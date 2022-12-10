Read full article on original website
Related
Medicare Advantage – whose advantage is it? Midlands Voices: Medicare Advantage – whose advantage is it?
You turn on your TV and hear a litany of monotonous, mind-numbing exaggerations. You go to your mailbox and find it stuffed full of slick marketing materials. Of course, I'm talking about Medicare Advantage. Just call our toll-free number. In 1997, after intense lobbying by the private insurance industry,. Congress.
How much employees actually pay for health care plans
Daily Tribune News, The (Carterville, GA) American employer health care costs are expected to rise by 6.5% in 2023. More than half of employers have said they expect to be over budget and are switching their vendors, according to survey data from. Willis Towers Watson. . The survey also found...
How Medicare Advantage plans dodged auditors and overcharged taxpayers by millions
Medicare had paid the Blue Cross plan more than $20,000 to cover the care of 11 patients seen by Aggeus Healthcare, a chain of podiatry clinics, in 2011.. Blue Cross said it couldn’ t locate any records to justify the payments because Aggeus shut down in the wake of the indictment, which included charges of falsifying patient medical files. CMS granted the request…
New Jersey Health Insurance Fund (“hi” fund) Celebrates 30th Anniversary
Is proud to celebrate 30 years of commitment and service to public entities across. The “hi” fund, which started with four individual funds in 1992, has grown to include nine regional health insurance funds (HIFs) that serve 267 public entities, including municipalities, municipal utility authorities, school districts and fire districts.
Dispelling health insurance's biggest myths
Cutler Bay News (Cutler Ridge, FL) Health insurance is complicated. Not many people will disagree with that. And since it's the time of year when individuals and families can enroll in a health insurance plan for 2023, it's a perfect time to correct a few common myths about health insurance so you can make an informed decision about buying a health plan for you and your family.
Fourth Stimulus Check Updates: Up To $2,000 Payments Likely To Go Out In Four States – See If You're Qualified
Kentucky, Montana, North Carolina, and Pennsylvania residents could join more than a dozen states already offering stimulus money to their citizens. The Commonwealth Journal stated that individual taxpayers in Kentucky might get a $500 one-time payment in 2023, while households and joint filers could receive $1,000.
Biden administration proposes crackdown on scam Medicare ads
The Biden administration has proposed a ban on misleading ads for Medicare Advantage plans that have targeted older Americans and, in some cases, convinced them to sign up for plans that don't cover their doctors or prescriptions
IRS warns of 50% penalty for failing to make retirement withdrawals
(The Center Square) – Throughout the decades, millions of Americans had small amounts from their paychecks withdrawn – before taxes were deducted – and invested the money in retirement plans. As those taxpayers retire or plan for retirement, the Internal Revenue Service is reminding them about required...
TIERdirekt Pet Health Insurance Policies, Now to Be Managed by Barkibu
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- All TIERdirekt pet health insurance policies are to be managed byBarkibu, starting. -based insurance solution provider regulated by Germany’s. is the owner of all TIERdirekt pet health insurance policies. Following the mandate of. Great Lakes Insurance SE. , all TIERdirekt pet health insurance policies will continue to...
KHN Investigation: The System Feds Rely On to Stop Repeat Health Fraud Is Broken
The federal system meant to stop health care business owners and executives from repeatedly bilking government health programs fails to do so, a KHN investigation has found. That means people are once again tapping into Medicaid, Medicare, and other taxpayer-funded federal health programs after being legally banned because of fraudulent or illegal…
Pennsylvania-based Highmark Inc. Joins Theranica's Coverage with Evidence Program for Nerivio® Drug-Free Migraine Treatment Device
Members Will Receive Access to Theranica's Prescribed Wearable Device. /PRNewswire/ -- Theranica, a prescribed digital therapeutics company developing advanced neuromodulation devices for migraine and other pain conditions, announced today that. Highmark Inc. (Highmark), one of America's leading health insurance organizations and an independent licensee of the. Blue Cross Blue Shield...
Know the ins and outs of 401(k) to maximize savings for retirement
If you're part of today's workforce, you've heard of a 401(k). In fact, nearly 35% of working-age individuals ages 15 to 64 have one, according to the Census Bureau. This article is available to INNsider Pro subscribers only. Sign in or register to be an INNsider Pro and access all locked articles.
Editorial: Legacy of CHIP is more than medical
Pennsylvania's Child Health Insurance Program is now 30 years old. Since 1992, it has been a pathway to healthy lives for children in the Keystone State and a guardrail protecting families. It was a model for the national CHIP program that did the same for kids and parents in other states.
Millennial Money: Prepping to buy a home or invest in 2023?
It has been quite the year. In 2022, we’ve lived through high inflation, stock market lows, housing market frenzies and ongoing. rate hikes. Although we don’t have a crystal ball to predict what will happen to the economy next year, we could use this year’s events as a guide: Things may continue to be rocky.
FINANCIAL FOCUS: How should you pay for short-term financial goals?
As you go through life, you will likely have long-and shortterm financial goals. But how will your strategies for meeting your long-term goals differ from those needed for your shortterm ones?. If you're like most people, your biggest long-term goal is achieving a comfortable retirement. And for this goal, a...
FMT Insurance Chooses Betterview to Mitigate Property Risk
SAN FRANCISCO , Dec. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FMT Insurance (FMT), today announced they have selected insurtech company Betterview’s Property Intelligence & Risk Management Platform to gain a more complete, actionable view of real property risk. For over 100 years, FMT has provided strong coverage at a fair...
Halo Investing and Ladder Partner to Increase Protective Investment Solutions in the RIA Marketplace
CHICAGO , Dec. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Halo Investing, the award-winning protective investment platform for today, and Ladder, the digital life insurance agency of tomorrow, announce their partnership. Advisors now have access to more life insurance options with greater term flexibility, potentially saving policyholders up to 40%. An all-digital architecture and real-time underwriting process make for an advisor-friendly experience.
Leading SFR Insurer SES Risk Solutions Launches QUBIE
Proprietary Insurtech platform enables brokers to quote and bind landlord insurance for single rental property locations in less than three minutes. --(BUSINESS WIRE)-- has launched QUBIE, an instant quote-and-bind platform for single rental property locations. As a proprietary Insurtech platform for landlord insurance, QUBIE enables insurance brokers to instantly quote a single-family (1-4 unit) long-term rental property with only a street address. The entire process from quote-bind-policy issuance takes less than three minutes.
Florida lawmakers hope to aid ailing home insurance market
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida lawmakers are scheduled to meet Monday to consider ways to shore up the state’s struggling home insurance market in the year’s second special session devoted to the topic. Lawmakers are considering legislation to help keep private insurers solvent by creating a $1...
Social Security Benefits: It can Pay to Wait
Grand Laker, The (Vinita, OK) Courtesy of: : Morgan Stanley Tulsa Oklahoma Phone Number 918-744-4644 Social Security Benefits: It Can Pay to Wait Maximizing your. retirement benefits can help you achieve other financial goals. If you've built a healthy nest egg for your retirement, you may not be relying on.
InsuranceNewsNet
Camp Hill, PA
4K+
Followers
33K+
Post
341K+
Views
ABOUT
InsuranceNewsNet is one of the largest media companies covering the insurance industryhttps://www.insurancenewsnet.com
Comments / 0