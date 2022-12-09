Before we bid farewell to 2022, we wanted to raise a toast one last time to the men and women that helped make this region’s F&B scene one of the most globally revered industries among them all. In this issue, we are thrilled to bring you the Top 30 F&B All-stars feature, profiling some of the biggest restauranteurs, F&B entrepreneurs, F&B C-suite level executives, and some new players with loads of promise. We also visit Lewis Hamilton’s new plant-based burger joint in Dubai, talk to a master butcher about his new restaurant, celebrate the 40th birthday of The Diplomat Radisson Blu Hotel, Residence & Spa in Bahrain, look into residential hospitality, and much more. We hope you enjoy and have yourself a beautiful festive season. See you next year!

3 DAYS AGO