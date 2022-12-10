ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How much employees actually pay for health care plans

Daily Tribune News, The (Carterville, GA) American employer health care costs are expected to rise by 6.5% in 2023. More than half of employers have said they expect to be over budget and are switching their vendors, according to survey data from. Willis Towers Watson. . The survey also found...
How Medicare Advantage plans dodged auditors and overcharged taxpayers by millions

Medicare had paid the Blue Cross plan more than $20,000 to cover the care of 11 patients seen by Aggeus Healthcare, a chain of podiatry clinics, in 2011.. Blue Cross said it couldn’ t locate any records to justify the payments because Aggeus shut down in the wake of the indictment, which included charges of falsifying patient medical files. CMS granted the request…
Dispelling health insurance's biggest myths

Cutler Bay News (Cutler Ridge, FL) Health insurance is complicated. Not many people will disagree with that. And since it's the time of year when individuals and families can enroll in a health insurance plan for 2023, it's a perfect time to correct a few common myths about health insurance so you can make an informed decision about buying a health plan for you and your family.
TIERdirekt Pet Health Insurance Policies, Now to Be Managed by Barkibu

--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- All TIERdirekt pet health insurance policies are to be managed byBarkibu, starting. -based insurance solution provider regulated by Germany’s. is the owner of all TIERdirekt pet health insurance policies. Following the mandate of. Great Lakes Insurance SE. , all TIERdirekt pet health insurance policies will continue to...
Pennsylvania-based Highmark Inc. Joins Theranica's Coverage with Evidence Program for Nerivio® Drug-Free Migraine Treatment Device

Members Will Receive Access to Theranica's Prescribed Wearable Device. /PRNewswire/ -- Theranica, a prescribed digital therapeutics company developing advanced neuromodulation devices for migraine and other pain conditions, announced today that. Highmark Inc. (Highmark), one of America's leading health insurance organizations and an independent licensee of the. Blue Cross Blue Shield...
FINANCIAL FOCUS: How should you pay for short-term financial goals?

As you go through life, you will likely have long-and shortterm financial goals. But how will your strategies for meeting your long-term goals differ from those needed for your shortterm ones?. If you're like most people, your biggest long-term goal is achieving a comfortable retirement. And for this goal, a...
FMT Insurance Chooses Betterview to Mitigate Property Risk

SAN FRANCISCO , Dec. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FMT Insurance (FMT), today announced they have selected insurtech company Betterview’s Property Intelligence & Risk Management Platform to gain a more complete, actionable view of real property risk. For over 100 years, FMT has provided strong coverage at a fair...
Halo Investing and Ladder Partner to Increase Protective Investment Solutions in the RIA Marketplace

CHICAGO , Dec. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Halo Investing, the award-winning protective investment platform for today, and Ladder, the digital life insurance agency of tomorrow, announce their partnership. Advisors now have access to more life insurance options with greater term flexibility, potentially saving policyholders up to 40%. An all-digital architecture and real-time underwriting process make for an advisor-friendly experience.
Leading SFR Insurer SES Risk Solutions Launches QUBIE

Proprietary Insurtech platform enables brokers to quote and bind landlord insurance for single rental property locations in less than three minutes. --(BUSINESS WIRE)-- has launched QUBIE, an instant quote-and-bind platform for single rental property locations. As a proprietary Insurtech platform for landlord insurance, QUBIE enables insurance brokers to instantly quote a single-family (1-4 unit) long-term rental property with only a street address. The entire process from quote-bind-policy issuance takes less than three minutes.
Social Security Benefits: It can Pay to Wait

Grand Laker, The (Vinita, OK) Courtesy of: : Morgan Stanley Tulsa Oklahoma Phone Number 918-744-4644 Social Security Benefits: It Can Pay to Wait Maximizing your. retirement benefits can help you achieve other financial goals. If you've built a healthy nest egg for your retirement, you may not be relying on.
