This Christmas Cranberry Martini will have you “rockin around the Christmas tree” for sure!. The Christmas Cranberry MartiniPhoto byR.Gerner/Canva. Not only does this martini look like Christmas in a cup, but it is incredibly smooth with an amazing sweet tart flavor (Buyer beware!) With the fresh lime flavor mixed with Cointreau and the festive ruby-red cranberry juice and the gorgeous garnish of cranberries and rosemary. Your senses will have you transported right up to the north pole! This cocktail is as gorgeous as it is compulsively sip-able.

4 DAYS AGO