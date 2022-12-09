Read full article on original website
INTERNATIONAL DJ PAUL KALKBRENNER OFFICIALLY LAUNCHES TERRA SOLIS DUBAI
Legendary German DJ and Tomorrowland regular Paul Kalkbrenner brought his unique style to the decks on Friday, 9 December, at the official opening of Terra Solis Dubai. The techno talent, who was making his Middle East debut, turned the grand opening into an electrifying evening of music. The desert destination...
GET READY FOR VIBES, VIEWS, AND VACATIONS AS VIDA DUBAI MARINA & YACHT CLUB OPEN DOORS
One of Dubai’s most anticipated new hotels, Vida Dubai Marina & Yacht Club, is now open to welcome you with the best of city’s experiences from yacht adventures to culinary offerings and amazing nightlife. With a stunning view overlooking Dubai Marina, the high-rise Vida consists of 158 hotel...
BRING IN THE NEW YEAR AT AMELIA LOUNGE
Inviting music lovers, socialites, and food connoisseurs to welcome in 2023 in style, join us this New Year’s Eve from 7:00 pm until late, as Amelia is pulling out all the stops to make this a night to remember forever. With authentic Nikkei cuisine available from our award-winning A...
THE RITZ-CARLTON, DUBAI APPOINTS ANTONIO BITETTO AS CHEF DE CUISINE
Antonio Bitetto, a passionate and creative executive chef with more than 20 years of experience, joins The Ritz-Carlton, Dubai’s award-winning culinary team as Chef de Cuisine in charge of Splendido Social Bar & Kitchen, focused on overseeing his culinary team and enhancing the unique and memorable culinary experiences offered to each guest.
CELEBRATE THE FESTIVE SEASON PARISIAN STYLE AT RIVE GAUCHE
Adding extra glamour to the city’s Christmas calendar, Rive Gauche DIFC has announced its festive-themed fine-dining and immersive contemporary cabaret experiences this December. Dubai’s home of French finesse will be hosting a fabulously chic (and family friendly!) Christmas brunch from 1-4pm on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day; plus a decadent evening affair on Christmas Day from 8 until late. On New Year’s Eve, the city’s chicest spot for dinner and cabaret will be going all out, with a “Midnight in Paris” party that takes revellers to the heart of Paris, the top of the Eiffel Tower and along the streets of the Seine…
HOTEL & CATERING NEWS MIDDLE EAST DECEMBER 2022 ISSUE
Before we bid farewell to 2022, we wanted to raise a toast one last time to the men and women that helped make this region’s F&B scene one of the most globally revered industries among them all. In this issue, we are thrilled to bring you the Top 30 F&B All-stars feature, profiling some of the biggest restauranteurs, F&B entrepreneurs, F&B C-suite level executives, and some new players with loads of promise. We also visit Lewis Hamilton’s new plant-based burger joint in Dubai, talk to a master butcher about his new restaurant, celebrate the 40th birthday of The Diplomat Radisson Blu Hotel, Residence & Spa in Bahrain, look into residential hospitality, and much more. We hope you enjoy and have yourself a beautiful festive season. See you next year!
WINTER IS HERE! ENJOY THE COOLER WEATHER WITH AL MARYAH ISLAND’S WINTER WONDERLAND
Al Maryah Island’s Winter Wonderland is inviting guests to immerse themselves in a world of entertainment and exciting festive attractions for family and friends from 9th – 25th December, from 3 pm-10pm daily. Abu Dhabi’s premier business and lifestyle destination will transform into a spectacular Winter Wonderland this holiday season, including attractions such as Santa’s Grotto, an unmissable feature for little ones and their families this festive season inside The Galleria at Central Kitchens from 10 am-10pm every day.
CHEF’S CHOICE WITH SANJEEV KAPOOR
The leading retailer of home solutions in the UAE, Casa Milano, entered the kitchen market over a year ago in an effort to broaden its product line. The brand displays elegant & modular kitchen designs in collaboration with Arredo3, one of largest kitchen manufacturers in Italy. Each of them offered in 150 colors, customers could have a glance at several designs at both Dubai & Abu showrooms. The brand offers material range in matte, gloss and high-gloss finishes while the contemporary-styled materials have finishes comprising high-resolution wooden finishes with laminates and veneers crafted from natural layers of tree bark.
EXPLORE A FABULOUS NEW LADIES’ NIGHT AT PRAIA, FIVE PALM JUMEIRAH
Who runs the world? GIRLS! Our Mondays are dedicated to our ladies at the best urban night in Dubai. Indulge in a chef’s selection Cali menu whilst the DJ spins your favourite mix of urban beats featuring the best of female RnB artists. Make the most of the Dubai winter and take in the stunning Dubai Marina skyline view in our iconic amphitheatre beach side lounge.
A WINTERTIME OF WONDER BY FOUR SEASONS HOTEL BAKU
Four Seasons Hotel Baku is set to light up at the turn of the year with a fine collection of festive celebrations, from the cosy Christmas Market to sparkling Christmas tree decorations designed by Cartier to the legendary New Year’s Eve disco soirees. Bringing the magic and wonder of the festive season to life, every occasion at Four Seasons will be one to cherish.
CZN BURAK GURME – OPENS NEW CONCEPT SOON IN DUBAI
After the grand opening of the brand’s latest venture in Qatar last month, CZN Burak is all set to share an eclectic new concept with a modern breakfast spread and light foods at the soon to open CZN Burak Gurme in the heart of Dubai. CZN Burak Gurme is...
DUBAI’S FUTURISTIC NIGHTCLUB VISION DUBAI OPENS ITS DOORS
VISION Club Dubai, the first-ever metaverse-themed bar and nightlife hub, is now open at The H Hotel, transporting clubbers, NFT lovers, and crypto-owners into a futuristic club experience. Sam Feldt, one of the most sought-after electronic artists in recent times performed on opening night. Known for his breakout remake of...
DRINK, DINE & DANCE EVERY THURSDAY AT THE MANSION
From the team behind Defected Records and Glitterbox Ibiza, we bring you SONDELA, a night of Afro-house excellence at Dubai’s #1 nightclub, The Mansion, FIVE Jumeirah Village, every Thursday from 10pm. Expect an array of legendary household names behind the decks every week for a truly one-of-a-kind event, alongside a line up of live entertainment to keep you dancing all night long. Ladies enjoy complimentary drinks at the bar from 10pm to midnight!
BAGATELLE DUBAI BRINGS THE JOY OF THE HOLIDAY SEASON WITH A DELECTABLE NEW FESTIVE MENU
The holiday season is right around the corner, and Bagatelle is pulling out all the stops to welcome guests for a truly magical celebration complete with a specially curated menu, festive atmosphere, and the French j. oie de vivre that the venue is famous for. The city’s favourite French fine-dining...
AWAKEN YOUR SENSES AND FIND YOUR TRIBE AT NOMADIA
Escape into another world at the stunning beach club Soul Beach Dubai to experience NOMADIA, an 11-hour voyage of musical discovery where the world’s best-known DJs awaken your senses for a full day of magical vibrations, starting on December 3. rd. Soul Beach Dubai has launched the latest &...
