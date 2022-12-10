Read full article on original website
These are the most common COVID symptoms currently being reported, study finds
Some of the "traditional" symptoms associated with COVID are becoming less prevalent, a new study found.
Biden administration approves Washington state request to offer health insurance to undocumented immigrants
The Biden administration has approved an application by Washington state to expand health insurance access for all residents regardless of immigration status by allowing it to forgo requirements set by the Affordable Care Act (ACA). The Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) and the Treasury Department approved Washington’s application for a State Innovation Waiver,…
More states offer health coverage to immigrant children
A small but growing number of states are extending government health benefits to children regardless of their immigration status. , that already allow children without permanent legal status to enroll in either Medicaid, the public health plan for residents with lower incomes, or in its sister program, the. Children's Health...
Bardon Insurance Bolsters Medical Stop-Loss for Self-Funded Employers with Gradient AI
Gradient AI’s Solution Provides Larger Datasets and Deeper Insights to Underwriting Process. --(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Gradient AI, a leading enterprise software provider of artificial intelligence (AI) solutions in the insurance industry, announced today that. , a medical stop-loss Managing General Underwriter (MGU), is using its SAIL™ solution to better evaluate...
OSI approves decrease in voluntary workers' compensation loss costs
Silver City Daily Press & Independent (NM) The Office of Superintendent of Insurance has recently approved a rate proposal submitted by the. that will reduce voluntary workers' compensation loss costs by an average of 10.7 percent, to become effective for policies renewing on or after. Jan. 1. . This marks...
KHN Investigation: The System Feds Rely On to Stop Repeat Health Fraud Is Broken
The federal system meant to stop health care business owners and executives from repeatedly bilking government health programs fails to do so, a KHN investigation has found. That means people are once again tapping into Medicaid, Medicare, and other taxpayer-funded federal health programs after being legally banned because of fraudulent or illegal…
WorldTrips Reports Higher Travel Insurance Demand as Trip Costs Rise
CARMEL, Ind. , Dec. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The latest customer data from WorldTrips shows an increasing number of travelers are spending more on vacations. The average cost for a 2023 trip to. Europe. is already around. $8,817. — that's up from. $4,684. in 2022. Domestic trips also went up...
Hebrew University of Jerusalem Reports Findings in Drug Research (A retrospective cohort study of pediatric hospitalization due to dentoalveolar infection before and after a change in national health insurance): Drug Research
Is the subject of a report. According to news reporting out of. , by NewsRx editors, research stated, “This retrospective cohort study aimed to examine trends in pediatric (0-18 years old) hospitalizations due to dentoalveolar infection, before and after the inclusion of pediatric dental care in Israel’s National Health Insurance Law. Data were collected from the medical records of one oral and maxillofacial surgery department.”
Prescription Savings Tip for Seniors with Medicare Drug Plans Suggested by AAMSI
Los Angeles, CA December 10, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Seniors with stand-alone Medicare drug plan coverage have a little-known opportunity to save suggests the. American Association for Medicare Supplement Insurance. (AAMSI). “Some 23 million seniors have Medicare Part D drug plan coverage and many can expect to pay more for their medications...
Retiring early? Secure your health insurance Kiplinger's Personal: Retiring early? Nail down health insurance
Richmond Times-Dispatch (VA) If you're 65 or older when you retire, you can rest easy knowing that you'll be eligible for Medicare. But if you want to leave the workforce earlier than that, you'll have to find a way to bridge a health insurance gap. Here are some options:. <strong>Get...
Medicare Advantage – whose advantage is it? Midlands Voices: Medicare Advantage – whose advantage is it?
You turn on your TV and hear a litany of monotonous, mind-numbing exaggerations. You go to your mailbox and find it stuffed full of slick marketing materials. Of course, I'm talking about Medicare Advantage. Just call our toll-free number. In 1997, after intense lobbying by the private insurance industry,. Congress.
This year shattered economic forecasts. Can the Fed get 2023 right?
In his last public remarks in 2021, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome H. Powell offered a blunt message: "No one knows with any certainty where the economy will be a year or more from now." As the months ticked by this year, Powell and his colleagues at the Fed got plenty of other details wrong. Officials repeatedly underestimated inflation's hold on the U.S. and global…
Mohammed VI University of Health Sciences Reports Findings in Global Health (Factors determining membership in community-based health insurance in West Africa: a scoping review): Health and Medicine – Global Health
2022 DEC 12 (NewsRx) -- By a News Reporter-Staff News Editor at Education Daily Report -- New research on Health and Medicine - Global Health is the subject of a report. According to news reporting originating from. Casablanca, Morocco. , by NewsRx correspondents, research stated, “In many low-income countries, households...
New Jersey Health Insurance Fund (“hi” fund) Celebrates 30th Anniversary
Is proud to celebrate 30 years of commitment and service to public entities across. The “hi” fund, which started with four individual funds in 1992, has grown to include nine regional health insurance funds (HIFs) that serve 267 public entities, including municipalities, municipal utility authorities, school districts and fire districts.
Federal Register Extracts
Agency: " Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS), Department of Health and Human Services. SUMMARY: This proposed rule would place new requirements on Medicare Advantage (MA) organizations, state Medicaid fee-for-service (FFS) programs, state. Children's Health Insurance Program. (CHIP) FFS programs, Medicaid managed care plans, CHIP managed care entities, and...
Cyber Attacks: Better Safe Than Sorry [Indian Currents]
NEW DELHI , Dec. 12 -- About a fortnight back, that is on November 23 , several patient-related e-services like appointments, registrations, smart billing, admission, discharge, report generation, etc., were reportedly affected at. All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Delhi. . The good news is that effective. December 6.
Pennsylvania-based Highmark Inc. Joins Theranica's Coverage with Evidence Program for Nerivio® Drug-Free Migraine Treatment Device
Members Will Receive Access to Theranica's Prescribed Wearable Device. /PRNewswire/ -- Theranica, a prescribed digital therapeutics company developing advanced neuromodulation devices for migraine and other pain conditions, announced today that. Highmark Inc. (Highmark), one of America's leading health insurance organizations and an independent licensee of the. Blue Cross Blue Shield...
Social Security Benefits: It can Pay to Wait
Grand Laker, The (Vinita, OK) Courtesy of: : Morgan Stanley Tulsa Oklahoma Phone Number 918-744-4644 Social Security Benefits: It Can Pay to Wait Maximizing your. retirement benefits can help you achieve other financial goals. If you've built a healthy nest egg for your retirement, you may not be relying on.
healthcare Californians able to enroll in more affordable health insurance
Lake County Record Bee (Lakeport, CA) SACRAMENTO >> A new federal rule took effect on Monday, opening the door for nearly 400,000 people to enroll in a more-affordable health plan through Covered California. The change means families who have been ineligible for financial help because one member is insured through an employer may now be eligible for subsidies to lower the cost of their premiums if they enroll in a health plan offered through Covered California.
The truth about car rental insurance: Do you really need it?
Daily Tribune News, The (Carterville, GA) No one wants to be taken for a ride by a car rental company; however, most people also don't want to be on the hook for the rented vehicle should they get into an accident or fall victim to vandalism. Knowing more about car rental insurance can help you make the best decision and get affordable coverage if you need it.
