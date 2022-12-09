ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Total Team Effort Sees Dragons Down Big Green

HANOVER, N.H. – Keishana Washington scored 32 points and moved into third place on the Drexel all-time scoring list as the Dragons downed the Dartmouth Big Green 64-49 on Tuesday afternoon. Washington's 21st point of the day passed Bailey Greenberg on the Drexel all-time scoring list. Washington closed the...
Women's Basketball Wraps Five-Game Road Trip at Dartmouth

Game Info: Tuesday, December 13, 2022 - 12:00 p.m. Location: Leede Arena - Hanover, N.H. The Drexel University women's basketball team concludes it two-game swing through the Ivy League with Tuesday matinee at Dartmouth on December 13. Tipoff from Leede Arena is scheduled for 12:00 p.m. Last Game - Dragons...
The Dragons Fall at No.11 Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. – Brian Bonino won late in the third period but it was not enough as Drexel fell to No. 11 Wisconsin, 37-3 on Sunday afternoon. Coming into the dual, the Badgers were individually ranked in eight of ten weight classes. The Dragons found themselves in a hole...
