last-minute Dessert

What happens when you’re asked to bring a dessert to an upcoming Christmas party but you’re not much of a baker? Sure, you could follow that chocolate chip cookie recipe that’s been knocking about your kitchen for years. Or, you could head to Costco and pick up a Christmas Tuxedo Mousse Cake to make everyone at the party (including yourself!) a lot happier. Costco has reintroduced its scrumptious Tuxedo Mousse cake just in time for the holiday party season. It’s a decadent layer cake made with chocolate mousse and chocolate ganache sandwiched between two layers of moist chocolate cake. The entire...
Footwear News

Kate Hudson Layers Up for Winter in Sharp Coat & Reptilian Boots in New York City

Kate Hudson stepped out in sharp style while in New York City this week. The “Mona Lisa and the Blood Moon” star left her hotel in the city’s SoHo neighborhood on Monday afternoon, wearing a brown midi skirt with an overlapping abstract print. Paired with the piece was a classic gray wool overcoat, featuring long sleeves and pointed lapels with brown embossed buttons. Hudson’s outfit was complete with thin gold drop earrings. When it came to shoes, the “Fool’s Gold” actress‘ donned a set of slick boots to complete her outfit. Hudson’s tall leather style featured black uppers with pointed toes, covered...
smashingtheglass.com

A Rubin Singer Bride for a Musical, Autumnal Jewish Wedding at the Great Synagogue of Florence and Villa Corsini, Italy

Get ready to be blown away by today’s Jewish wedding in beautiful Florence, Italy! Toronto-based couple Sveta and Sasha dreamed of making it official in the majestic Great Synagogue of Florence, and with the help of their wedding planner, Luba of Smashing The Glass Recommended Vendor Primavera Dreams, crafted the most exquisite fall harvest-themed celebration in one of the world’s most unforgettable locations.

