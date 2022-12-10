ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
InsuranceNewsNet

The Hill

Biden administration approves Washington state request to offer health insurance to undocumented immigrants

The Biden administration has approved an application by Washington state to expand health insurance access for all residents regardless of immigration status by allowing it to forgo requirements set by the Affordable Care Act (ACA). The Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) and the Treasury Department approved Washington’s application for a State Innovation Waiver,…
InsuranceNewsNet

More states offer health coverage to immigrant children

A small but growing number of states are extending government health benefits to children regardless of their immigration status. , that already allow children without permanent legal status to enroll in either Medicaid, the public health plan for residents with lower incomes, or in its sister program, the. Children's Health...
InsuranceNewsNet

Hebrew University of Jerusalem Reports Findings in Drug Research (A retrospective cohort study of pediatric hospitalization due to dentoalveolar infection before and after a change in national health insurance): Drug Research

Is the subject of a report. According to news reporting out of. , by NewsRx editors, research stated, “This retrospective cohort study aimed to examine trends in pediatric (0-18 years old) hospitalizations due to dentoalveolar infection, before and after the inclusion of pediatric dental care in Israel’s National Health Insurance Law. Data were collected from the medical records of one oral and maxillofacial surgery department.”
InsuranceNewsNet

This year shattered economic forecasts. Can the Fed get 2023 right?

In his last public remarks in 2021, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome H. Powell offered a blunt message: "No one knows with any certainty where the economy will be a year or more from now." As the months ticked by this year, Powell and his colleagues at the Fed got plenty of other details wrong. Officials repeatedly underestimated inflation's hold on the U.S. and global…
InsuranceNewsNet

Mohammed VI University of Health Sciences Reports Findings in Global Health (Factors determining membership in community-based health insurance in West Africa: a scoping review): Health and Medicine – Global Health

2022 DEC 12 (NewsRx) -- By a News Reporter-Staff News Editor at Education Daily Report -- New research on Health and Medicine - Global Health is the subject of a report. According to news reporting originating from. Casablanca, Morocco. , by NewsRx correspondents, research stated, “In many low-income countries, households...
InsuranceNewsNet

Federal Register Extracts

Agency: " Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS), Department of Health and Human Services. SUMMARY: This proposed rule would place new requirements on Medicare Advantage (MA) organizations, state Medicaid fee-for-service (FFS) programs, state. Children's Health Insurance Program. (CHIP) FFS programs, Medicaid managed care plans, CHIP managed care entities, and...
InsuranceNewsNet

Cyber Attacks: Better Safe Than Sorry [Indian Currents]

NEW DELHI , Dec. 12 -- About a fortnight back, that is on November 23 , several patient-related e-services like appointments, registrations, smart billing, admission, discharge, report generation, etc., were reportedly affected at. All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Delhi. . The good news is that effective. December 6.
InsuranceNewsNet

Pennsylvania-based Highmark Inc. Joins Theranica's Coverage with Evidence Program for Nerivio® Drug-Free Migraine Treatment Device

Members Will Receive Access to Theranica's Prescribed Wearable Device. /PRNewswire/ -- Theranica, a prescribed digital therapeutics company developing advanced neuromodulation devices for migraine and other pain conditions, announced today that. Highmark Inc. (Highmark), one of America's leading health insurance organizations and an independent licensee of the. Blue Cross Blue Shield...
InsuranceNewsNet

Social Security Benefits: It can Pay to Wait

Grand Laker, The (Vinita, OK) Courtesy of: : Morgan Stanley Tulsa Oklahoma Phone Number 918-744-4644 Social Security Benefits: It Can Pay to Wait Maximizing your. retirement benefits can help you achieve other financial goals. If you've built a healthy nest egg for your retirement, you may not be relying on.
InsuranceNewsNet

healthcare Californians able to enroll in more affordable health insurance

Lake County Record Bee (Lakeport, CA) SACRAMENTO >> A new federal rule took effect on Monday, opening the door for nearly 400,000 people to enroll in a more-affordable health plan through Covered California. The change means families who have been ineligible for financial help because one member is insured through an employer may now be eligible for subsidies to lower the cost of their premiums if they enroll in a health plan offered through Covered California.
InsuranceNewsNet

The truth about car rental insurance: Do you really need it?

Daily Tribune News, The (Carterville, GA) No one wants to be taken for a ride by a car rental company; however, most people also don't want to be on the hook for the rented vehicle should they get into an accident or fall victim to vandalism. Knowing more about car rental insurance can help you make the best decision and get affordable coverage if you need it.
InsuranceNewsNet

InsuranceNewsNet

